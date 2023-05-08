9-1-1 Is Cancelled by FOX — But the Show Isn’t Dead Yet
Attention Station 118 fans. We finally know if we’re getting another season of 9-1-1 or if we’ll have to say goodbye to the show and its characters for good. Is 9-1-1 cancelled by FOX? We have the answer you’ve been waiting for.
9-1-1 is FOX’s popular TV series that follows the heroic firefighters, paramedics and other emergency personnel at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s fictional Station 118 in Los Angeles, California. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the procedural drama premiered in January 2018 and is currently in its sixth season. The show stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Jennifer Love Hewitt and more.
In an interview with IndieWire in March 2018 ahead of Season 2, Murphy talked about why 9-1-1 was so appealing to viewers. “I think people like the mix of the show, these extreme in-your-face stories and the idea that were showing up to these calls with these very heroic first responders, and once they drop them off at the hospital their job is done,” he explained to the site. “Mixing that with the earnestness and the emotional emergencies that are going on with the first responders and their personal lives is an unusual mix of sincere and extreme. It’s a show that has a serialized element to a certain degree but you can jump in every week and catch up.”
Murphy also revealed about how came up with the idea to create 9-1-1. “It started with Dana and I talking about what’s not on the air, and I had this idea about first responders that mixed blue-sky heroism with weird fascinoma cases like I did on Nip/Tuck,” he said. “It was greenlit quickly, it was cast quickly, we shot it, and we were still shooting the finale last week,” Murphy said at the time. Since 2018, the show’s had six seasons and sparked a spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, starring Rob Lowe as the lead character.
So, is 9-1-1 cancelled on FOX? Keep reading to find out the fate of the highest-rated first responder drama, as well as its spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Is 9-1-1 cancelled by FOX?
Is 9-1-1 cancelled by FOX? The answer is yes, FOX has decided not to renew 9-1-1, which is its highest-rated scripted series produced by 20th Television. The last episode on FOX will be the Season 6 finale on May 15. However, we’re not saying goodbye to the procedural just yet. 9-1-1 has been picked up by ABC and will move over to Disney network’s lineup for Season 7, our sister site Deadline reported on May 1, 2023.
“It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox,” Fox said in a statement to Deadline. “We wish them well after 9-1-1’s final Fox season concludes.”
ABC already has several first responder series on its primetime roster, including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, Station 19 and Will Trent. “Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group, also in a statement. “It’s a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.”
So, why did 9-1-1 move from ABC to FOX? Deadline said that the decision was a “financial” one. Although 9-1-1 was FOX’s top-rated scripted series in adults 18-49 and the most watched overall, it was also the network’s most expensive. The platform reported that it costs about $9 million to $10 million to make each episode. “It is a six-year-old high-end drama with big-name cast, led by Oscar nominee Bassett and Krause, and storylines featuring major disasters that involve elaborate visual effects and stunts,” Deadline wrote about the show’s high-production costs. Bassett reportedly makes $450,000 per episode on 9-1-1, while Peter Krause allegedly makes $300,000 per episode. (Since Season 5 had 18 episodes, Bassett’s deal could have made her upwards of $8.1 million for that season, while Krause could have earned about $5.4 million.)
What happened to 9-1-1: Lone Star?
What happened to 9-1-1: Lone Star? Unlike 9-1-1, FOX has decided to renew 9-1-1: Lone Star for a fifth season on May 1, 2023, according to Deadline. Starring Rob Lowe in the leading role, 9-1-1: Lone Star is the second highest-rated and most-watched drama behind its flagship. Although producing Lone Star is still expensive for FOX, The Hollywood Reporter reported that it costs between $6 million to $7 million per episode, which is slightly less expensive than 9-1-1.
The series follows the personal and professional lives of firefighters, paramedics, police officers and other first responders at the fictional Station 126 in Austin, Texas. The cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star also includes Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva and more. After 9-1-1 exits FOX, Lone Star will become the network’s longest-running drama next season.
9-1-1 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.
