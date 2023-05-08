Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Hugh Tull

Fans were in an uproar when Passions’ alum Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel) left Chesapeake Shores and things were never the same for the Hallmark series, which was cancelled after its sixth season. As we announced last September, not only will viewers get to see Trace’s former portrayer back on their screens once more, Metcalfe will be joined by General Hospital’s Donna Mills (ex-Madeline), as well as New Kids on the Block superstar Joey McIntyre, in Lifetime’s limited series Dawn, based on V.C. Andrews’ best-selling Dawn Cutler books — and we now have the premiere date and a sneak peek!

The newest chapter will follow the dark and twisted history of the Cutler, Longchamp and Booth families and is set to premiere on Saturday, July 8, at 8 p.m. Brec Bassinger steps into the lead as Dawn Longchamp with Metcalfe as Ormand Longchamp, Mills as Lillian Cutler, McIntyre as Michael Sutton, Khobe Clarke as Jimmy Longchamp and Fran Drescher as Agnes Morris.

So, what’s ahead for Dawn after she’s ripped away from her loving family and thrown into a new one where dark and twisted secrets change the course of her life forever?

Watch the sneak peek video, where Ormand assures a clearly scared Dawn, “There’s nothing to be worried about yet.”

Yet? Yet?! Well, that in itself is enough to cause worry and especially when Dawn learns from the authorities that her parents had kidnapped her and her real family is unlike anything she could ever imagine…

Do you plan to tune in to the last installment on Lifetime this summer? Let us know in the comment section below, and if you’re a fan of the books, share which in the series is your favorite as well.

