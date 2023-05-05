Credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

As CBS’ hot new firefighter drama, you don’t want to miss a new episode of the Max Thieriot-lead series. Is Fire Country new tonight on Friday, May 5, 2023, or is CBS airing a rerun? Keep reading to find out.

Fire Country is the new CBS drama that focuses on the personal and professional lives of firefighters at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (also known as Cal Fire), as well as the inmates who participate in the effort to reduce their prison time. The show premiered in October 2022 and its viewing numbers are phenomenal. Deadline reported in March 2023 that Fire Country is already a top 10 series on Paramount+ and joined CBS’ 10 million-plus viewers club.

Max Thieriot, the creator, star and executive producer of Fire Country, portrays Bode Donovan (Bode Leone), a young convict who was sentenced to armed robbery. To lower his sentence, he joins the inmate firefighter program, and he eventually finds out that it’s based in his small hometown of Edgewater in Northern California. The season follows Donovan as he has to work alongside other firefighters, inmates and former friends and family. Based on the success of the first season so far, Fire Country has already been renewed for Season 2.

“I think that people will see that Fire Country is different from any firefighting show on television. We’re not rescue of the week. We’re not fire of the week. First of all, this department is an all-risk department. So we’re not just going to be fighting wildland fires, which obviously is something that they’re most known for,” Thieriot said in an interview with Pop Culture in October 2022. “They respond to every call, every situation, anytime somebody picks up 911, they’re there. And so we’ll be showing the full scope of what firefighters do on the job. And then the big thing is this is really a serialized character drama. So it has a lot of those amazing elements that you get from whatever, it’s cable or whatever shows they are, where you’re really getting to invest in these characters and explore their journey.”

So, is Fire Country new tonight, or will we have to wait another week (or more) to see a new episode? We have the answer, below.

Is Fire Country new tonight?

Is Fire Country new tonight? The answer is yes. A new episode of Fire Country — Season 1, Episode 20, “At the End of My Rope” — airs tonight on May 5, 2023, at 9 p.m. on CBS.

When is the next episode of Fire Country?

When is the next episode of Fire Country? The next episode of Fire Country — Season 1, Episode 21, “Backfire” — airs on May 12, 2023, at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Where is Fire Country filmed?

Where is Fire Country filmed? Fire Country is filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, specifically in Metro Vancouver, Fort Langley, and Squamish. The village of Anmore in Metro Vancouver is based as the fictional town of Edgewater in Fire Country (locals might recognize the Anmore Village Hall as CalFire’s Edgewater Fire Station). They also shot scenes at Smallville’s Kent Farm in Aldergrove. It’s also reported that they filmed widely throughout Fort Langley, which is home to the Fort Langley Community Park, Fort Langley Community Hall, the Fort Langley National Historic Site, and the BC Farm and Equipment Museum.

With the renewal of Season 2, we can expect the cast to head back to Vancouver to resume filming soon. Cast and crew posted their reactions to social media when the news broke that Fire Country was renewed for a second season. “WOW Y’ALL!! WE’RE COMING BACK FOR SEASON 2!! With a stunning cast, phenomenal crew, and outstanding leadership congratulations to all who make this show sing. Love and deep gratitude to the fans who support us week after week. Thank you and we’re so excited to bring you more FIRE COUNTRY!” Jules Latimer, who stars as Eve on Fire Country, wrote in an Instagram post on January 6, 2023.

Thieriot said in an interview with Collider in January 2023 that his goal for the first season was to build out the world, introduce the characters and “show how the real scope of what these firefighters in California do, and how and where they operate.” “It’s all the moments in between, like evacuating people from homes and feeling that personal connection with those people, understanding their emotions, and seeing the chaos and heartbreak and all of those human moments,” Thieriot explained in the interview. “And we’re just letting our characters live in that space a little more, not just fighting fires, but living together. It’s about really dissecting and spending more time in those larger incidents. It will be great to show what actually goes on with these people and what they have to do in these situations.”

Who’s in the Fire Country cast?

Who’s in the Fire Country cast? From Bates Motel and Twilight to 9-1-1: Lone Star, check out the main cast of Fire Country (which also includes a popular country singer).

Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan

Billy Burke as Vince Leon

Kevin Alejandro as Manny

Diane Farr as Sharon

Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards

Fiona Rene as Rebecca Lee

Kane Brown as Robin

Fire Country airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

