Credit: Getty Images

We can all agree that Izzie Stevens wasn’t given the send-off her character deserved when Katherine Heigl exited Grey’s Anatomy in Season 6. But why did Katherine Heigl leave Grey’s Anatomy and was there more to Izzie Stevens’ exit? See what the actress has recently said about her controversial departure and the intense working conditions on set.

Grey’s Anatomy is ABC’s popular medical drama that follows the lives of surgical interns, residents and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (previously known as Seattle Grace Hospital and Seattle Grace Mercy West) in Seattle, Washington. Since its premiere in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy has become an international phenomenon, with more than 38 Primetime Emmy nominations (including two for Outstanding Drama Series) and more than a decade on the air. In March 2023, Variety confirmed that Grey’s Anatomy was renewed for a 20th season by ABC, although Ellen Pompeo and Kelly McCreary will be exiting the series after Season 19.

Actress Katherine Heigl played the role of Dr. Izzie Stevens, one of the original surgical interns at the Seattle Grace Hospital, from 2005 to 2010. She graduated to surgical resident before getting fired shortly after the merger with Mercy West Medical Center. She was previously engaged to Denny Duquette (who died after a failed heart transplant) and is currently in a relationship with her ex-husband, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), who left his wife (Dr. Jo Wilson) to be with her and their twins, Alexis and Eli, in Season 16. According to Karev, Izzie is currently working as an attending surgical oncologist and they live on a farm in Kansas.

So, why did Katherine Heigl exit the show after six seasons? Plus, learn how the series showrunner approached writing Izzie Stevens off Grey’s Anatomy given the tricky circumstances. We have all the details, below.

Why did Katherine Heigl leave Grey’s Anatomy?

Why did Katherine Heigl leave Grey’s Anatomy? Katherine Heigl has given a few reasons of why she left Grey’s Anatomy. The first is that she went on family leave after the adoption of her daughter, Nancy Leigh, in 2008. In Lynette Rice’s book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, the actress is explained: “I went on family leave…and just got to be a mom, and it changed my whole perspective…that was really the turning point.”

Heigl also said that she approached Rhimes about her desire to leave the show. “So before I was due back, I spoke again to Shonda about wanting to leave. Then I waited at home until I was given the formal okay that I was off the show. The rumors that I refused to return were totally untrue,” Heigl stated, adding that Shonda wanted to figure out a way that she could remain on the show while parenting. Heigl admitted that she “wanted to do both” but “there wasn’t a great way to compromise the work schedule that didn’t negatively affect the crew or the cast.” “It wasn’t feeling fair to them or the show to ask them to bend around my needs,” she also said in Rice’s book.

More recently, in December 2022, Heigl spoke out about the strenuous work conditions on the set of Grey’s Anatomy. In an interview with Bevy Smith on the Beveleations podcast in December 2022, Heigl described the “insanity” that pushed her to exit the show. “Like, if I could have found a way to work within it, that could have also worked for me. But I only saw it as this one thing: I was up here at a level of intensity that was not healthy for me. And I just kind of fled in a panic,” she said in the interview.

She added that she experienced a lot of anxiety working on the show due to the working conditions. “I think with Grey’s at that time, I didn’t feel I had any other choice [but to leave],” she told Smith. “I was breaking, it was breaking me, and I was young.” It even reached a breaking point where the actress said she got mentally ill. “I mean, I was vibrating at a level that I was gonna get sick and, you know, I did get mentally sick.”

Despite the demanding work environment, Heigl wished she thought through her exit more. “I look back at it and sometimes I go, ‘God, I wish I had just calmed down a moment. Taken a breath, thought it through, had some conversations about this possibility. What about this possibility? How about if I do, you know, just this many episodes a season?'” she added.

This wasn’t the first time Heigl has raised concerns about the environment on set. One year before she left Grey’s Anatomy, Heigl exposed the “cruel” working conditions on set in an interview with David Letterman on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2009. “Our first day back was Wednesday. It was — I’m going to keep saying this because I hope it embarrasses them — a 17-hour day, which I think is cruel and mean,” she explained on the show. Her Grey’s costar, Ellen Pompeo, later spoke out in favor of Heigl and agreed that the cast was working under “insane” conditions. “I remember Heigl said something on a talk show about the insane hours we were working,” Pompeo recalled on her podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, while she interviewed fellow Grey’s actress Kate Walsh. “And she [Heigl] was 100% right.”

How was Izzie Stevens written off Grey’s Anatomy?

How was Izzie Stevens written off Grey’s Anatomy? Heigl’s character made a sudden exit in the middle of Season 6. On the show, Izzie Stevens left the hospital to get a new job after she was fired by Chief Webber from her residency position when she made a treatment error that put a patient in danger.

In Season 5, Izzie Steven was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic melanoma in her brain which spread to her liver, skin and brain. After a life-saving operation by the late Dr. Derek Shepherd (RIP McDreamy), she emerged from the surgery successfully, but had short-term memory problems (which thankfully subside). Stevens returned to work as a resident only to make a crucial mistake that cost her job.

Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff explained that they had a different ending in mind to wrap up Stevens’ story. “There was a resolution to Izzie’s story. We had planned to have her come back for an episode to really properly tie up Izzie and Alex,” she told the Los Angeles Times in November 2020. “And I wrote that episode, and it was beautiful. The day before it was supposed to start prepping or shooting, I can’t remember, we got a call that Katie wasn’t coming. Just wasn’t coming. Wasn’t going to do it. It became my job to stay up all night for multiple nights and reimagine a script that didn’t include Izzie.”

Vernoff added that the fans blamed the show for Izzie’s ending without knowing what actually happened. “And for years and years and years and years and years, the fans scream at us, ‘How could you?’ Well, that’s the behind-the-scenes story. That’s what happened. I’m not saying that to bash Katie. I don’t know what was happening in her life,” she said.

However, after Vernoff’s interview was published with the L.A. Times, sources close to Heigl told Us Weekly that Vernoff was “mistaken” when it came to the actress’ exit from the series. “Katherine was back in L.A. after parental leave (when she adopted her daughter) waiting to be called to set,” an insider told the publication.

It wasn’t until Season 16 that fans finally received a concrete ending for Izzie. When Justin Chambers left the show in January 2020, his character Alex Karev said that he left to live with Izzie and their two twins. Their kids were conceived with frozen embryos after her character’s departure in Season 6. He explained that he lives with her and their kids on a farm, Izzie works as an oncologist and he’s applying for a job at the hospital nearby.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Check out the real-life partners of your favorite Grey’s Anatomy stars in the gallery below.