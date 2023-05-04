Credit: Getty Images

Police officer Adam Ruzek is in a tricky situation on Chicago P.D. He’s undercover trying to stop a domestic terrorist attack while balancing his on-again-off-again relationship with Burgess. To make things worse, his cover could be blown by the Becks in the new few episodes. Is Adam Ruzek leaving Chicago P.D. and could his character die in Season 10? Here’s everything that we know.

Chicago P.D. is NBC’s drama series following the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. The show is a spinoff of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice, which exist in the same universe. Chicago P.D. is currently in its 10th season and was recently renewed for Season 11, our sister site Variety reported in April 2023.

Patrick John Flueger plays Adam Ruzek, an officer in the CPD Intelligence Unit on the Chicago-based crime procedural. Flueger’s portrayed Ruzek since the first episode of the first season in 2014. Most recently on the show, his character got back together with Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), his ex-fiancé who he’s had 10 seasons of up-and-down romance with.

In an interview with NBC Insider in April 2023, the actor spoke in-depth about the intimate scene when the couple reunited in Season 10, Episode 13. “I thought it was written beautifully. We talk a lot on the show. Which, you know, that’s the show, it’s a procedural. But [it was] more quiet than it was talking. That’s what I liked about it,” he said in the interview. “I just thought it was simple, and people are kind of saying half-sentences, and I think that’s realistic. When you know somebody that well, when you’ve loved that someone, that way, that hard for so long, you don’t have to finish sentences for them to know what you’re saying.”

He also talked about his on-screen chemistry with Marina Squerciati, the actress who plays Burgess. “Marina’s one of my best friends, and it’s like we balance each other out. With our performances, I think we do have good chemistry onscreen,” he added. “But with Burgess and Ruzek, I think it’s just they balance each other out. They just collectively calm each other down and validate each other’s strengths and make up for each other’s weaknesses.”

So, after reaching a new milestone with Burgess, is Adam Ruzek leaving Chicago P.D. and is he in danger? Read on to learn more about the dire situation the police officer is in.

Is Adam Ruzek leaving Chicago P.D.?

Is Adam Ruzek leaving Chicago P.D.? Actor Patrick Flueger, who plays Adam Ruzek, is not leaving Chicago P.D. as of May 2023. However, his character is currently in a dangerous situation that could lead to something bigger. Although he was able to rekindle his relationship with Burgess and his daughter Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams), he’s facing a deadly undercover mission that could cost him his life.

In the last few episodes of the show, Ruzek is undercover trying to stop a mass domestic terrorist attack by the Beck family, and we fear that they might be on to him. The Season 10 finale is slated to air on May 24, 2023, but a lot can happen before then – and the season finale of the show could very well end with Ruzek’s death. (We don’t like to be sinister, but we all know how One Chicago likes to kill off characters).

Is Adam Ruzek in danger? In the same NBC Insider interview, the actor also talked about his undercover work with Becks and how it’s impacting his character. “It’s this odd thing. Being undercover, that kind of stuff was something that he always loved, but this one has become so complicated,” he said in the interview. “He’s with this young woman that I think he cares for and can see needs help, and she has a young son that I think he cares for. He has been told nothing but lies his entire life other than what he hears from his mom, who only has so much power to tell him the truth. That duality is not fun [for Ruzek], especially when he wants to go home, when he’s got a daughter, and he’s got this woman that he’s rekindled his romance with.”

In recent episodes, Ruzek has been aiding Burgess through her therapy sessions and helping her embrace the trauma she’s been dealing with. In Season 10, Episode 14 “Trapped,” officer Kim Burgess faces the post-traumatic stress she experienced in Season 8, Episode 16, in which she was kidnapped, shot and left for dead by two criminals she was investigating. Burgess survived by making her way to a car before she passes out from blood loss. She’s found by senior detective Jay Halstead and officer Kevin Atwater after she switches on the car’s turn signal before passing out.

In addition to helping Burgess, he’s also raising his daughter while being undercover at the same time. The actor also admitted that his character is “exhausted,” leading us to believe that Ruzek is reaching a breaking point. “I think he’s exhausted, and I think it’s starting to wear on him that what he’s undercover for, it’s not for one individual. It’s for this possible mass attack. So I think it is weighing on him as things go forward.”

Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

