The news is out: Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and his second wife are divorcing. The couple is calling it quits after 18 years of marriage, but do they have any kids together? Keep reading to learn about Kevin Costner’s children with Christine Baumgartner.

Costner currently stars as patriarch John Dutton III in the top-rated Western series Yellowstone on Paramount. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the show follows the Dutton family as they protect the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana. Costner’s played Dutton since the very first season premiered in 2018. The show was named the most-watched show on TV for 2022 and the most-watched cable premiere since The Walking Dead in 2017, according to Deadline.

Kevin Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner, a handbag designer, filed for divorce on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Santa Barbara, California, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. A representative for Costner gave People Magazine a vague explanation for their split. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the statement said. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Costner first met Christine on a golf course while Costner was rehearsing for the 1996 film, Tin Cup. They reconnected later in 1998 at a restaurant. “We exchanged numbers, and I told her that I would — did she mind if I called her in two weeks. I did not realize that was like an insult to a woman,” Costner told People in 2003. They dated until they briefly broke up in 2002 because Christine wanted children, but Costner did not. Costner already had three from his previous marriage of 16 years to Cindy Silva, which lasted from 1978 to 1994, and another from his relationship with Bridget Rooney. My faith was shaken,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 about his first divorce with Cindy. “No one wants their marriage to end, and it did. You are going to see the people you love most, your children, only half as much. That’s a huge loss.” Costner reportedly paid Silva $80 million in settlement fees, according to Forbes.

In the end, Costner decided that he didn’t want to give up on Christine and they got back together. “Finally, there came a moment where, maybe this doesn’t go forward,” Costner said. “I’m not going to lose her because I’m afraid,” he explained to People. Costner proposed to Baumgartner in 2003 and they tied the knot in 2004 at Costner’s 165-acre ranch near Aspen, Colorado.

Who are Kevin Costner’s children with Christine Baumgartner?

Cayden Wyatt Costner

Birthday: May 6, 2007 (Age 15)

The couple welcomed their first son, Cayden Wyatt Costner, on May 6, 2007. “Both mother and son are doing well,” Costner’s rep said in a statement. Costner told People shortly after Cayden was born that he had hesitations about being a father over 50. “I hope I have as much energy for Cayden as I had for my first,” he told the platform. “My fundamental fear is that my new baby, someone [else] will raise him, meaning that my life will end prematurely. I won’t get to coach him in what I think it is to be a man. I’d like to be the person that tells him about life.” He added: “I can fake like I’m asleep longer so I don’t have to do as many diapers.”

Hayes Logan Costner

Birthday: February 12, 2009 (Age 14)

Kevin and Christine welcomed their second son, Hayes Logan Costner, on February 12, 2009, in Los Angeles. Costner said that the name Hayes was inspired by a cowboy character in a Western film that he was working on.

Costner also revealed that Hayes will have a small part in Costner’s four-part western film, Horizon. “He’s very good,” Costner told People in November 2022. “Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the movie. He’s 13 years old and the screenplay’s been around longer than that.”

Grace Avery Costner

Birthday: June 2, 2010 (Age 12)

The pair had their youngest child, Grace Avery Costner, on June 2, 2010, in California. In an interview with Today, Costner shared that, unlike her brothers who enjoyed playing sports, Grace was more of a “girly girl.” “She’s sewing and she’s dancing, but when she sees the ball bouncing out in the backyard I can feel her gravitating out with the boys — but everything has to stop when she plays,” he said about his daughter.

The Yellowstone actor and his wife have largely kept their children out of the public eye other than attending their dad’s movie premieres and having a moment on the red carpet together as a family. On February 9, 2015, the family went to the world premiere of McFarland, USA, which starred Costner as Track coach Jim White. They also gathered as a family to the premiere of his film, Art of Racing in the Rain, a movie where Costner voiced Enzo, a dog who wishes to be human.

Costner also has three adult children from his previous marriage to Cindy Silva: His daughter Anne Costner is 39, his second daughter Lily Costner is 36 and his son Joe Costner is 35. He also has a 26-year-old son named Liam, who is from his former relationship with heiress Bridget Rooney.

