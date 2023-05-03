Does Aaron Thorsen Die on The Rookie?
It wasn’t a good night for Aaron Thorsen. In The Rookie’s intense Season 5 finale, “Under Siege,” which aired on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, we saw the police officer gunned down by masked assailants. Now, we all want to know: Does Aaron Thorsen die on The Rookie?
The Rookie is ABC’s police procedural that follows the story of John Nolan, a recently divorced man in his 40s who pursues a career as a police officer at the Los Angeles Police Department, after inadvertently helping the police stop a bank robbery. Created by Alexi Hawley, the series is based on the true story of William Norcross, a real officer with the LAPD who moved to Los Angeles in 2015 and also joined the department in his mid-40s. The show premiered in October 2018 and just wrapped up its fifth season. The Rookie was recently renewed for a sixth season on ABC, our sister publication Variety reported.
Actor Tru Valentino has portrayed police officer Aaron Thorsen since Season 4 of The Rookie. He trained as a rookie under Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) before she returned to her detective position. Although Aaron’s background is as a social media influencer, he works hard to earn his promotion to Police Officer II, which he achieves in the fifth season. As a result, his character becomes more involved in solving cases and faces increasingly dangerous situations, including this one in the Season 5 finale.
In an interview with The Man Cave Chronicles w/ Elias in November 2022, The Rookie actor talked about what it felt like to join a cast like this. “They had already done three seasons before I got there. I didn’t know how I would fit in with the cast — if they would be okay with this new person coming in or whatnot. But they welcomed me with open arms,” he said in the interview. “It’s been a really great experience ever since… I’m fairly new to acting especially this type of acting… this is my first TV show, so I’m just constantly trying to learn from them.”
So, what happened to Aaron Thorsen in the Season 5 finale, and does he die? Is Valentino leaving The Rookie after Season 5? Read on to learn all that we know.
Does Aaron Thorsen die on The Rookie?
Does Aaron Thorsen die on The Rookie? The answer is we’re not sure. His life does seem up in the air (and we likely won’t get any clarity about whether the officer lives or dies until the Season 6 premiere). In the episode, Aaron and Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) are walking back after a night together. When they hear a strange noise in an alley and go to investigate, they encounter masked assailants. Aaron gets shot in the back and Juarez is knocked out. The rookie calls 9-1-1 and Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) rushes to the scene to take Thorsen to a hospital. When he gets there, he goes into emergency surgery while the team figures out who did this.
At the end of the episode, Thorsen emerges from surgery, but he was placed in a coma by doctors to save his life. The entire team is pulling for his recovery, but Thorsen’s condition only seems to worsen. Juarez was at his bedside when a Code Blue alarm sounded, and doctors and nurses stormed the room to transfer him back to the OR. Then, the show was over. Talk about a cliffhanger!
The Rookie has killed off a main character like this before. Police offer Jackson West (played by Titus Makin Jr.) was killed in the Season 3 finale. It was later revealed that Titus Makin Jr. left The Rookie on his own terms, and he almost left earlier in Season 3 following the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of the police. “I woke up one morning and I was watching the news, and I was like, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t go play a cop on a show and not talk about the fact that I’m a Black cop.’ My character hadn’t addressed any of that,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2020.
Is Tru Valentino leaving The Rookie?
Is Tru Valentino leaving The Rookie? As of now, it doesn’t look like Tru Valentino is leaving The Rookie. ABC and Valentino have not released any statements announcing the actor’s exit from the show. Valentino started as a recurring character in Season 4 before he was upgraded to a series regular in Season 5, our sister site Deadline reported in July 2022. Additionally, Valentino has not given any indication on his social media that this was his final episode. He continues to post pictures of himself on the show and alongside his coworkers.
We will keep you updated as we learn more about Tru Valentino’s status on The Rookie.
The Rookie airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
