The Rookie’s Eric Winter Has Two Kids With Roselyn Sánchez – Her Second Pregnancy Was the Hardest ‘My Body Would Just Go Haywire’
Best known for his roles in The Rookie and the soap opera Days of Our Lives, we are very familiar with seeing Eric Winter on screen. But in his personal life, who are Eric Winter’s kids with his wife Roselyn Sánchez? Keep reading to learn how many children he has and how old they are now.
The Rookie, ABC’s police procedural drama, follows the story of John Nolan, a newly divorced man in his 40s. After inadvertently helping the police stop a bank robbery, he relocates from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles, California, to pursue a career as a police officer at the Los Angeles Police Department. The series, which was created by Alexi Hawley, is based on the true story of William Norcross, a real officer with the Los Angeles Police Department who moved to Los Angeles in 2015 and joined the department in his mid-40s. As one of the original officers on The Rookie, Winter portrays the role of Tim Bradford, a training officer at the Los Angeles Police Department who served as a Marine squad leader in Iraq and Afghanistan before joining the LAPD. On the show, his character is in a relationship with fellow police officer Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil).
In real life, Winter is married to Roselyn Sánchez, a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and actress best known for her roles in Without a Trace, Devious and the current FOX series, Fantasy Island. She has also appeared in film projects including Rush Hour 2, Boat Trip, The Game Plan, Act of Valor and more. The actor was previously married to actress Allison Ford from 2001 to 2005 and started dating Sánchez a few months after their divorce in 2005. Winter proposed two years later in 2007. He popped the question during a kayaking trip through a bioluminescent bay. The couple tied the knot in 2008 at the San Cristobal fort in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, which is Roselyn’s hometown.
The couple are also business partners and have collaborated together in TV, film, literature and more. Roselyn made a special guest appearance in The Rookie Season 2, Episode 16, “The Overnight,” as Valerie Castillo, a reporter with unclear motives that befriends Chen, despite Tim’s reservations. The couple also starred alongside each other in the 2019 Hallmark movie, A Taste of Summer, on the Hallmark channel. The film follows Sous chef Gabby (Sánchez) who left her job in NYC to move to her sister’s small town of Bright Shore to open her own restaurant. Caleb (played by Winter) runs a nearby restaurant and is not pleased when Gabby’s restaurant comes to town. In another exciting venture, Sánchez and Winter launched their iHeartRadio podcast together, He Said, Ella Dijo, in 2019.
Who are Eric Winter’s Kids?
Who are Eric Winter’s kids with actress Roselyn Sánchez? Learn more about their two children, below.
Sebella Rose Winter
Birthday: January 4, 2012 (Age 11)
Eric and Roselyn welcomed their first daughter, Sebella Rose Winter, on January 4, 2012. “Welcome to the world beautiful Sebella Rose Winter! Mami and Daddy adore you! This joy is overwhelming. Thanks for all of the well wishes!” the actors tweeted in matching statements.
Eric and Roselyn wrote a children’s book dedicated to their daughter, Sebi and the Land of Cha Cha Cha, which was released in September 2017. In the book, Sebi and her friends end up in the Land of Cha Cha Cha where they learn how to dance the cha cha cha, merengue and samba.
Roselyn said that she wrote the story after she “realized there was no book that embraced the Latin culture when it comes to dancing,” the actress said during a live interview with AOL’s BUILD series. “There’s wonderful books about ballet and tap but there was nothing that would teach kids Latin rhythms.” Winter added: “A lot of the books we would read were ballet driven, like she had mentioned, and it was catering just to girls… Whereas in this [book], in Latin rhythms and in ballroom, you have a male partner who is helping lead the dance. And we really wanted this to be for boy and girls.”
Eric frequently shares photos of Sebi on Instagram, including this sweet Instagram post celebrating her ninth birthday in 2020. “9 yrs ago you turned my world upside down and I’ve never been the same. Every year you impress me more and more but this past year your strength and courage really stood out. Happy birthday baby girl… so proud to be your dad. Te amo mucho #happybirthday infinite and beyond infinite,” he gushed in the caption.
Dylan Gabriel Winter
Birthday: November 3, 2017 (Age 5)
The couple welcomed their second child, Dylan Gabriel Winter, in 2017. Roselyn and Winter have both been vocal about their struggles getting pregnant with Dylan and their long and difficult process with in vitro fertilization. “We tried [to conceive naturally] for at least three years [before Sebi] and it was a shock,” Sánchez told People in September 2017. “We did artificial insemination. We’ve done the IVF. [Sometimes], even though I did my whole cycle of shots and I got my eggs, my body would just go haywire. And we didn’t time it properly and I would ovulate, so the whole cycle was lost.”
“All your life you avoid having children and when you want to have children, it’s so difficult when you leave it for late,” the mother-of-two added. She admitted to People she start trying have a baby until her mid-30s. “You spend your whole young part of your life going, ‘Okay, don’t get someone pregnant — don’t get someone pregnant.’ And then when it’s like, ‘All right, let’s get pregnant,’ you’re like, ‘Please get pregnant, please get pregnant.’”
Winter has also shared numerous photos of Dylan throughout the years, including this Instagram post of his son admiring the garbage truck and this video of him playing tennis with his sister. For Halloween 2019 when his son was only a few years old, Winter dressed up as a zombie and Dylan dressed up as Superman. Check out more photos of the Winter family on his Eric Winter’s Instagram page.
The Rookie airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
