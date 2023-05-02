Who Are The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore’s Parents? His Mother Worked Very Closely With This Famous Harry Potter Actor
As a well-known child actor and the lead of The Good Doctor, Freddie Highmore is widely successful in TV and film. But did the British actor have any help getting into show business and does acting run in his family? Keep reading to learn about Freddie Highmore’s parents, below.
In ABC’s medical drama The Good Doctor, Freddie Highmore stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon, who relocates from the small town of Casper, Wyoming, to take a job at the esteemed San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. Shaun has savant syndrome, a rare condition in which a person with a developmental condition, such as autism, has an amazing talent or ability, according to the SSM Health Treffert Center. Savant syndrome can be congenital or acquired later in childhood or adulthood. Highmore’s portrayed Dr. Murphy since the first season of The Good Doctor premiered in September 2017.
In a March 2019 interview with Digital Spy, the actor explained why he wanted to play the role of Shaun. “I guess I feel very fortunate to have been offered the part of Shaun, and I wasn’t, myself, involved in that [casting] process from the other side,” he explained. “But it seemed like an incredibly important project, and that’s why I wanted to be a part of it. I’m proud to be a part of it.” Highmore also told Variety in 2019 that he felt like it was his “moral responsibility” to play Shaun and also represent a doctor who isn’t a stereotypical television alpha-male. “It’s especially important in today’s world to portray different versions of masculinity, not only the stereotypical ones,” he told our sister site.
In addition to The Good Doctor, Highmore is best known for his roles beginning as a child, including Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, August Rush and The Spiderwick Chronicles. From 2013 to 2017, he portrayed Norman Bates in the thriller series Bates Motel.
In Freddie Highmore’s personal life, the actor secretly got married to Klarissa Munz (a private figure) in 2021. He revealed the news when he was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2021. “I’m as happy as a Brit could be… I’m married to a very wonderful woman now.” When Kimmel asked if she was Brit as well, Highmore responded: “She is… I just still can’t get over the terminology and the vocab,” Highmore explained to Kimmel at the time. “A ‘married man’ just sounds very old and ‘my wife’ sounds very possessive. We don’t really use [those terms] yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, ‘Here, look, draw your own conclusions.’” When Kimmel told him to loosen up, Highmore noted that “it’s still the early days.”
What about Freddie Highmore’s parents and are they famous too? Keep reading to learn more about the British actor’s mom and dad.
Who are Freddie Highmore’s parents?
Who are Freddie Highmore’s parents? Freddie Highmore’s parents are Edward Highmore, an actor, and Sue Latimer, a talent agent. Highmore and Latimer had two children, Freddie Highmore on February 14, 1992, and Albert (“Bertie”) Highmore in 1995.
Edward starred alongside his son in the 2001 miniseries, Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story. He’s best known for playing Leo Howard in the 1980s drama Howards’ Way and appeared in Doctor Who, The Tripods, Planet of Fire and more. He attended the Guildford School of Acting in Guildford, England.
Meanwhile, his mom, Sue Latimer, is a talent agent who represented Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. In an interview with the Clarín Journal in July 2011, Radcliffe spoke about how Sue became his agent and her relationship with his father. “I wasn’t really good in academics and Sue Latimer, who was already working with actors as an agent and then became my agent, talked to my parents. My dad and her have been friends for like 30 years, I think they went together to Drama school. My parents told Sue about my issues with school and she told them, ‘Why don’t you send him to the David Copperfield casting for IV?’ he explained. “No one expected I could make it because I had never acted before, I didn’t even show any kind of interest in acting. I went to the audition, and I got it, and that’s how it all started. At the age of 14 I thought ‘Yes, this is what I want to do.’”
At the time, Radcliffe also credited Sue for keeping him grounded despite his overwhelming success from the Harry Potter films. “I have my mom, dad and Sue Latimer and if I get cocky they will stop me. If you’re surrounded by people who love you and not the ones that tell you what you want to hear, it’s okay,” he added.
According to the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA), Sue started her career as a talent agent with the William Morris Agency. She was promoted to Head of Talent in Europe and was responsible for the agency’s domestic and international roster of clients. After a decade, she moved to the Curtis Brown Agency to set up a “successful actors and entertainers division.”
The Good Doctor airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.
For more on medical dramas, check out our photo gallery on the all-time greatest soap opera doctors ranked.