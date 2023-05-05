Credit: ABC (2), Howard Wise/JPI (4), Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

The actual Daytime Emmys won’t be handed out until Friday, June 16, when the award show airs on CBS (at 9/8c). But you don’t have to wait a second longer to throw on an evening gown or tux — metaphorically, of course; formal attire is hella uncomfortable! — and cheer for some outstanding achievements in…

Well, let’s just say areas that the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences generally overlooks.

No, we won’t be giving out trophies for Best Actor or Sharpest Writing or anything like that. However, we will be acknowledging remarkable contributions in such categories as Most Incredible Rationalization, Least Sensible Means of Announcing One’s Resurrection, Most Eye-Popping Display of Biceps and Least Compelling Reason to Dump One’s Wife (for One’s Other Wife).

In other words, this is going to be fun.

Before you dive into the below photo gallery that reveals who made it into our winner’s circle, for better or worse, let’s first discuss the rules… which are as simple as they are few. As with the real Emmys, all of the scenes and storylines we’ve chosen to single out aired between January 1 and December 31 of 2022. So we’ll have to wait until next year’s Dream Emmys to see, for instance, whether General Hospital sweethearts Spencer and Trina snag the Most Swoon-Worthy First Kiss prize or if Bold & Beautiful is razzed for the fall that gave us deja vu.

