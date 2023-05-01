Where Is Lucy on NCIS: Hawai’i? We Finally Know When Yasmine Al-Bustami Is Coming Back After Being MIA
Fans are anxiously waiting for Lucy to come back to NCIS: Hawai’i. We haven’t seen the special agent since Season 2, Episode 16. So, where is Lucy on NCIS: Hawai’i and when is she returning to the CBS series? Keep reading to find out.
NCIS: Hawaiʻi is a CBS crime drama and the fourth spin-off in the NCIS franchise. The Hawaiian island-based series follows Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in Hawaii. The team is responsible for investigating incidents relating to military and national security. NCIS: Hawaiʻi premiered in September 2021 and is currently in its second season. In February 2023, our sister publication Deadline reported that NCIS: Hawaiʻi was renewed for a third season by CBS for 2023-2024. The show also stars Alex Tarrant, Tori Anderson, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon and Kian Talan.
Yasmine Al-Bustami has portrayed agent Lucy Tara since the first episode of Season 1. Her character is also the girlfriend of FBI Agent Kate Whistler, played by Tori Anderson. In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet in May 2022, the actress said that her involvement in Hawai’i started with an audition and a “handful of meetings.” “A big factor for me with any project is the people behind it, and the creators have been so kind since before I even got the role, which is one aspect that really drew me in, along with the story they were setting out to tell,” she said in the interview.
After leaving the show multiple times in Season 2, where is Lucy now on NCIS: Hawai’i? We’ve got the answer about where she is (and when she is coming back) to the popular NCIS spin-off.
Where is Lucy on NCIS: Hawai’i?
Where is Lucy on NCIS: Hawai’i? Lucy returned in Season 2, Episode 15, when she surprised the team after returning from her agent afloat job early. “It looked like everybody was happy to see me, so I would say that it went splendidly,” Al-Bustami said in an interview with TV Line in February 2023 teasing her return. “And I hope people are excited to see the episode; we were excited to do it.” But she was gone again in Season 2, Episode 17, when we were told that her character was at a “tactical training” program.
Lucy first took a temporary break from the show in Season 2, Episode 7, “Vanishing Act.” When she and Kate were broken up, Lucy applied to be an afloat NCIS agent away from Hawai’i. She got the job and was accepted, and as a result, she was separated from her girlfriend and left the island.
In real life, actress Yasmine Al-Bustami revealed that she shortly departed the show to spend time on the mainland to see friends and family, travel and work on ongoing projects, including The Chosen — the Christian TV series about the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth. In an interview with TV Line in February 2023, Al-Bustami said that she was busy with “life” during her break. “I was able to get back to the mainland, which was really nice for me, just to spend some time with my friends and my family and do some travels, and to fulfill some work obligations,” she told the site. When asked if she shot any episodes for The Chosen while she was gone, she said that she did. “Yes. I’m happy that I was able to get some time to work with those guys also, because I love those guys,” she added. “Any time that it works out, I jump on it, for sure.”
Al-Bustami remains a series regular on the show. And, in recent episode promo, we finally found out when Lucy will return again to NCIS: Hawai’i in May 2023. See her exact return date, below.
When will Lucy return to NCIS: Hawai’i?
When will Lucy return to NCIS: Hawai’i? Lucy is returning to NCIS: Hawai’i in Season 2, Episode 19, “Cabin Fever,” which airs on Monday, May 1, 2023. In the episode promo, we see Lucy working again with the NCIS team. They are investigating “the mysterious death of an astronaut in a highly sensitive Mars simulation,” the episode synopsis says. The team is sending Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) into the habitat to investigate alone. The individual storylines of the characters (including Lucy) for episode 19 are still unknown.
Check out the new 20-second promo for Season 2, Episode 19, below:
NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on CBS.
