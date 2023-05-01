Is Brandon Larracuente Leaving The Good Doctor After One Season? Dr. Danny Perez Could Die in the Season 6 Finale
Another doctor is scrubbing out. Is Danny Perez leaving The Good Doctor? Keep reading to learn if Brandon Larracuente is departing after only one season — and the tragic accident his character may face in the Season 6 finale.
The Good Doctor is ABC’s medical drama following Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon, who relocates from the small town of Casper, Wyoming, to take a job at the esteemed San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. Shaun has savant syndrome, a rare condition in which a person with a developmental condition, such as autism, has an amazing talent or ability. The show stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, as well as actors Hill Harper, Christina Chang, Richard Schiff, Paige Sapara, Brandon Larracuente and more.
Larracuente portrays Dr. Daniel (“Danny”) Perez, one of the new first-year surgical residents at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. His character first appeared in Season 6, Episode 2, “Change of Perspective,” which aired in October 2022. He has romantic feelings and is the love interest for Dr. Jordan Jacqueline Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson), a third-year surgical resident that he works closely with. In Season 6, Episode 9, “Broken or Not,” Danny’s unconscious body is discovered by Dr. Allen after he overdosed (he revealed to Dr. Allen earlier in the season that he was a recovering opioid addict). Dr. Perez is allowed back to work after he completed a rehab program and was subjected to random drug tests.
In a video interview with Janet Nepales in December 2022, the actor spoke about what it was like joining The Good Doctor. “It’s pretty cool. It’s very parallel to real life — you join this group of people who have been working together for quite some time and you’re trying to find your footing. I feel Dr. Perez, which is who I play, is trying to do so in the show,” he explained. Larracuente also said the entire cast was so welcoming when he first arrived on set. “My first day on set, within 10 minutes of me being here, Freddie had texted me, ‘Welcome to the cast and I can’t wait to meet you!’ so everybody’s been really really nice.”
So, is Danny Perez leaving The Good Doctor after a short time on the medical drama? Keep reading to learn the answer — and how the show might write his character off in the Season 6 finale.
Is Danny Perez leaving The Good Doctor?
Is Dr. Danny Perez leaving The Good Doctor? The answer is yes, Dr. Danny Perez (actor Brandon Larracuente) will not return to The Good Doctor Season 7 as a series regular, our sister site TV Line reported on April 28, 2023. Although Dr. Danny Perez will not appear on a regular basis, he could return as a guest star in later seasons, an insider told the site. Deadline also reported in April 2023 that “producers felt Daniel’s story arc has come to a natural conclusion, leading to the actor’s departure.”
The news comes after Larracuente booked a lead role in Prime Video drama, On Call, starring opposite Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario. On Call is produced by Dick Wolf (who also created the Law & Order universe, FBI franchise and One Chicago). In an Instagram post on April 28, 2023, Larracuente shared the news of the upcoming project. “Honored to be a part of this series, it’s a dream come true to pay homage to my folks who are retired NYPD. This show is gritty, heart wrenching, and real. I can’t wait for you guys to see it,” he wrote in the caption. According to Deadline, On Call will be a half-hour crime drama on Prime Video that “follows a pair of police officers on patrol in Long Beach, CA. Each episode will track the duo as they respond to a new radio call, arriving on the scene to resolve an incident.” The show will be Dick Wolf’s first streaming venture.
Neither Brandon Larracuente nor representatives from The Good Doctor have made any public statements about the actor’s forthcoming departure.
How will Danny Perez be written off The Good Doctor?
How will Danny Perez be written off The Good Doctor? Based on the Season 6 finale promo, Dr. Danny Perez could have a devastating injury (or even be killed) in the season finale of The Good Doctor, which airs on Monday, May 1, 2023.
In a promo for the episode, Daniel goes airborne after getting hit by a car. The synopsis for the finale also reveals “a tragic accident involving Drs. Perez and Kalu pulls everyone away, including Dr. Murphy.” You’ll have to tune into tonight’s episode to learn what will happen to Dr. Perez. (However, if the writers plan to bring Perez back in some way in the future as a guest star, they might not kill him off right away. Or, if he does die in the season finale, they could bring him back with flashbacks.)
Larracuente isn’t the first cast departure of the season. The Good Doctor said goodbye to Savannah Welch earlier in Season 6. Welch played the surgeon-in-training Danica “Danni” Powell, a recurring guest star in the drama, whose final episode was in Season 6, episode 11. There is also speculation that Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) could be leaving The Good Doctor as a result of his character’s health issues. Additionally, Hill Harper, who plays Dr. Marcus Andrews on The Good Doctor, could be exiting as well to enter a career in politics. According to a report by Puck News, the Harvard-educated lawyer and actor is planning to run in the Democratic Senate race in the state of Michigan. It’s unclear how his candidacy might affect Harper’s role on The Good Doctor and if he’ll be back for Season 7.
The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.
