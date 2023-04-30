Credit: Courtesy of Paramount+

As Paramount Plus’ most-watched premiere in 2022, Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 has certainly lived up to its expectations. Following the Season 1 cliffhanger, we’re all dying to know if Spencer Dutton makes it bake to Boseman to stop sheep herder Banner Creighton and mining magnate Donald Whitfield from taking the Yellowstone. When does 1923 return for Season 2? Keep reading to find out.

1923 is the the second Yellowstone spin-off series streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. Set a century before Kevin Costner’s era in the Western front and 40 years after 1883, the show follows the next two generations of Duttons as they face new struggles in the cloud of Montana’s great depression, from lawlessness and prohibition to cattle theft. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren costar as the husband-and-wife power duo, Jake and Cara Dutton.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in November 2022, Ford and Mirren spoke about their character’s strong relationship, which is tested and depended on in the many tumultuous battles they face, from getting shot at to protecting their land from greedy men. “You need someone who is capable of making decisions, and hopefully making the right decisions, but at least making a decision and going with it—in other words, a leader,” Mirren said. “That’s what has propelled them into this position of running the ranch, running the family, being the linchpin around whom, at this moment in time, the family revolves.”

Ford added: “Their lives are totally wrapped up in each other…There’s very little that sustains them other than themselves and the hard work and investment they put into their future and their family,” he explained. “It is a tough life, and it’s full of not just physical challenges but moral ones as well.”

When does 1923 return for Season 2?

When does 1923 return for Season 2? The release date for Season 2 of 1923 hasn’t been announced, but we assume that it could be be released at the end of 2023, but most likely sometime 2024. The Wall Street Journal reported in January 2023 that shooting for the second will begin this spring, but as of April 2023, filming has not yet begun for the series. (The show’s Costume Designer Janie Bryant told the press at the Paley Center 1923 exhibit on April 29, 2023, that she hasn’t gotten the script for Season 2 yet.)

Ford and Mirren, as well as a majority of the cast (who were not killed off in Season 1), are expected to return for the second installment. Helen Mirren confirmed her plans to return for Season 2, calling the confirmation “very happy news as far as I was concerned,” she told Town & Country Magazine in February 2023. “Doing this sort of work is a journey into the unknown,” she added. “I’m fascinated to see where Cara is going to go. Taylor did say she is very much of her era, she’s looking after the house. That is what her job is. But then he said, ‘Wait, things are going to happen.’ So we’ll see.”

We also spoke with Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar)’s love interest, Alexandra. The 28-year-old actress said that she can’t wait to start working on Season 2 and spoke about the cast and crew’s tight-knit relationship. “We’re so excited,” she told us exclusively at the 1923 Paley Center exhibit. “We hope that we get to come back in full force. We’re all so close in the cast and crew, so getting to work with these people again is such a dream and I feel so lucky.”

Where was 1923 filmed?

Where was 1923 filmed? The action-packed drama was shot over three continents: Montana and California in the United States, South Africa and Tanzania in Africa, and Malta in Europe. The show’s Costume Designer Janie Bryant spoke exclusively with SOAPS about what it was like creating the outfits for each location in 1923.

“One of the things that I love about costume design is the researching and to be inspired by the script, but also to design period pieces. So much of that is creating the character’s costume design is about doing research,” she told us at the Paley Center’s 1923 exhibit on April 29, 2023. “So I always start with my design boards and getting a scope of visual reference to create these characters.”

Who is the 1923 cast?

Who is the 1923 cast? Check out who stars in Season 1 of Paramount Plus’ popular western series, from Harrison Ford to Timothy Dalton, below.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr.

Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton

Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis

Aminah Nieves as Teonna

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

Where can I watch 1923 online and for free?

Where can I watch 1923 online and for free? 1923 is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. Subscribe to Paramount Plus starting at $4.99 per month or sign up for a seven-day free trial that you can cancel anytime.

