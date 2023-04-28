Credit: Getty Images

From boy band sensation to NYPD detective on Blue Bloods, Donnie Wahlberg has an impressive background that transcends film, TV and music. It’s no surprise then that success runs within the Wahlberg family — and you might recognize his siblings who work in the film, music and food industries. Keep reading to learn more about Donnie Wahlberg’s siblings, including Mark Wahlberg.

Blue Bloods is CBS’ long-running police procedural that follows the fictional Reagan family who have a long history with law enforcement. The TV series premiered in September 2020 and is currently in its 13th season (TV Insider reported in March 2023 that it was renewed for Season 14). On Blue Bloods, Donnie stars as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan, the oldest son of Frank Reagan, the New York Police Commissioner. His character has three siblings: Erin, Joe and Jamie Reagan. The actor’s portrayed Danny since the pilot episode and continues to star in the CBS procedural.

Donnie said that his previous acting roles prepared him to take on a role as big as Danny. “I think all of my years of acting prepared me for Danny. If I’m ever fortunate enough to do a second run like Tom’s doing of a magnum series, I hope I would be ready for that,” Donnie stated in a live panel in 2017 with 92nd Street Y. “I wouldn’t have been able to play that role 10 years ago, I played a cop on a cop show before, I always wanted to be right and the audience to like me. I think I’ve been around long enough to really trust the character and what’s on the page.”

Aside from his successful stints in TV, Donnie jumpstarted his career as the founding member of the American boy band, New Kids on The Block. He’s also starred in movies including the Saw films, Zookeeper, Dreamcatcher, The Sixth Sense, Righteous Kill, Randsom and more. Want to learn more about Donnie Wahlberg’s family, including who his siblings are? You’ve come to the right place.

Who are Donnie Wahlberg’s siblings?

Who are Donnie Wahlberg’s siblings? Donnie is the eighth of nine children born to his parents, Donald Wahlberg Sr. and Alma W Wahlberg, who passed in 2008 and 2021, respectively. His siblings include Arthur, Jim, Paul, Robert, Tracey, Michelle, Debbie and Mark. His family grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Mass. Money and food were sometimes scarce, Wahlberg told The Today Show in April 2023, and his family lived under the threat of “having the lights or water turned off at any moment.” The actor also has three half-siblings from his father’s first marriage, Donna, Scott and Buddy, who is a TV personality.

Some of Wahlberg’s siblings have appeared in their family reality TV show, Wahlburgers, which ran on A&E from January 2014 to July 2019. One of his siblings, Debbie Wahlberg, passed away in 2003, while others have chosen to live private lives or take on minor acting roles. Donnie, along with his brothers Mark and Paul, own the fast-casual restaurant and bar, Wahlburgers. Here’s more information on a few of Donnie’s siblings.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg (previously known by his stage name Marky Mark) is the youngest son of Donald and Alma and Donnie’s most well-known sibling. He was born on June 5, 1971, and first gained notoriety when he was in the music group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. He’s also appeared in many blockbuster films, including Boogie Nights, The Departed, The Fighter, Ted, Ted 2, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: The Last Knight and Joe Bell.

At the age of 13, Mark was also one of the original members of New Kids on the Block, but quit after a few months. Donnie spoke about his relationship with Mark in an interview with his bandmates hosted by his wife, Jenny McCarthy, on her SiriusXM show. “He was the original member of the band with me,” he said, recalling a moment when Mark credited him for his success during the band’s 2011 concert at Fenway Park. “Obviously we’re brothers and partners in business and our relationship is fine, but it’s different,” he said, adding that “We’ve grown so far apart, just through work and career and things that are important.”

Paul Wahlberg

Paul Wahlberg, born in 1964, is the fifth child born to Alma and Donald in the Wahlberg family. He is an American Chef who fell in love with cooking at the age of 11 or 12. Paul said that he spent a lot of time in the kitchen with his late mother, Alma, and his cooking was influenced “by the Sunday suppers he shared at home with family and friends,” according to his restaurant’s website. He started as a caterer in high school and worked in several kitchens, including at Charles Hotel, The Four Seasons and Bridgeman’s in Hull, Mass., where he served as Executive Chef for nine years. He opened his own Italian/Mediterranean restaurant, Alma Nove, in Hingham, Mass., in June 2010. He also co-owns Wahlbergers, the burgers and drinks restaurant chain, with Donnie and Mark.

Robert Wahlberg

Robert Wahlberg is the seventh child of Alma and Donald and was born in 1967. He worked at a local power company and occasionally does some acting, following in his siblings’ footsteps. He’s appeared in films like Southie, Orphan, Scenes of the Crime, Moonlight Mile, Mystic River, The Departed, Gone Baby Gone, Don McKay and The Equalizer. Most recently, he played a detective in the police crime drama, City on a Hill, before it was canceled in October 2022 after three seasons.

Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

