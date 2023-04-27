Is Pat Sajak Leaving Wheel of Fortune? ‘The End Is Near’
Farewells could soon be in order for Pat Sajak. After four decades of co-hosting the household game show, is Pat Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune? Here’s whether the legendary host is retiring after Season 40 alongside his counterpart Vanna White.
Wheel of Fortune is ABC’s popular game show that’s been on the air continuously since January 1975. In the hangman-based competition created by Merv Griffin, contestants can spin the giant carnival wheel and call a consonant, buy a vowel for $250 or solve the puzzle. Each contestant is worth the cash value of what the wheel lands on. They can continue spinning the wheel until they miss a letter, spin a bankrupt or lose a turn. The million-dollar grand prize wedge was added to the wheel in 2008, allowing contestants the opportunity to become millionaires. (A few lucky contestants have won $1 million or more).
Wheel of Fortune is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, who have led the nighttime version since its debut in 1983. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2022, he spoke about the long-running success of the game show. “In most television shows by this time, you would have said, ‘That’s probably enough,’ but this show will not die,” he said. “It appears I may go before the show,” Sajak jokingly said about the series, which he has hosted for 40 seasons. He won three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host and was nominated 19 times. He’s also been credited as a Consulting Producer of Wheel of Fortunesince the start of Season 29 in 2020.
Sajak also co-hosts Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, a spin-off of the game series that’s just for celebrity contestants. Instead of receiving the prize money for themselves, the stars try to win for the charity of their choice. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly before the show aired, Sajak explained why they waited so long to launch the “celebrity” version. “Part of it is, we’ve always been careful about not getting the show overexposed. We’ve been on a very long time, and I don’t know how much Wheel is too much, but you don’t want to water the product down too much,” he explained. “And this seemed like the time to do it because of what’s going on in the world. Wheel of Fortune is kind of a sign of normalcy for people; they were very glad to have us back on the air. So this seemed like a good time to expand into prime time a little bit, at least one time, and extend that normalcy.”
Despite the host’s long tenure, Sajak has made public comments recently that allude to his exit. Is Pat Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune and is Season 40 his last? Keep reading to learn more.
Is Pat Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune?
Is Pat Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune? Pat Sajak has hinted that Season 40 could be his last one. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2022, Sajak said he was nearing the end of his time on the staple game show. “We’re not going to do this for another 40 years. The end is near,” he told the platform. “It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We’re happy and proud.”
Meanwhile, his cohost Vanna White didn’t want to think about leaving Wheel of Fortune. “I just visualize us just being there. I can’t think beyond that… I can’t imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We’re like Ken and Barbie, you know?” she told People in December 2022. “We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters.”
Rumors of Sajak’s exit intensified after he left mid-show on the April 26, 2023, episode of Wheel of Fortune. Pat Sajak was noticeably absent during the bonus round. The show’s announcer since 2011, Jim Thornton, took over the hosting duties (the episode’s contestant, Sarah, told Sajak that she was a big fan of Thornton). Fans were confused about where the longtime host went, and there was speculation that Sajak was sick or had gotten fired. “Where is Pat Sajak for the final puzzle? #WheelOfFortune,” one user asked on Twitter. While another responded: “I’ve never seen it happen! Wild!”
During the closing credits, he returned and asked Vanna White, “Did I miss anything?” She responded, “Not much, just the bonus round.” That’s all we know about Pat Sajak’s absence on last night’s episode. It might have purely been a chance for Thornton to interact in a greater way with one of his fans. Or perhaps, it was a chance for Jim to “audition” for the hosting gig when Sajak does eventually exit. “Can’t help thinking this is Jim’s soft audition for #WheelOfFortune @patsajak job. And YES…..we are their focus group. Let ur opinions be known. My Dad spotted it right away and gives Jim a [thumbs up],” one person wrote on Twitter. If Sajak is leaving and the show’s producers are considering replacing him with Thornton, then we could see Thornton continue to host rounds in the future.
Wheel of Fortune airs on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
