It’s Not Too Late to Make a U-Turn: The Story Arcs Bold & Beautiful, Young & Restless, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives Need to Stop Before They Start
We get it. In a year of soapdom, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives blow through a lot of story. Like, a lot a lot. So obviously, not all of it is going to be great. But some plots get it so twisted, they should probably be nipped in the bud. Currently, we’re staring down a few…
Bold & Beautiful or Nutty and Nuttier?
For starters, Bold & Beautiful is trying to sell us on a romance between Deacon and Sheila. And not that their portrayers don’t play the hell out of the material, but if his character is going to remain smitten with hers even after learning that her attempted murder of Steffy wouldn’t have put the first splatter of blood on her hands, it… Well, it kinda turns him into a Manson girl. Or at least one of those whackos who used to send the killer love notes in prison. And given the mostly redemptive arc Deacon has been on since he returned, it feels like a big misstep — and one that neither he nor the show should take.
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI
Young & Restless or Remorseful But Unforgivable?
Over on Young & Restless, we’ll admit that the machinations of the I Hate Diane Club have often left us feeling sorry for the lady Lazarus — especially in light of Phyllis’ frame job. At the end of the day, though, it makes Jack look like a fool to wipe the slate clean and build a future with Diane. Her faking her own demise was not an isolated incident. And Jack going all in on a relationship with her sends a dangerous message to Kyle: Don’t worry, son, you can not only forgive your mom, you can also forget that she let you think she’d been murdered for 20 years. It sets both of them up for heartache and affixes a label to Jack that the show needs to rip off before it gets stuck: dumb.
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI
Days of Our Lives or Regrets of Their Future?
Once again, Days of Our Lives is positioning Eric and Nicole for a rematch. The thing is, it’s a do-over that at this point the audience doesn’t want. “Ericole” were ruined when Nicole, entirely to meet her own selfish goals, pushed Jada to abort her and Eric’s baby. If he decides “bygones,” he’ll come off like as big a jerk as Nicole. Which may actually make them perfect for one another, but still. It’s not a good look — and one the soap definitely shouldn’t have them wear.
Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI
General Hospital or Specific Problems?
Finally, General Hospital has created a lovely couple in Sonny and Nina… except that the pairing’s genesis has tainted the romance nine ways to Sunday. That “Mike” would return to Port Charles with residual feelings for his Nixon Falls girlfriend was understandable. But that Carly’s rejection would prompt him to act on those feelings never was. Sonny could go have a rebound romp, sure, but with the woman who lied to him for months and let his family grieve him? Nope. Does not compute. So rather than triple down on the relationship, perhaps the show should change course, break ’em up and rescue Carly from her dead-end romance with Drew.
Review 30 of daytime’s most toxic couples ever in the brand-new photo gallery below.