David Eigenberg has famously played the charming bartender Steve Brady in Sex and the City and the senior firefighter Christopher Herrmann in Chicago Fire. But aside from his on-screen romances, the actor is also married in real life. Keep reading to learn about David’s Eigenberg’s wife and how the couple first met.

Chicago Fire is NBC’s popular drama series in the One Chicago universe that follows the stories of firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department’s fictional Firehouse 51. Eigenberg portrays senior firefighter and lieutenant Christopher Herrmann at Firehouse 51. On the show, Hermmann’s family consists of his wife Cindy Herrmann and their four children: sons Lee Henry, Luke, Max and Kenny James, and their daughter Anabelle. In Season 11, Cindy received a devastating lung cancer diagnosis and fans started speculating that Eigenberg could be leaving Chicago Fire as a result. Thankfully, we learned in Season 11, Episode 17, that Cindy’s chemotherapy worked and she’s was cancer free.

As one of the original firefighters who’s remained on the show since the pilot episode, Eigenberg has publicly talked about how his coworkers have become “like family,” including his fellow firefighter Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso). “We’re all like family. It’s been nearly 10 years that we’ve been working on the show, and we’ve developed a friendship over the years,” he explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in February 2021. “I really relate to Joe, and we have some common history. They wrote some really nice stuff for us and I was glad that they stepped into our current times a little bit, showing what’s good in this life and what’s destructive.”

In his real life, David Eigenberg is a married man with kids. Read on to learn about who Christopher Herrmann is married to and their family.

Who is David Eigenberg’s wife?

Who is David Eigenberg’s wife? David Eigenberg’s wife is Chrysti Eigenberg, a private figure who has largely remained out of the public eye aside from a few appearances with her husband. The couple met in 2001 at a gala event in Virginia. In an interview with The Day in October 2021, the actor said he fell in love with her instantly. “It just hit me at the core,” he told the platform. He added that meeting her allowed him to “commit … to being engaged with somebody else.” He proposed to Chrysti few months after they started dating, and they tied the knot at the Russian Samovar in Manhattan in 2002.

In an interview with Cosmo TV in February 2013, the actor spoke about why the couple married so quickly after dating. “I’ve been married 10 years. We got married real quick, not because she was pregnant or anything, but we just got married really quick ‘cause I knew she was the girl,” he explained. He also said that his second year of marriage was the toughest. “We fought, I think for a year straight, it was awful,” he said, but added that “When the dust settles, and you could still like, forgive each other and communicate… there’s something in that…”

David and Chrysti welcomed their first child, Louie Steven Eigenberg, in January 2009. The actor shared a photo of his son on Instagram in May 2014 with the caption: “Super cool #beachesresorts.” They had their daughter, Myrna Belle Eigenberg, in January 2014, five years after welcoming their first child. Eigenberg hasn’t shared any pictures of Myrna on Instagram and has largely kept his family out of the public eye.

Eigenberg, who grew up in Naperville, Illinois, moved back to the city to film Chicago Fire. The actor admitted to West Suburban Living in May 2015 that his wife wasn’t a fan of the windy city. “I brought my wife back with me because my folks were here. She got one taste of the winter here and said, ‘I’ll move anywhere with you for your job but don’t make me move back to Chicago.’” He also told the site that his wife became pregnant with their daughter Myrna while they were there, and she had a tough winter in the chilly Chicago climate. “Last year winter was tough, though, because my wife was pregnant and at the time, we lived in a second-floor walk-up with two dogs. She wasn’t really happy with me,” he said.

The actor has posted few photos with his wife on Instagram over the years, including this photo of the couple at Chicago’s James Beard Media Awards, which honors exceptional talent and achievement in the independent restaurant industry. “My beloved .. Was so beautiful @choosechicago #jbfa wonderful night!” he wrote in the caption.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

