The Rookie’s Nathan Fillion Has Three Failed Engagements — His Exes Would Describe Him As ‘Unlucky In Love’
We know Nathan Fillion from his lead roles in ABC’s hit crime show, The Rookie and the detective mystery series, Castle. But how much do you know about the actor’s personal life? If you’re wondering who is Nathan Fillion dating, you’ve come to the right place.
The Rookie, ABC’s police procedural drama, follows the story of John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion), a newly divorced man in his 40s who, after inadvertently helping the police stop a bank robbery, moves from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles, California, to pursue a career as a police officer at the Los Angeles Police Department. The series was created by Alexi Hawley and is based on the true story of William Norcross, a real officer with the Los Angeles Police Department who moved to Los Angeles in 2015 and joined the department in his mid-40s.
Fillion has played the lead role of John Nolan since The Rookie Season 1 in 2018. He’s also an executive producer on the series. In an interview with TV Insider in 2018, he spoke about what attracted him to play John on The Rookie. “John Nolan loses his goal in life. He’s not required as a dad and he’s no longer a husband. He no longer has a family. He is looking for a way to matter,” he explained. “In the bank robbery, he is faced with a moment where he can do nothing or actually try to help in the face of something terribly dangerous. When something has gotten out of hand, that’s when you call the police. That’s when their job starts and your job ends. John’s inspired to do something that matters. He discovers a calling.”
Before his work on The Rookie, Fillion starred on the ABC detective show Castle for eight seasons from 2009 to 2016. He portrayed Richard Castle, a best-selling mystery novelist who teams up with New York Police Department homicide detective, Kate Beckett, to investigate crimes. He’s also appeared in TV shows like One Life to Live, Firefly, One Life to Live, Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog, and movies like Serenity and The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
But in his personal life, is Nathan Fillion dating anyone and is The Rookie star married? We’ve got all the details on the actor’s love life, below.
Who is Nathan Fillion dating?
Who is Nathan Fillion dating? Although The Rookie actor has proposed multiple times to three different women, he’s never been married and is currently single.
In an interview with Women’s Health in September 2010, when asked what his exes would say about him if they were all together in one room, he responded, “Oh, boy. I’m still in touch with about 90 percent of my exes… They would describe me as being unlucky in love.” Despite his numerous high-profile relationships, Fillion admitted to the site why he’s still “baffled” by women. “My brother used to say that when you deal with women, it’s difficult to remove emotions from an argument. I never really knew what he meant,” he explained. “Then I read an article that said when it comes to emotion and logic, men’s and women’s brains are different—my brother was right! Women are very mysterious, but that’s part of their joy.” Check out his prior relationships with his famous exes, below.
Krista Allen (2015-Unknown)
Fillion was last romantically linked to actress and model Krista Allen. She’s starred in numerous soap operas, including Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful, as well as other TV shows like Charmed, Smallville and Two and a Half Men. Fillion and Allen reportedly hit it off on the set of Castle, when she made a guest appearance in Season 7, Episode 9, “Last Action Hero.” Their relationship stayed under the radar, but it reportedly ended after less than a year together (while some sites say that they pair dated until 2020). Fillion hasn’t spoken publicly about his relationship with Krista Allen. Allen also dated actor George Clooney from 2002 to 2004.
Christina Ochoa (2013-2014)
During roughly the same time around his engagement to Mikaela Hoover, Fillion was also with Spanish actress Christina Ocha. After his relationship with Hoover ended, he moved on quickly with Ochoa and also proposed to her within a year of dating. Like the engagements before her, their time as fiancés was short-lived and they broke up soon after. In 2014, Ocha then went on to date actor Derek Theler.
Mikaela Hoover (2013-2014)
Fillion was also in a committed relationship with his second fiancé, actress Mikaela Hoover (Sparky & Mikaela, Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad) who he proposed to just months into their relationship. They started their relationship in April 2013 and were engaged shortly after. Unfortunately, the couple split in 2014 and called off the engagement.
Perry Reeves (2005-2009)
Fillion dated Entourage actress Perrey Reeves from 2005 and 2009. This is said to be Fillion’s longest and most serious relationship, as they dated for four years. It was reported that the couple broke up in 2009, although the reasoning behind the split is unknown and they allegedly left on good terms.
Vanessa Marcil (1995)
Fillion reportedly started dating his former fiancé, Vanessa Marcil (General Hospital, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Las Vegas), back in May 1995. The couple dated for about eight months before Fillion asked Marcil to marry him. She accepted his proposal, but the pair allegedly broke up after six months. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest in May 1997, Marcil opened up shortly after her breakup and called the year “the toughest” of her life.
“Well, I lost two really close friends to drugs. Nathan and I broke up. That was really hard for me,” she said. She added that the pair “stayed very dear friends after we broke up,” but said the breakup was in part due to long distance. “That’s one of the reasons why I think my relationship didn’t work out with Nathan. You really have no time for a social life when you’re doing this. Especially if someone lives that far away (in New York).”
The Rookie airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
