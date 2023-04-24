Credit: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The end of an era. From actors to musicians to politicians, celebrities across Hollywood are feeling the effects of the loss of blue checkmarks. But how did the Chicago Fire cast to Twitter’s blue checkmark removal? One star is considering logging off completely.

Twitter removed blue checkmarks — a symbol used to verify celebrities, businesses and other notable accounts — on April 20, 2023. The move came after Twitter announced its Twitter Blue subscription, a service that allows paying users to to have a blue checkmark on their profile as part of their $8-per-month or $84-per-year subscription. Twitter announced in March 2023 that all previous verified Twitter accounts — which the brand called”legacy verified” accounts — must subscribe to Twitter Blue to keep their blue checkmarks.

“Starting April 1, we’ll be winding down our legacy Verification program, and accounts that were verified under the previous criteria (active, notable, and authentic) will not retain a blue checkmark unless they are subscribed to Twitter Blue,” Twitter’s online help center reads.

As a result of the change, many celebrities took to Twitter to react to the loss of their blue checkmarks. “Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin,” singer Ciara tweeted. Rapper The Game joked, “Check gone but the checks still coming.” Wonder Woman actress Linda Carter tweeted, “No blue checkmark? Okay, we’ll settle this the old-fashioned way,” along with a GIF of her as the D.C. comics superhero.

Elon Musk, who became the new CEO of Twitter in October 2022, tweeted that he planned to pay to keep his own blue checkmark and to keep the blue checkmarks of other celebrities. “I’m paying for a few personally,” he tweeted.

What about in the One Chicago world? Read for one Chicago Fire cast member responded to losing their Twitter blue checkmark.

How the Chicago Fire cast responded to losing their blue checkmarks on Twitter

How did the Chicago Fire cast responded to losing their blue checkmarks on Twitter? After Twitter removed blue checkmarks from legacy verified accounts, Alberto Rosende — who has played Firefighter Blake Gallo since Season 8 — tweeted that he would not be as active on Twitter after social media platform’s changes. “I will not be as active on Twitter. I will definitely not be paying. This will still be my only Twitter account. It’s been a great ride, see you guys (much more frequently) on Insta,” he tweeted.

I will not be as active on Twitter. I will definitely not be paying. This will still be my only Twitter account. It’s been a great ride, see you guys (much more frequently) on Insta ✌🏼 https://t.co/GLF2Z7muQi — Alberto Rosende (@arosende) April 20, 2023

Jesse Lee Soffer — who played Senior Detective Jay Halstead from Seasons 1 to 10 of Chicago P.D. — also joked in a tweet after Twitter removed his blue checkmark that his followers will no longer know if his account actually belongs to him. “It’s still me.. Or is it” he tweeted.

It’s still me.. Or is it — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) April 21, 2023

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Check out our photo gallery of Chicago Fire stars and their real-life relationships.