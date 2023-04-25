The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore Secretly Got Married a Year Before Shaun and Lea — Why He Doesn’t Call His Spouse ‘My Wife’
The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore has been linked to numerous celebrities over the years. You’re likely wondering: Who is Freddie Highmore wife and who is he married to in real life? Keep reading to find out.
Freddie Highmore stars in ABC’s medical drama as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon, who relocates from the small town of Casper, Wyoming, to take a job at the esteemed San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. Shaun has savant syndrome, a rare condition in which a person with a developmental condition, such as autism, has an amazing talent or ability, according to the SSM Health Treffert Center. Savant syndrome can be congenital or acquired later in childhood or adulthood.
Highmore’s portrayed Dr. Murphy since the first season of The Good Doctor premiered in September 2017. His character is married to Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara), Shaun’s former neighbor. They become pregnant with their first child in Season 4, but lose the baby after Lea suffers a miscarriage due to a medical complication. Lea and Shaun get engaged in the Season 4 finale and marry in the Season 5 finale. Now, in season 6, his wife Spara is pregnant again with their son.
in September 2019, Highmore spoke to host Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about the differences between dating in North America and dating women in England. “I just find it quite baffling. In the U.K., it’s very clear when you’re going on a date ‘cause it’s in the evening,” he said. “And it’s like dinner or, I don’t know. … I was going to say disco, but, like, people don’t do discos anymore. [It’s] some sort of obvious date activity.”
In addition to The Good Doctor, Highmore is also known for his roles beginning as a child, including Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, August Rush and The Spiderwick Chronicles. From 2013 to 2017, he portrayed Norman Bates in the thriller series Bates Motel. So, what do we know about Freddie Highmore’s relationship in real life? Here’s who the actor is seeing in 2023.
Who is Freddie Highmore wife?
Klarissa Munz (2021)
To the surprise of viewers, Freddie Highmore secretly got married to an unnamed English woman in 2021. He revealed the exciting and shocking news in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2021. “I’m as happy as a Brit could be… I’m married to a very wonderful woman now.” When Kimmel asked if she’s a Brit as well, Highmore responded: “She is… I just still can’t get over the terminology and the vocab,” Highmore explained to Kimmel at the time. “A ‘married man’ just sounds very old and ‘my wife’ sounds very possessive. We don’t really use [those terms] yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, ‘Here, look, draw your own conclusions.’” When Kimmel told him the actor to loosen up, Highmore noted that “it’s still the early days.”
Eventually, the mystery British woman’s name was revealed as Klarissa Munz. The actor continues to keep Munz and their relationship out of the public eye. Parade reported that Munz is believed to be a web designer who most likely attended Cambridge University with Highmore.
Abigail Breslin (2016)
Scream Queens and Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin was also rumored to be with Highmore briefly in 2016. It’s worth noting that Breslin and Highmore have never been photographed together and both actors have never confirmed their relationship. In January 2019, Breslin married her longtime boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky. “01.28.23❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend. @richruski,” she shared in an Instagram post.
Emma Roberts (2011)
In 2011, Highmore was rumored to be more than friends with his Art of Getting By costar, Emma Roberts. In an interview with Teen Vogue in June 2011, the pair talked about whether they have bonded since working on the film.
“Everyone seems to say we have great chemistry so apparently we did bond very well! It was really fun getting to work with Emma, I think it made the more… intimate scenes definitely easier,” he explained in the interview. Meanwhile, Roberts responded: “I think it definitely helped that everyone — especially Freddie and I — clicked from the beginning. It didn’t take much forced “getting to know you” time. I think that’s why the movie flowed so well.” However, a relationship was never officially confirmed between the actors.
In 2012, Roberts started an on-off relationship with Evan Peters in 2012 after they met on the set of Adult World, and after two breakups and a failed engagement, the couple called it quits for good in March 2019. Roberts is currently dating actor Cody John.
Dakota Fanning (2009)
After his alleged breakup with Bolger, Highmore was spotted on what looks like a dinner date with actress Dakota Fanning in 2009. The pair, who were ages 17 and 15, respectively, were photographed leaving the Italian restaurant Il Cielo in Beverly Hills. Although they were pictured together, neither of them has confirmed a relationship. In 2009, Fanning starred in Coraline and was in the second installment of the Twilight saga, New Moon.
In June 2018, Highmore and Fanning sat down for Variety’s segment, “Actors on Actors,” where they both recalled how they got involved in the industry, directing and memorable moments from their careers.
Sarah Bolger (2006-2009)
Ah, young love. It’s rumored that Highmore’s first relationship was with his fellow The Spiderwick Chronicles costar, Sarah Bolger. Bolger spoke about auditioning with Highmore for the film and finding out they were both from the U.K. “Myself and Freddie Highmore were very surprised because when we went over for the screen test we were introduced to each other and you know in our heads we were saying ok ‘Well I’m Irish, he’s English — clearly one of us is not going to get this movie!’” she told The Irish Film & Television Network in 2008. “Because we didn’t think that they were going to pick two Europeans for an all-American movie. And I was up against some American actresses for the role too.”
They reportedly started dating in 2006 and broke up in 2006 after their move wrapped. Bolger went on to star in The Tudors, Once Upon a Time, Into the Badlands and Mayans M.C.
The Good Doctor airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.
