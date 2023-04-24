Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty I

If you’ve been following Southern California’s first responders for the past five years, you may be wondering if 9-1-1 is renewed for Season 7 and if the series is coming back for another year.

9-1-1 is FOX’s procedural drama following the personal and professional lives of first responders — police officers, paramedics, firefighters and dispatchers — in Los Angeles, California. The series — was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the same minds behind shows like American Horror Story and Glee — premiered in 2018 and has since led to one spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is set in Austin, Texas.

Murphy explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that the idea for 9-1-1 came from a conversation he had with Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden. “The reason she wanted to hire me and meet with me was because she loved Nip/Tuck. We bonded on how much we loved those unusual, bizarro cases that are sorta plucked from the headlines,” Murphy said. “About a year ago, she said, ‘Would you ever consider try doing a procedural that had that plucked from the headlines, adrenaline rush, bizarro element to it but really at its core was about the bravery of first responders.’ I said, ‘OK, let’s try it.'”

He continued, “So Brad and I and Tim wrote the pilot and we have a murderer’s row of a cast and I think that cast also helped it break through in a big way. People love Angela [Bassett], Peter [Krause], and Connie [Britton]. The show is doing really well with women but I think the Connie/Angela duo and doing a series about women over 40 is interesting to people.”

Since its premiere, 9-1-1 has run for six strong seasons. But is 9-1-1 renewed for Season 7? Read on for what to know about if 9-1-1 is coming back.

Is 9-1-1 renewed for Season 7?

Was 9-1-1 been renewed for Season 7? As of writing this, 9-1-1 has not been renewed for Season 7. 9-1-1 was renewed for Season 6 in mid-May 2022, so the status of a seventh season is likely to be announced by FOX around then. Season 5 was also renewed in May 2021, while Season 4 was renewed in April 2020 and Season 3 was renewed in March 2019. 9-1-1‘s spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, also has yet to be renewed for a season 5.

Deadline reported in March 2023 that 9-1-1 is often one of FOX’s last shows to be renewed because of how expensive it is to make due to the high salaries of its actors, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, and its storylines featuring natural disasters that need to be re-created on set. “Last year, the renewals for 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Resident — all from Disney’s 20th Television — went down to the wire, only closing an hour or so before the network’s upfront presentation,” Deadline reported. “I hear that conversations have started on the 9-1-1 franchise. The flagship is FOX’s top-rated scripted series and most watched series overall. It is also the most expensive six seasons in, with big-name stars — Oscar nominee Angela Bassett and Peter Krause — and storylines featuring major disasters that involve elaborate visual effects and stunts.”

The magazine continued, “Likely helping the show’s chances for a seventh season is the fact that the actors have at least one more year on their contracts, I hear, eliminating the need for separate talent negotiations. The Rob Lowe-starring 9-1-1: Lone Star, now in its fourth season, is fully expected to continue, sources said.”

9-1-1 averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.49 million viewers in live, same-day ratings, which was around 20 percent down in the demo and eight percent down in viewers from Season 5, according to TVSeriesFinale.com.

If 9-1-1 was cancelled by FOX, it would come after the network also cancelled its medical drama, The Resident, which ran for six seasons and aired its series finale in January 2023. The Resident‘s creator and executive producer Amy Holden Jones announce d that the series had been cancelled in a tweet April 2023. “It was a great run. #TheResident lives on ⁦ @hulu ⁩ where you can watch commercial free. Today is a day of gratitude for our amazing cast and crew and the life altering experience we shared,” she wrote. The announcement came after fans found a listing for a liquidation sale in March 2023 selling props and designer wardrobes from a “major network medical drama,” which many assumed was for The Resident. The sale was held from March 23 to March 26, 2023, and took place in Conyers, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, where The Resident filmed. A source also told TV Line at the time that the series was “essentially done.”

In an interview with TV Insider in April 2023, Kenneth Choi, who plays Chimney, hinted that 9-1-1‘s Season 6 finale left the door open for a seventh season based on the cliffhangers for his character and Maddie, as well as other characters. “There’s an event that triggers something in Chimney and Maddie that’s going to force their hand. Chimney and Maddie sort of really love to sit in this kind of ambivalent state, right?” Choi said. “Because of her traumas, because of his traumas, in their own lives and in their own relationships. So this inciting incident is going to trigger them in a way where, knowing Chimney and Maddie, it’s probably going to be very stressful. There will probably be a lot of indecision, which lends to a lot of conflict. So I can’t say what happens, but I think it’s going to be a very interesting last few episodes of the season for Chimney and Maddie.”

Choi also teased a “cataclysmic catastrophe” in the Season 6 finale. “There is a cataclysmic catastrophe that happens. Usually there’s one first responder who is put in a perilous situation, and perhaps this finale has more than one in a dangerous situation that could end perilously,” he said. “Brad Buecker directed the episode, and he also directed the episode where Buck gets struck by lightning and he has a way of elevating the danger. He has a way of elevating the excitement and he has a way of elevating the dangerous energy of the emergencies, the way he shoots him and the way that he separates all of the different emergencies within one emergency that are happening. And I can tell you that this finale is going to be stupendous.”

Who’s in the 9-1-1 cast?

Who’s in the 9-1-1 cast? The 9-1-1 cast is led by Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, who star as couple Athena Grant-Nash, a Los Angeles Police Department patrol sergeant, and Robert “Bobby” Nash,” the captain at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Station 118. The cast also includes Connie Britton, who played 911 operator Abigail “Abby” and left after Season 1; Jennifer Lovew Hewitt, who plays 911 operator Maddie Buckley and joined in Season 2; and Oliver Stark, who plays firefighter and and Maddie’s brother Evan “Buck” Buckley. See the full 9-1-1 cast below.

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash

Peter Krause as Robert “Bobby” Nash

Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

Kenneth Choi as Howard “Howie”/”Chimney” Han

Rockmond Dunbar as Michael Grant

Connie Britton as Abigail “Abby” Clark

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley

Ryan Guzman as Edmundo “Eddie” Díaz

Corinne Massiah as May Grant

Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Díaz

John Harlan Kim as Albert Han

According to a 2021 report by Deadline, 9-1-1‘s eight main cast members — Bassett, Krause, Hewitt, Stark, Hinds, Choi, Dunbar and Guzman — signed new deals with increased salaries ahead of Season 5. Bassett’s deal was the highest at $450,000 per episode; Krause’s deal was the secret highest at $300,000 per episode (a 30 percent raise from Season 4); while Hewitt’s deal was the third highest, though Deadline didn’t confirm how much she made. Bassett and Krause are also executive producers on 9-1-1.

Stark, Hinds, Choi, Dunbar and Guzman each received 25 percent increases to $80,000 per episode for Season 5 and $100,000 per episode for Season 6. Hinds, Dunbar and Choi were the last to negotiate their contracts, with Choi being the final cast member to sign his deal. Stark, who started at a lower per-episode salary for Season 1 because he had less credits than his co-stars, was the only supporting cast member to receive a raise between Season 3 to Season 4. The raise, which was almost double his previous salary, got him on the same level as Hinds, Dunbar, Choi and Guzman. He also received a 25 percent increase from Seasons 4 to Season 5 to maintain parity with his co-stars.

In an interview with Deadline in 2018, Bassett — who had worked with 9-1-1‘s creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck and Tim Minear on American Horror Story — explained why she wanted to star in the procedural drama. “The big draw for me is that I had this history of working with Ryan, Brad and Tim Minear, over the course of four years with American Horror, and each year, I was always very excited to start,” she said. “The characters that were written for me were always very intriguing, very different from something I had done before. I know that they appreciate actresses—and mature actresses — those with history in what they bring to the screen.”

She continued, “So it’s a real love affair and appreciation. I knew that I was in territory where you’re going to be challenged and pulled and excited about what they’re going to bring to the table. As you go along and establish a career, you want to make sure you’re working with great people, or that it’s great content. Definitely having that history with them, knowing that the work has resonated with audiences consistently, I had faith that it would be a good ride to take.”

Bassett also told Deadline what it was like to be both the lead and executive producer of 9-1-1. I” think in the past, coming on as an actor, you get the script, you read it — ‘OK, well how can I have some fun with this character? What can I do?'” she said. “But because I came on as an EP, I was able to have a different sort of relationship this time around, able to be in communication about, does this ring true about my character? Would I find myself in this situation? I was able to do that early on, because the writers were still figuring it out themselves. I’m appreciating having that opportunity.”

To research playing a police sergeant, Bassett told Deadline that she met a real-life lieutenant at the Los Angeles Police Department, who gave her advice on what it was like to be a Black woman in the police force. “I did meet with a sister who’s been a lieutenant on the force in L.A. for about 28 years, getting the opportunity to sit down with her and really capturing a vibe,” Bassett said. “To sit with this woman and just have a meal, talk about experiences, about family… If you didn’t know she was a cop and that there was a Glock on her hip at the restaurant, you just wouldn’t imagine.”

She continued, “he was so gentle and sweet, and you just wanted to be friends right away. That was really informative and welcome—our day-to-day consultant was able to make that happen. He’s there every day to make sure that I’m doing right in the way that I handle a gun, and I’m safe with it, and I look legitimate. He made sure that I was able to get with a sister who came up through the ranks when there were very few women coming through the police academy, so you’re talking about those sort of experiences. Also, getting to go out with her in the streets, it was wonderful seeing the camaraderie and the respect between her and the other officers. She was a Black female and they were male, various cultures, but to see that regard that they had for her was intriguing, especially knowing that when she came through, she was one of two women coming through the academy. I was imagining what those years must have been like.”

9-1-1 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

For more on primetime shows, check out our photo gallery on the best nighttime soaps ranked.