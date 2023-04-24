Are HunterGirl and Noah Thompson Dating From American Idol? ‘I Love Hunter To Death’
Best friends or something more? After HunterGirl and Noah Thompson returned together to the American Idol stage, we all want to know: Are HunterGirl and Noah Thompson dating after American Idol season 20? We’ve got the inside scoop on the former contestant’s extremely close relationship, below.
American Idol, the popular TV singing competition created by Simon Fuller, premiered on FOX in 2002 with its original judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. The show ran for 15 seasons on FOX before it was canceled in 2016 and rebooted two years later by ABC. Seacrest returned as the host and Katy Perry, Luke Bryant and Lionel Richie joined as judges. The show follows unknown artists from across the country who are critiqued by a panel of professional judges and compete for a recording contract and $250,000.
HunterGirl and Noah Thompson both competed on Season 20 of American Idol until the very end. Thompson ultimately won the show (he received the grand prize and a record deal with Hollywood Records). Although HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski) was named runner-up, she continues to find success in the country music industry (she released new music and fulfilled her dream of playing at the Grand Old Opry). Despite the tough competition, the two became really good friends on the show and continue to remain close to this day.
The rising Country duo announced that were co-headlining a tour together starting in October 2022. “I can’t believe a year ago, I was working construction, and now I’m announcing a tour with one of my closest friends, HunterGirl,” Thompson said in a press release. “HunterGirl and I met on Idol and became really close. We’ve stayed friends, and now we get to get out there on the road together. One of my favorite things to do is get up on stage and sing. I am literally living in my dream world.” The tour took them across the country performing songs together, further sparking dating rumors between the pair.
Most recently, they both returned to the American Idol stage on Sunday, April 23, 2023, to perform a rendition of Thompson’s 2022 single, “One Day Tonight.” “This song’s officially out ya’ll, hope y’all enjoy it! So happy to have @huntergirlmusic on this!! Thank you @americanidol for allowing us to come back and perform!!,” Thompson wrote in an Instagram post.
HunterGirl also shared an Instagram post promoting the performance and their version of the song, which is now available on streaming services. “Had a blast being back on the @americanidol stage tonight!! the duet is out on all streaming platforms now. Thank you guys!” the singer wrote in the caption.
So, are HunterGirl and Noah Thompson dating after American Idol and what is their relationship like in 2023? Keep reading to find out.
Are HunterGirl and Noah Thompson dating from American Idol?
Are HunterGirl and Noah Thompson dating from American Idol? The answer is no, HunterGirl and Noah Thompson are not dating after American Idol Season 20. Thompson addressed the rumors in an interview with Taste of Country In August 2022.
“Me and Hunter, I mean we became a lot closer than the other, uh, you know, the other contestants toward the end just because we had our trailers side by side,” Thompson said. “That’s not something we picked, we just became close. We talked about how one person was feeling this way or I was feeling this way, whatever. She was just kind of there for me and I was there for her. We just became best friends,” he added.
His interview follows rumors that he started dating HunterGirl after he broke up with his former girlfriend, Angel Dixon, with whom he shares one son, two-year-old Walker.
Thompson shut down the gossip head-on. “I love Hunter to death. But we are not together, by no means,” he stated. He also pointed out there is no between animosity his (alleged now former) girlfriend and Hunter. “They’re good friends…Angel, once Angel flew down here, Hunter and Angel talked. They’re good friends. People just need to quit. Nobody has done a single thing.”
American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
