He may be one of the most well-known daytime and primetime actors in television, but to Shemar Moore’s child and newborn daughter, he’s just her dad.

S.W.A.T. is CBS’ procedural drama series following Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a longtime Los Angeles local and a former Marine, who leads the Special Weapons and Tactics unit of the LAPD. Moore — who plays Hondo — had previously starred as Malcom Winters on The Young and the Restless from 1994 to 2005 and as Derek Morgan on CBS’ Criminal Minds from 2005 to 2016 before taking his the lead role in S.W.A.T.

Hondo and his love interest, Nichelle Carmichael, start dating in Season 3 after they meet helping an injured man following a pursuit of armed robbery suspects. Michelle reveals that she’s pregnant with her and Hondo’s first child in Season 5. They welcome their daughter, Vivian Carmichael Harrelson, in Season 6 — two months after Moore’s girlfriend gave birth to their first child in real life.

Moore, who has dated celebrities like Halle Berry and Toni Braxton, told BET in 2013 about why starting a family wasn’t a priority for him at the time. “It’s no accident that I’m not married and don’t have kids yet. Because despite what I’ve achieved in my career, I’m always wondering when somebody’s gonna tap me on the shoulder and say, ‘OK, the gig is up,'” he said. “I don’t mind being uncomfortable. In fact, I like being uncomfortable, picking up and moving, and all that. But, it’s not exactly the best scenario for a family. Of course, I want to be able to share that with somebody one day. When I do tie the knot, it will be one time, for good.”

That all changed a decade later when Moore welcomed his first child. Read on for what to know about Shemar Moore’s child and family, and how his daughter honors his late mother.

How many children does Shemar Moore have?

Frankie Meleine Kapule Moore

Birthday: January 24, 2023

Frankie Meleine Kapule Moore is Shemar Moore’s only child and daughter with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon. Frankie was born on January 24, 2023. Moore announced the birth of his daughter in an Instagram post of a day after she was born. “FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY SHIT!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!! Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom,” he captioned a photo of him holding her. “Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!! Watch out World, here comes “Frankie Muthaf—Moore”!!!!

Dizon also announced the birth of her and Moore’s daughter in an Instagram post at the time. “‘I shall call her squishy and she shall be mine and she shall be my squishy’ Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore 01/24/2023 @ 3:38pm 7lbs 1oz & 20in of LOVE Daddy with the win picking her coming home outfit OBSESSED,” Dizon captioned an Instagram slideshow of photos of Frankie. A representative for Moore also confirmed the birth to People at the time. “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy,” the representative said.

Moore announced that he was expecting his first child on an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show in January 2023. He revealed that the baby’s due date at the time was February 8, 2023, the three-year anniversary of his mother Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore’s death. “I’m Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he said. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Hudson told Moore that his mother was “smiling down on him from heaven.” “I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed,’ kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up.” He continued, “It’s going to be the best part of — my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

While Moore didn’t confirm who his baby’s mother was on The Jennifer Hudson Show, he revealed in an Instagram video of the baby shower in January 2023 that Dizon was the mom. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven… Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life,” he captioned the post. (Dizon also has a daughter, Charli, with actor Stephen Bishop, and a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.)

On the three-year anniversary of his mother’s death in February 2023, Moore dedicated an Instagram post of him, Dizon and Frankie. Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. Mom’s dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma’s dream is now reality!!” he captioned the post. “I accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark… but this I couldnt do on my own… Jesiree Dizon, we came back into each others lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together… I’ll call her ‘My little miracle’….. FRANKIE MOORE. Jez, I love you and am so grateful… Daddy Loves Frankie… I love and miss you everyday Grandma Marilyn RIP 2/8/20.”

Moore also posted a Instagram photo of him and Frankie “twinning” in April 2023. The Instagram post featured side-by-side photos of him and Frankie having the same expression as they opened their mouths. The post also included a shot of Frankie wearing Moore’s late mother’s hat. “Frankie and Daddy TWINNING …Swipe to see Frankie stealing Grandma Marilyn’s hat swag,” he captioned the post.

Two months after Frankie’s birth in real life, Moore’s S.W.A.T. character, Sergeant Dan “Hondo” Harrelson welcomed a daughter with his love interest, Nichelle Carmichael, in Season 6, Episode 17, “Stockholm.” “Hi there,” Nichelle says to their baby daughter. “Hey baby girl,” Hondo says, before telling Nichelle, “We did it baby.” “Yeah, we did it,” she responds, as the couple shares a kiss and exchange “I love yous.” The episode continues with Hondo revealing his daughter’s name and introducing the baby to her grandparents. “Meet your granddaughter,” he says to them. “Vivian Carmichael Harrelson.”

