Credit: Getty Images

Thanks to SEAL Team and his flaming-hot new series Fire Country, actor Max Thieriot is reaching a whole new level of popularity. Wondering if his mom and dad are famous too? Keep reading to learn about Max Thieriot’s parents, George Cameron and Bridgit Ann.

Fire Country is CBS’ new first responder drama that focuses on the lives of the men and women firefighters (including inmates who join the effort to reduce their prison time) at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (also known as Cal Fire). Max Thieriot plays Bode Donovan (Bode Leone), a young convict who was sentenced to armed robbery. To lower her sentence, he decides to join the inmate firefighter program. Unbeknownst to him, he is sent back to his small hometown of Edgewater in Northern California, where his past still haunts him.

The show chronicles the devastating wildfires that plague the region, and Bode must work alongside resident firefighters, other inmates and family and friends who he tried to leave behind. In an interview with TV Insider in January 2023, the actor explained why Fire Country isn’t your typical firefighter show. “I think the thing about this show is it’s a little unexpected for people. I say that because it’s really not your typical firefighting show…We really lean into these character stories, and we really invest in these relationships and exploring the journey of all of these characters throughout the season, and I think people aren’t as used to that on network television,” he explained in the interview. Due to the success of the first season, Fire Country has already been renewed for Season 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Thieriot (@maxthieriot)



Thieriot is married to Lexi Murphy, who is a private figure and currently works for Thieriot’s winery, Senses Wines. The couple met when they were teenagers on vacation in the Caribbean and were high school sweethearts. He proposed to Lexi in 2012 in the Caribbean, where they first met, and they got married one year later in June 2013 in Arizona. “Best weekend of my life. Married the most beautiful and amazing woman in the entire world,” he said a tweet after the wedding ceremony.

The couple have two children together, sons Beaux Thieriot (age seven) and Maximus Thieriot (age four). The actor frequently posts photos with his two kids and wife on Instagram, including this adorable family photo at the carnival. “Family fair day! Lots of sugar, 14 overpriced stuffed animals, some old rickety rides that haven’t changed since I was a kid… but lots of full hearts #countyfair #washingtonstate #firecountry #firecountrycbs #firecountryseason1,” he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Thieriot (@maxthieriot)



But who are Max Thieriot’s parents and are they public figures too? Read on to find out.

Who are Max Thieriot’s parents?

Who are Max Thieriot’s parents? Max Thieriot’s dad is George Cameron Thieriot and his mother is Bridgit Ann (née Snyder). His father is a descendent of the San Francisco Chronicle publishing clan, the de Young family. Thieriot’s great-great-grandfather, MH de Young, was the co-founder of the San Francisco Chronicle, which was also run by his family members throughout generations. Hearst, the publisher’s nemesis at the time, purchased the newspaper from the de Young family in 2000 for $660 million, sources told the SF Gate.

His parents also own one of the vineyards in Thieriot’s company, Senses Wine. Cameron and Brigit Thieriot purchased the property named “B.A. Thieriot” in 1988, according to the website. “Year after year this vineyard consistently produces high scoring single vineyard wines and is known to be one of the premiere vineyards in the Sonoma Coast,” Senses Wine said of Thieriot’s parents’ property. The “B.A” in the vineyard’s name stands for Bridget Ann.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Thieriot (@maxthieriot)

His parents raised Max and his siblings in Occidental, California, where the actor currently lives with his kids. George and Brigit had two other children: Max’s older sister, Frances “Frankie” Cameron, and his younger brother, Aidan. Thieriot posted a photo alongside his brother and sister in July 2020 with the caption, “Fam bam thank you ma’am #siblings #siblinglove #family.” His sister, Frankie, owns Frankie Cameron, a line of distinctive line of genuine leather handbags, diaper bags, travel bags and accessories. Meanwhile, his brother Aidan is the owner and creative director of his own clothing brand, Amavi Amor. (Check out this adorable throwback picture Aidan shared with Max in May 2017.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aidan Thieriot (@aidanthieriot)



Fire Country airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

For more on Fire Country, check out our photo gallery on who’s who in the cast.