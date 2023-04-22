Credit: Getty Images

Tom Selleck plays the patriarch Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods (and is widely known for his legendary role as Thomas Magnum in the original Magnum P.I.) But in his personal life, Selleck is also a father and husband in real life. Learn about Tom Selleck’s children and how old they are now.

Blue Bloods is CBS’ long-running police procedural that follows the fictional Reagan family who have a long history with law enforcement. Selleck stars as Frank Reagan, the New York City police commissioner, who works with his family throughout the criminal justice system. His eldest son Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is an NYPD detective, his youngest son Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) is an NYPD sergeant and his daughter, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), is an assistant district attorney. (His second son, Joe Reagan, was murdered in the line of duty, and his wife, Mary Reagan, passed away before the first season of Blue Bloods even aired.)

Blue Bloods premiered in September 2010 and is currently in its 13th season. The show was recently confirmed for a 14th season in March 2023, according to Variety. Selleck has portrayed Frank since the pilot episode and continues to star as the lead in the CBS procedural. The actor opened up to TV Insider in March 2022 about the success of Blue Bloods and how it felt reaching Episode 250 in 2022.

“I never thought I’d be lucky enough to do a show that had that long a run. Maybe Magnum, P.I. could have reached that number because nobody wanted to cancel it. I was the guy causing the divorce. I’d done the number one movie [Three Men and a Baby] in the U.S. and I wanted to have a family,” he explained to the site. “The number of series that have done as many episodes as Blue Bloods is a tiny, tiny percentage. This is a validation that we’re all fighting the good fight. All the actors are very committed to the work. So, it’s a number that gives reward for the professionalism of this entire cast.”

In Tom Selleck’s personal life, he is married to British actress Jillie Mack. (Selleck was previously married to actress and model Jacqueline Mary Ray, but the couple divorced in August 1982 after 11 years of marriage.) Meanwhile, Selleck was first introduced to Mack when she starred in Cats in the West End in 1984. Selleck told AARP in November 2015 that he’d met Mack backstage at the show, but had to build up the confidence to ask her out.

“She looked pretty good in a leotard,” he said to the magazine. “She had to go on [stage]. I was hemming and hawing, and she finally asked, ‘Do you want to meet for a cocktail?'” Meanwhile, Mack admitted to the outlet that she had “never heard of him.” The couple got married in August 1987, and to keep their wedding private, they only allowed Polaroid photos at the wedding. People even reported that the couple’s identity was hidden from the minister only minutes before the service.

Who are Tom Selleck’s children?

Who are Tom Selleck’s children? Keep reading to learn about the actor’s children and how old they are now.

Hannah Margaret Selleck

Birthday: December 16, 1988 (Age 34)

One year after their marriage, the couple welcomed their only daughter, Hannah Margaret Selleck, on December 16, 1988. He bought a 65-acre ranch in Ventura County, California, and put his work on Magnum on the back burner to focus on his family. “I quit Magnum to have a family… It took a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance, and this ranch has helped me do that,” Selleck told People in 2012. He added they “both thought it was the best environment for [Hannah] to grow up.”

Instead of joining the acting scene like her parents, Hannah followed her passion for horse riding. She was raised around horses and was in the saddle by four years old and competing by the age of 10. The 34-year-old is currently a professional equestrian and previously competed in the Grand Prix as a show jumper. In an interview with Modern Luxury Palm Beach, Hannah talked about her love of horses and her passion for the sport. “They feel so much that we feel. They feel fear; they feel if we are tense,” she described. “That is why they are such amazing partners. It is an Olympic sport because the horses work so hard right alongside us.”

She founded Descanso Farm in 2010, which is a “boutique breeding and training operation, fueled by the desire to produce high-caliber horses within the U.S.,” according to the farm’s website. Hannah’s also an ambassador for Brooke USA, a charity organized to improve the welfare of horses, donkeys and mules in the developing world. Hannah shared a photo alongside her father in April 2022 when he was honored in Washington, D.C., for his work with the Horatio Alger Association. “Had the privilege to see dad honored in DC last week for his work with @horatioalgerassociation,” she wrote in the caption.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Selleck (@hannahselleck)

Kevin Selleck

Birthday: 1966 (Age 57)

In 1987, Tom Selleck adopted Kevin Selleck (originally born “Kevin Shepard”), Jacqueline’s son from a previous relationship. The actor adopted Kevin when he was 21 years old on August 7, 1987. Not much is known about Kevin’s biological father. Kevin was briefly an actor and musician (and it’s unclear what he’s up to now). He appeared in one episode of his Magnum P.I. in 1987 and in the film, Scream 2, according to his IMDb profile. Unlike his adoptive father, stepmother and stepsister, Kevin has chosen to stay largely out of the public eye.

Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

What is the Reagan family tree on Blue Bloods? Check out our photo gallery of the Reagan Empire and how they are all related.