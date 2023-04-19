Is Hana Gibson Leaving FBI: Most Wanted? Her Future Is in Question After a Threatening Situation Led to a Man’s Death
After reliving a dark moment from her past, the future of Keisha Castle-Hughes’ character is up in the air. Is Hana Gibson leaving FBI: Most Wanted? Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the Gibson’s fate.
FBI: Most Wanted is CBS’ drama series following the special agents of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, which tracks and captures notorious and dangerous criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. FBI: Most Wanted is a spinoff of FBI and the second show in Dick Wolf and Derek Haas’ FBI franchise, followed by FBI: International. Keisha Castle-Hughes plays Hana Gibson, a special agent of the Fugitive Task Force. Her character is a master of data mining and social engineering and is described as a “cowboy boot-wearing FBI analyst from a conservative Dallas family.” In an interview with Fangirlish in April 2023, the actress shared what she was proudest about when it came to the FBI franchise. “Growing up, I was a huge fan of Law & Order: SVU and Olivia Benson was one of my idols. Well, still is! I’m proud to work in the same universe,” she said.
Her character has been put through a lot of difficult circumstances, especially in the fourth season. At the beginning of Season 4, she is kidnapped and chained to a bed with a young girl, only to realize that the child’s father and girlfriend were sex traffickers. She revealed to the young girl that she was sexually assaulted in her past. “I think moving forward, you know, we’re gonna definitely see different parts of Hana come out,” the actress told Distractify in October 2022, when asked how Hana’s kidnapping will impact her character. She added: “Until now, we see [that she] uses humor in the workplace to maybe mask a lot of feelings. She’s not the most emotional person and she can be quite pragmatic and logical. But I think that this is really going to have a long impact on her and it’s gonna force her to open up more on a more personal level to people around her.”
Read on to learn if Hana Gibson is leaving FBI: Most Wanted and the future of her character on the FBI spin-off.
Is Hana Gibson leaving FBI: Most Wanted?
Is Hana Gibson leaving FBI: Most Wanted? As of now, Keisha Castle-Hughes has no plans to exit the CBS procedural, but her character is facing heavy issues. In Season 4, Episode 18, “Rangeland,” which aired on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Gibson’s past catches up with her when one of the men she outed as a child predator threatens her. In the previous episode, she created a fake profile pretending to be a 13-year-old girl and eventually catches the predator, Graham. She tells him that she shared those emails with his family and friends. Graham wages revenge against Hana by sending her threatening emails that he’ll ruin her life like she has ruined his. Ultimately, he sends her a video message that showed Graham killing himself.
Her character is at a crossroads and she’s not sure if she should tell anyone what happened. Besides, she could get in major trouble and potentially lose her job since she was doing an unauthorized operation that led to a man’s death. Hana eventually tells Special Agent Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos) everything and how the man’s video brought back her trauma. Kristin even reveals scars that she received when she was tortured by drug dealers years old to make Gibson feel better. They agree to keep their sensitive conversation private.
Although the situation improved for Hana at the end of Episode 18, it’s likely that Graham’s actions will impact the agent in the future if she doesn’t confront the issue head-on. The actress also explained why she couldn’t give a definite answer about her character’s future. “Around here, we will keep everyone on their toes at all times,” Keisha said when asked if fans still need to worry about Hana. “We never know, you know, often I’m finding out things with the fans,” she told Distractify in April 2023. “So we just kind of, we’re hoping that maybe there’ll be some blessings … and maybe not as much stress, but who knows.”
She also stated that the storylines can change drastically on the show, but the show’s writers usually give the actors some notice before making major changes. “Every now and again, you kind of hear whispers, you know… like a slight kind of comment, like… ‘there’s a big episode coming up.’ You know, I really wasn’t anticipating what this episode was,” Keisha also told the site. “And I think that our writer did such an incredible job, it’s always exciting and invigorating to kind of do something different for all of us across the board. It was exciting for our camera departments to figure out how to shoot things in a different way… It was a fun, exciting, and intense episode.”
FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on CBS.
