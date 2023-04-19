The Rookie’s Alyssa Diaz Was Pregnant at the Same Time as Lopez’s First Pregnancy — Her Character Is Expecting Again
Life imitates art? Since her pregnancy at the same time as her Rookie character in Season 3, fans have wondered if Alyssa Diaz is pregnant in real life again as her character, Angela Lopez, expects her second baby two seasons later.
The Rookie is ABC’s procedural drama following the personal and professional lives of police officers and detectives at the Los Angeles Police Department. The series, which premiered in 2018 and has led to the spin-off Rookie: Feds, centers around John Nolan, a 45-year-old newly divorced man from Pennsylvania, who moves to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department after inadvertently helping police officers during a bank robbery in his hometown.
Diaz plays Angela Lopez, a police officer (now detective) with the Los Angeles Police Department, who is assigned as a training officer to Jackson West in Season 1. She becomes a Detective I in Season 3 and welcomes her first child with her husband, Wesley Evers, in Season 4. She becomes pregnant with her second child in Season 5.
Is Alyssa Diaz pregnant in real life?
Is Alyssa Diaz pregnant? The answer seems to be no. Unlike her character on The Rookie, Angela Lopez — who is pregnant with her second child in Season 5 — there is no confirmation that Diaz is also pregnant in real life. Diaz, however, was pregnant at the same time as Lopez in The Rookie Season 3. Lopez learned she was pregnant with her husband’ Wesley Evers’ child in Season 3, Episode 1, “Consequences.” She gave birth in Season 4, Episode 1, “Life and Death,” after she was abducted and held hostage by mafia boss Sandra de la Cruz, also known as La Fiera. La Fiera abducted Lopez with the plan to take her baby once it was born and kill Lopez as revenge against the Los Angeles Police Department after her son, Diego de La Cruz, was killed by a hitman hired by criminal Cesar Madrigal.
In “Life and Death,” Lopez is rescued by the LAPD and kills La Fiera in her escape. In a time jump at the end of the episode, viewers learn that Lopez gave birth to her and Evers’ son, who they name Jackson after Lopez’s late rookie, Jackson West, who was killed on the job in Season 3. In Season 5, Episode 12, Lopez learns that she was pregnant with her and Evers’ second child.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2021, The Rookie‘s creator, Alexi Hawley, explained why the series decided to write Lopez’s pregnancy into after she told them she was expecting. “Alyssa just had a baby in real life. That was part of our journey this season was her calling up to say, ‘I’m pregnant’ and us going, ‘OK, great you’re pregnant on the show,'” Hawley said. “Because it’s 2020 and we’re just rolling with everything. But I do think that ultimately it’s been a great storyline for her character.”
He continued, “It really does add a level of reality to her experience to finally get this job that she wanted so much, but to be pregnant going into it and knowing the consequences that could come if people knew about it. I think it will resonate with a lot of women in the workplace who have had to walk that line. It does add a great layer of drama and complication to her story. How does she navigate being pregnant on the job? How does she navigate when and where to tell people? And then also how long can you really do the action-y part of being a cop when you’re pregnant? There’s a lot of really rich stuff that we mine with her.”
Hawley also hinted at the time about how Lopez’s pregnancy would affect her relationship with Evers. “There’s some potential complications with the pregnancy which come up down the road,” he said. “There is definitely a bit of a culture clash between them. He grew up as the only child in a wealthy household with nannies, and she grew up with four older brothers and a mom who worked two jobs. The experience of children and babies are just different in their world, so we do have some fun with that, as well as the different expectations of what a baby needs and how she needs to treat her pregnancy.”
Who is Alyssa Diaz dating in real life?
Who is Alyssa Diaz dating in real life? Diaz is engaged to singer-songwriter Gustavo Galindo. “To the love of my life @gustavo_galindo my forever valentine, thank you for always being so patient and loving with me – through the light and dark, you are always there for me. I adore you my handsome! #happyvalentinesday,” Diaz wrote in a Instagram post to Galindo on Valentine’s Day February 2020.
Diaz announced that she and Galindo had welcomed their first child together, a son, on December 28, 2020. She confirmed that she and Galindo were still together with a black-and-white photo of them on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2023. Diaz’s Rookie co-star, Jenna Dewan, who plays firefighter Bailey Nune, commented three heart emojis on the post. Galindo is a singer-songwriter with almost 1,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. His most popular songs include “Wrong Things Right,” “Corazon en Llamas,” “Te Perdi,” “Barco De Papel” and “Como la Luna Lleva al Mar.”
Diaz has also starred in Galindo’s music videos. “My Co-star @alydiaz has been acting since she was 12 years old. She has made more than 30 appearances between TV and film. It was my pleasure to be in front of the camera with her in a world where she’s super comfortable,” Galindo captioned an Instagram post of a music video with Diaz, according to a translation.
