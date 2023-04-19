Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/David Dolsen; Sven Boecker

Hearties everywhere have marked their calendars and plan to be tuning in to the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, July 30, at 9pm, for the Season 10 premiere of When Calls the Heart. Not only will viewers be able to enjoy a new chapter surrounding the residents of Hope Valley, they’ll be able to relax knowing that the original series has already been renewed for Season 11.

The network released a first look at what’s ahead this year and the video began with Elizabeth telling Lucas, “It’s hard to believe how far we’ve come.” There are separate flashes of scenes featuring Nathan and Mei before Elizabeth urges Bill to “seize the day,” which leads him to do just that, and Rosemary and Leland talk about their next “big adventure,” the upcoming birth of their baby.

Back in February, Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) expressed that she was “beyond excited” for Season 10 and also previewed what’s ahead. “This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns,” she teased. “I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them!”

Not only that, the actress was “thrilled, proud and grateful” to the network for renewing the series because they “have so many more stories to tell.” And given that Hallmark has put together an “amazing cast, crew and brilliant writers,” Krakow stated, “There will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley!”

And don’t forget, as was printed on this season’s poster, “Good things come to those who hope.”

We can’t wait to ride along with Hearties during all of the ups and downs, the love and romance, and everything that Hope Valley has to offer during this new journey. And just like in years past, we’ll be bringing our readers weekly sneak peeks into each new Sunday night episode. Stay tuned!

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube