Missy Peregrym Swears Being a Mother ‘Is Much Harder’ Than Her Work As a Special Agent on FBI
When she’s not catching criminals as Special Agent Maggie Bell on FBI, actress Missy Peregrym is busy being a mother and a wife. Keep reading to learn about Missy Peregrym’s children and her family with her husband Tom Oakley.
FBI is CBS’ fictional crime drama, produced by Dick Wolf, that follows the special agents at the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The elite team investigates the most dangerous criminal cases, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence. The series premiered in 2018 and is currently in its fifth season. CBS ordered two FBI spin-offs, FBI: Most Wanted in 2020 and FBI: International in 2021 (and the three shows often do crossover episodes).
Peregrym stars as Maggie Bell, a special agent in the New York Field Office of the FBI. She’s been a mainstay since the pilot episode debuted in 2018. In an interview with GonzoOkanagan in September 2018, Peregrym talked about auditioning with producer Dick Wolf and how she got the part of Maggie. “I flew in Saturday after work, went to a cast dinner totally jet lagged, had the read through the next day and that’s when he [Dick Wolf] sat me down and told me why he fought for me,” she explained. “He fought for me because I guess they auditioned a lot of other women. There’s a lot of women who could do this, really. There’s a lot of talent out there. Again, it’s just one of those things where I’m like thank you. I’m a firm believer in whatever job you’re doing, do your best work.”
View this post on Instagram
In Peregrym’s personal life, she’s been married twice. She tied the knot with her first husband, actor Zachary Levi (Shazam!, Tangled, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) in 2014 in Hawaii, before divorcing nine months later in 2015. Los Angeles Superior Court documents cited the reason for their split as “irreconcilable differences,” and Peregrym legally changed her name back to her maiden name. Missy then started dating Australian actor Tom Oakley, who’s appeared in projects like Out of the Blue, All Saints and American Horror Story. They got married on December 30, 2018, in Los Angeles, according to People. “It was an intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends,” sources told the publication, adding that “of course” Peregrym’s goldendoodle Charly took part in the celebration.
Who are Missy Peregrym’s children?
Who are Missy Peregrym’s children with Tom Oakley? Scroll on to learn more about their tight-knit family.
Otis Paradise Oakley
Birthday: March 21, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Missy and Tom welcomed their first son, Otis Paradise Oakley, on March 21, 2020, at Lennox Hill Hospital in New York. Shortly after Otis was born, the Canadian actress shared an Instagram post thanking the hospital staff. “Otis Paradis Oakley Born March 21st… These afternoon naps are the *greatest* feeling in the world… A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time. #blessed,” she wrote in the caption.
She has openly talked about juggling being a mom while working full-time on FBI. In January 2021, she posted a photo with Otis and revealed one of the biggest challenges she has faced. “Otis is almost 10 months old… working full time while breastfeeding is the most challenging task I’ve ever taken on…,” she wrote in the post. “I’m still sorting out all the changes in my life. But the joy of him poking my eye is totally worth it.” As of April 2023, Otis is currently three years old.
View this post on Instagram
Mela Joséphine Oakley
Birthday: June 6, 2022
View this post on Instagram
The couple had their youngest child, Mela Joséphine Oakley, on June 6, 2022, more than two years after they welcomed Otis. Peregrym decided to have a water birth at home and spoke about the positive experience on Instagram on July 8, 2022.
“It’s usually all about the baby, but this time, I was also cared for in every way, before, during and after the birth. I was scared and supported, excited and cheered on, fully seen and heard. Lots of tears, questions and just as much laughter. I am so grateful I had the room to choose every step of the way, rewarded with the most calm, gentle entrance into the world for Mela. (I wouldn’t describe MY part of the birth gentle),” she said in the post. Peregrym also praised her husband, Tom, for all of his help. “In no way has our journey been easy, but it has been full and I’m incredibly blessed that he’s my partner.”
FBI temporarily wrote her character Maggie off the show so that Peregrym could go on maternity leave. At the end of Season 4 and the beginning of Season 5, her character was hospitalized after surviving a gas attack. She expressed her thanks to FBI for giving her the time she needs with her newborn. “@fbicbs is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September. I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too.”
After five months after giving birth, she was seen again in the CBS procedural in October 2022. Ahead of her return episode, the mother of two spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what it’s like being back at work after maternity leave. “I was immersed in family life for six months, really taking my space to focus on the kids and connecting with Tom. I was nervous and sad to split my time again. But the second I went back to work and was surrounded by the team, I felt like I could do both things,” she explained. “I am grateful for the support at work; Mela has been great with the adjustment, and I feel blessed to have her on set with me.”
FBI airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.
