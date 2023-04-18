FBI’s Missy Peregrym’s Ex-Husband Is This Superhero Star — They Divorced After Six Months
She may still be looking for The One as Maggie on FBI, but in her real life, Missy Peregrym and her husband, Tom Oakley, have already found their forever.
FBI is CBS’ crime drama following the personal and professional lives of agents in the criminal division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New York City field office. Peregrym plays Maggie Bell, an FBI Special Agent, who is often the de facto agent in charge of the criminal team when out on a mission. The series — which was created by Dick Wolf, the same creator behind the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises — premiered in 2018 and has since led to two spin-offs: FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.
Who is Missy Peregrym’s husband?
Tom Oakley (2018 – Present)
Missy Peregrym and actor Tom Oakley married on December 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. “It was an intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends,” a source told People at the time, adding that, “of course,” Peregrym’s Goldendoodle, Charly, was included in her wedding. The insider continued, “Typical of Missy and Tom, there was an enormous amount of love and a lot of laughter.”
For their wedding, Peregrym wore a strapless Vivienne Westwood wedding dress, while Oakley donned a black Ralph Lauren Tuxedo. Peregrym confirmed the marriage in an Instagram post at the time. “Happy New Year! Love Tom, Missy & Charly” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her and Oakley in their wedding attire and matching white sneakers.
The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Otis Paradis Oakley, on March 21, 2020. Peregrym announced the news in an Instagram post at the time. “Otis Paradis Oakley. Born March 21st. These afternoon naps are the *greatest* feeling in the world,” she captioned a photo of Otis sleeping on her shoulder. “A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time. #blessed.”
Peregrym and Oakley’s second child, a daughter named Mela Joséphine Oakley, two years later on June 6, 2022. In an Instagram post at the time, Peregrym recalled her “profound experience” of having a water birth for Mela. “Mela Joséphine Oakley arrived on 06/06 at 3:22am,” she captioned a photo of Mela and Otis together. “I had the most profound experience – after a hospital birth with Otis, I chose to partner with Jo @nettlewellness and Alice @alnewby to have a water birth at home,” she captioned a photo of Mela and Otis together.”
She continued, “It’s usually all about the baby, but this time, I was also cared for in every way, before, during and after the birth. I was scared and supported, excited and cheered on, fully seen and heard. Lots of tears, questions and just as much laughter. I am so grateful I had the room to choose every step of the way, rewarded with the most calm, gentle entrance into the world for Mela. (I wouldn’t describe MY part of the birth gentle).”
Peregrym also thanked Oakley for his support during her water birth. “I can’t say enough about how much Tom stepped up to allow me to rest and do what I needed to be present,” she wrote. “In no way has our journey been easy, but it has been full and I’m incredibly blessed that he’s my partner.”
She continued, “On my left, holding my hand throughout the birth was @priscillafaia, my best. She turned down work to be with us, choosing to share in the transformation of our family, which she is a part of. I feel loved. I want this for every mother, that they would be surrounded with strength. @fbicbs is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September. I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community.”
Like Peregrym, Oakley is also an actor and has starred in shows like American Horror Story and Black Comedy. Oakley, who is Australian, has also starred in Australian series like all My Friends Are Leaving Brisbane, Home and Away, Blue Water High, Out of the Blue, All Saints and I Rock.
Zachary Levi (2014 – 2015)
Missy Peregrym and actor Zachary Levi married on June 16, 2014 in Maui, Hawaii. Peregrym announced the marriage with a Twitter photo of her and Levi wearing matching “Mr.” and “Mrs.” sweatshirts with the caption: “That coffee date was UNREAL @zacharylevi #marriedinmaui.” Levi retweeted the photo, writing: “These dreams and goals are really workin out.”
Peregrym and Levi’s coffee date joke started days before on June 9, 2014, when Peregrym tweeted about Levi’s Tony Awards performance. “Hey @ZacharyLevi, great job at the Tony’s. You’re a real babe alert. How about we grab a coffee and talk about your dreams and goals?” she tweeted. Levi tweeted back, “Hey, thank you. Name the place and time. I’ll bring my own mug. Not my typical move, but I’m feelin like takin a chance.” A source told Us Weekly at the time that Levi thought of Pergrym as The One. “He’s said she’s the one,” the insider said. “[Maui] has meaning for them.”
Peregrym and Levi divorced in April 2015 after less than one year of marriage. TMZ reported at the time that Peregrym filed for divorce from Levi in Los Angeles, listing December 3, 2014, as the date of their separation. Neither Peregrym nor Levi requested spousal support. Days after Peregrym and Levi’s separation, the FBI star posted several cryptic tweets about love. Who am I to live like God is unable to heal my wounds, redeem my circumstances and love me enough? Normal? I choose to receive; I accept,” she tweeted on December 8, 2014. She continued, “Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time. Maya Angelou.” When her followers asked if her tweets were related to her marriage, Peregrym responded, “Thanks for your concern, however none of my tweets are in reference to my marriage; I just found them thought provoking.”
In an interview with Access Live in 2019, Levi confirmed he was still single after his divorce from Peregrym. “Honestly, I’ve been in this really kind of, very good, healthy moment of just, I don’t know, being with me. Loving myself. Working on myself. Getting stronger and healthier and waiting for that right woman to enter my life,” he said.
Like Peregrym, Levi is also an actor. He is best known for starring as Chuck Bartowski on NBC’s Chuck for five seasons from 2007 to 2012, as well as playing the adult version of the D.C. superhero Shazam in 2019’s Shazam! and its 2023 sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. He also voiced the character Flynn Rider in Disney’s 2010 animated movie Tangled, for which he he won a Grammy Award for in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category in 2011 for the song “I See the Light.”
