Ready, Set, Faux Pas: 40+ Times Our Soaps Totally Screwed Up
We’re all on the same page, right? We want our soaps to nail it day in, day out and whatever comes between day in and day out, too. But just like nobody’s perfect, no show is perfect, either. So now and again, they… um… They screw up. Big time.
It’s OK, though. We forgive them. We forget. We tune back in tomorrow and hope for the best. And it’s been this way since the dawn of daytime. Just look at the below photo gallery, which recounts some of the most major mistakes The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital ever made. And not just them but past shows like Guiding Light, Santa Barbara, All My Children and As the World Turns. Not one of them has been able to avoid the occasional misstep.
For one daytime drama, that meant trying to sell viewers on the idea of former siblings as lovers. (Hard pass.) For another, that meant killing off an adored character, then trying to undo the oopsie by giving their portrayer another role. (Nice try, but no dice.) For yet another sudser, that meant transforming itself into an unrecognizable program that even its former devotees didn’t want to watch. (Why? Just… why?!?)
But enough with the teasers. Let’s get into the nitty and the gritty, shall we? Click below to see if you agree with our picks for the times soaps screwed up the worst. Then hit the comments with the mistakes you’d have added to the list.