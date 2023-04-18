Peter Krause’s Ex Misses His Son Since Their Breakup: ‘I’ve Never Been a Mom, But I Have Loved a Child’
On FOX’s TV series 9-1-1, Peter Krause plays Bobby Nash, the wise and levelheaded captain, but at home to Peter Krause’s kids — he’s just their dad.
9-1-1 is FOX’s procedural drama, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, that follows firefighters, paramedics and other emergency personnel at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s fictional Station 118 in Los Angeles, California. Krause has played the role of Captain Robert “Bobby” Nash of Station 118 since the pilot episode debuted in 2018. His character lost his family in a devastating house fire before relocating to the LAFD. A few years later, he married LAPD Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash (Angela Bassett). As of April 2023, the show has not yet been renewed by FOX for a seventh season. The cast of 9-1-1 also includes Angela Basset, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi and more.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in April 2019, Krause talked about why he decided to join the show after spending years building up his characters in Six Feet Under and Parenthood. He revealed that she spoke with the show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy, who helped him make up his mind. “He wanted 9-1-1 to drive, to move and be different from other procedural shows, and have humor and romance, and that’s what you see,” Krause said. “I love the end result on the show. It’s really hard work on 9-1-1, but what we end up with, it’s a superior product.” He also talked about the “emotional weight” of Bobby’s arc that dealt with the loss of his family. “Certainly, I had to do some on Parenthood, but when we go back with Bobby and we see him lose his children and lose his wife, those were difficult scenes to shoot.”
As for Peter Krause’s personal life, he dated his ex-Christine King in the early 2000s, but his most high-profile relationship was with his former costar Lauren Graham (Parenthood and Gilmore Girls). In the ‘90s, the pair appeared in the same sitcom, Caroline in the City, and landed lead roles alongside each other as Adam Braverman and Sarah Braverman on the NBC drama, Parenthood, in 2010. They began dating while they were siblings on Parenthood, and Krause told Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Mark in 2017 that the two “kept things pretty quiet” during the beginning of their relationship. “We had met on a show called Caroline in the City — a Lea Thompson show back in the day,” explained Krause. “We were guest-starring… She had me move some furniture into her apartment for her back then. She had got some thing. I didn’t catch the signal.”
The couple ultimately broke up in the summer of 2021 after 12 years together. Graham opened up about the couple’s split in an interview with People in November 2022. “We had such a good time together that I didn’t maybe ask some fundamental questions about ‘What are your values and what do you envision?’ and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us,” she revealed.
Who are Peter Krause’s kids?
Who are Peter Krause’s kids and how old are they now? Keep reading to find out about the actor’s family.
Roman Krause
Birthday: November 2001
Peter Krause has one son with his ex-girlfriend Christine King, Roman Krause, who was born in November 2001. Not much is known about Krause and King’s relationship or why they split. But we do know that Krause’s most recent ex-girlfriend, Lauren Graham, helped raise Roman during their relationship when they all lived together for many years.
In the actress’ 2022 memoir, Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember, she shared that despite her breakup with Krause, she hopes that Roman will “be a part of the rest of [her] life.” She also says in the book, according to People: “I’ve never been a mom, but I have loved a child who lived in my house for a long time.”
Graham also shared that she was separated for five months from Peter and Roman when she was filming the Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, in Vancouver. Because of COVID quarantine rules, she couldn’t just “come and go.” She told Ellen DeGeneres that when she came home “there were more piles” than usual and Krause and his son, Roman, had “really bonded.” She added: “It was more like they were the married couple… they were like, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore’ in the kitchen or whatever. They were like, ‘No, no, no, this is how things happen,'” Graham recalled to DeGeneres.
She also explained their latest addition to their home called the “COVID Corner.” “Peter started a thing, I guess to make COVID life fun, where he’d go to the store and stock up on ridiculous amounts of whatever and leave it in the corner of the living room and then he’d call it ‘COVID corner’ as if that somehow made these piles of stuff fun, or a place to visit or a place to show the guests,” she said.
9-1-1 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.
For more on primetime shows, check out our photo gallery on the best nighttime soaps ranked.