Since Lea and Shaun’s baby news, fans have wondered if Paige Spara is also pregnant in real life or if Lea’s pregnancy on The Good Doctor is just for television.

The Good Doctor is ABC’s medical drama following Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon, who relocates from the small town of Casper, Wyoming, to take a job at the esteemed San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. Shaun also has savant syndrome, a rare condition in which a person with a developmental condition, such as autism, has an amazing talent or ability, according to the SSM Health Treffert Center, which also notes that savant syndrome can be congenital or acquired later in childhood or adulthood.

Spara plays Lea Dilallo, Shaun’s former neighbor and now-wife, who was introduced in Season 1 before she was promoted to a series regular in Season 2. Lea and Shaun start dating in Season 3. They become pregnant with their first child together, a daughter, in Season 4, however, they lose the baby after Lea suffers a miscarriage due to a medical complication. Lea and Shaun get engaged in the Season 4 finale and marry in the Season 5 finale. The two become pregnant with their second child together, a son, in Season 6. As for her job, Lea worked as an automotive engineer in Seasons 1 and 2 of The Good Doctor. She became Dr. Aaron Glassman‘s assistant in Season 4 and became the head of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital’s IT department in Season 4.

Is Paige Spara pregnant in real life?

Is Paige Spara pregnant in real life? The answer seems to be no. Unlike her character on The Good Doctor, Lea Dilallo — who is pregnant with her husband Shaun Murphy’s baby — there is no confirmation that Spara is also pregnant in real life. She did, however, congratulate Lea and Shaun on their pregnancy in an Instagram post in February 2023. Six years later and they’re having a baby @thegooddoctorabc thank you for keeping Lea around you guys,” she captioned an Instagram post of Shaun and Lea with a baby bump. “And we can’t wait,” the official Good Doctor Instagram commented on her post.

Who is Paige Spara dating?

Who is Paige Spara dating? Spara seemed to announce her relationship with a man named Graham Young in March 2023 with an Instagram photo of them on a balcony in Malibu, California. The photo showed Young holding Spara as she wrapped her lega around him. Spara’s co-star on The Good Doctor, Noah Galvin, who has played Dr. Asher Wolke since Season 4, seemed to confirm that the post was a “hard launch” for Spara’s relationship. “Hard for this hard launch!” he commented.

Is Lea Dilallo pregnant on The Good Doctor?

Is Lea Dilallo pregnant on The Good Doctor? The answer is yes. Lea reveals in Season 6, Episode 9, “Broken or Not” that she was pregnant with her and Shaun’s baby. Lea learns of her pregnancy after she seeks treatment for an injured hand and learns that she’s also pregnant in the process.

Lea’s baby news comes after her first pregnancy in Season 4, which ended in a miscarriage in Season 4, Episode 16, “Dr. Ted,” due to complications with her pregnancy. During “Broken or Not,” Lea, who suffered from depression after her miscarriage, tells Shaun that she’s worried about her and their baby’s safety, though does his best to reassure her that she will have a healthy and complication-free pregnancy.

In Season 6, Episode 10, “Quiet and Loud,” Lea — who has made it through the first trimester of her pregnancy — admits that she doesn’t want to know the gender of her and Shaun’s baby after suffering a miscarriage following learning that her and Shaun’s previous child was a girl. During the episode, Lea’s doctor also informs her that she could suffer from complications later in her pregnancy due to weakness in her uterine wall as a result of her previous miscarriage. Shaun, for his part, asks Dr. Aaron Glassman and Dr. Audrey Lim to operate on Lea using a solution that he found that would reduce her risk of any pregnancy complications.

During the episode, Lea suffers from internal bleeding and is rushed into emergency surgery. Just when it seems that the only way to save Lea is a hysterectomy — which would terminate her pregnancy and reduce her chances of becoming pregnant again in the future — Dr. Glassman and Dr. Lim find the source of her bleeding and succeed at saving both Lea and her and Shaun’s baby. Glassman tells Shaun that the bleeding was a complication from Lea’s previous miscarriage. The episode ends with Lea and Shaun learning the gender of their baby: a boy.

In an interview with Parade in 2021, Spara explained why she thinks Lea and Shaun are the perfect match for each other on The Good Doctor. He really is a mirror for her in that sense and I think she’s learned a lot from that. “I think it depends on the couple. But when it comes to Shaun and I feel like given their track record and the fact that Shaun really calls Lea to be honest with herself and with him,” she said when asked if she thought Lea and Shaun could overcome the past obstacles in their relationship.

Spara continued, “I think she also has proven to herself that she is capable of speaking from an honest, truthful place. I think as long as they have that as their foundation, as we’ve seen, they’re able to come together and move forward in the world. Whatever that looks like for them.”

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

