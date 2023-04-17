Vanessa Lachey’s Net Worth: Here’s How Much She Makes As The Lead In NCIS: Hawai’i
As an actress, television host and model, what can’t Vanessa Lachey do? She currently stars in the CBS crime drama, NCIS: Hawaiʻi, and co-hosts the popular Netflix dating show, Love Is Blind, with her husband Nick Lachey. Keep reading to learn about Vanessa Lachey’s net worth in 2023 and how much she makes per episode of NCIS: Hawai’i.
NCIS: Hawaiʻi is the fourth spin-off in the NCIS franchise and focuses on Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa, and her talented team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in Hawaiʻi. They are responsible for investigating incidents relating to military and national security. NCIS: Hawaiʻi premiered in September 2021 and is currently in its second season. In February 2023, CBS announced that NCIS: Hawaiʻi was renewed for a third season for 2023-2024, according to our sister publication, Deadline. Lachey is the first female and Asian American to lead an NCIS franchise.
In an interview with Parade in January 2023, she spoke about what she loves most about playing Jane on NCIS: Hawaiʻi. “It’s a really awesome role that I get to play,” Lachey told the site. “I’m so honored that I get to be her because she does it all. She’s a mother, she’s a friend, and she’s a SAC of not only Hawai’i, but obviously as you see in the L.A. episode, also of the Pacific Rim. And because of that I, am now in charge of the case. I love that that’s truly how it is in the real world, and that we’re portraying that on television as well.”
Lachey also talked about what it’s like being the only female in charge in the NCIS universe. “It’s meaningful on so many levels. Not just for me as a woman, as a mother, but also me as a minority. To be able to know that none of those descriptive titles hold me back, but in fact propel me not only in this role but in my position in the franchise, has made me super grateful,” she explained in the interview.
Read on to see Vanessa Lachey’s net worth in 2023 and how much she gets paid per episode of NCIS: Hawaiʻi.
What is Vanessa Lachey’s net worth in 2023?
What is Vanessa Lachey’s net worth in 2023? Vanessa Lachey’s net worth is reportedly $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which is combined with her husband’s net worth. Nick and Vanessa are the cohosts of Netflix’s hit show, Love Is Blind. Vanessa (formerly Vanessa Minnillo) first gained notoriety when she was crowned Miss Teen USA in 1998. She was the first Miss Teen USA and Miss Congeniality from South Carolina. Lachey then went on to host a variety of TV shows, including MTV’s The Morning After and Total Request Live (TRL). She was also an NYC-based correspondent for Entertainment Tonight in 2005. The former pageant winner hosted Miss Teen USA 2004 and Miss Universe 2007, as well as ABC’s TV series True Beauty and the gameshow Wipeout.
As for Vanessa’s acting career, she held small roles in That’s Life, City Girls, 30 Rock, The Bold and the Beautiful, Psych, Hawaii Five-O and Maybe It’s Me, as well as How I Met Your Mother, the film Disaster Movie and more. She also shot scenes in CBS’ procedural drama, CSI: NY. Vanessa and her husband have served as the hosts of Love Is Blind for four seasons. “If you think of working with your spouse, you’re probably like, ‘Oh my god. Absolutely not.’ Right? But it has been the best marriage therapy for us,” she told Scary Mommy in January 2023.
Vanessa first met her husband Nick Lachey, the lead singer of the pop band 98 Degrees, on TRL (he was married to his ex-wife Jessica Simpson at the time). Their romantic relationship didn’t begin until she starred in Nick’s music video for “What’s Left of Me.” Nick proposed to Vanessa in November 2010 and the couple got married one year later in July 2011. The intimate wedding ceremony was held at Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.
The couple has invested in multiple properties together and has purchased and sold several homes. In 2011, they bought a California home in Encino for $2.85 million and sold it four years later for $4 million, according to Page Six. They also purchased another location in the same town for $4.5 million, later selling it in 2019 for $6.6 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported. The couple invested in another California property for $4.8 million before selling it to tennis player Naomi Osaka in February 2022 for $6.3 million, The Bleacher Report said.
What is Vanessa Lachey’s NCIS: Hawai’i salary per episode?
What is Vanessa Lachey’s NCIS: Hawai’i salary per episode? Vanessa Lachey could be making anywhere from $15,000 to $100,000 per episode of NCIS: Hawai’i, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As the lead character in the CBS series, she’s likely making closer to the latter amount, and her salary will likely increase as the show is renewed for more seasons (it’s currently in its second and was recently renewed for a third). For comparison, LL Cool J was reportedly making $150,000 per episode during his first season of NCIS: Los Angeles (his salary has allegedly increased to $350,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth). Mark Harmon, who starred on NCIS from 2003 to 2021, reportedly made $525,000 per episode, according to Hello Magazine.
Meanwhile, her and Nick’s salary as Love Is Blind hosts could be much lower. The Things reported that the Lacheys make more than $8,000 per season.
NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on CBS.
