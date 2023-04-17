Credit: Getty Images

As the hosts of Netflix’s reality TV show Love Is Blind, Nick and Vanessa Lachey have successful careers in music and television. But to Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s kids, they’re just known as mom and dad. Keep reading to learn about the couple’s family and how many children they have.

On-screen, Nick and Vanessa are the cohosts of Netflix’s hit show Love Is Blind, but the pair rose to fame differently. Nick was the lead singer of the pop band 98 Degrees and was previously married to Jessica Simpson (they had their own MTV show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, before calling it quits after three years of marriage). Meanwhile, Vanessa gained notoriety when she was crowned Miss Teen USA in 1998. The model went on to host various reality TV shows, as well as Entertainment Tonight, before landing her main gig at NCIS: Hawai’i.

She currently stars as the lead in the NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Hawai’i, the CBS crime drama that follows Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa, and her team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in Hawaiʻi. NCIS: Hawaiʻi premiered in September 2021 and is currently in its second season. As the first female and Asian American to lead the NCIS franchise, this was especially important for her young daughter to see. “For me, when my children saw it and my daughter saw it and the way she looked at me like her Wonder Woman and she saw me representing women, that hit me,” Vanessa told Insider in July 2022. “And then I realized it’s a bigger picture than just my children. This is for all little girls and all little boys, too. Anybody that feels different.”

Nick and Vanessa first met on the set of MTV’s Total Request Live (known as TRL). “I wouldn’t necessarily say TRL brought us together, but that was definitely part of our time together — me being a musician and her being on-air talent,” Nick told Billboard in October 2017. “I saw her multiple times throughout the years when she was on TRL.” Things didn’t turn romantic until Vanessa played the love interest in his music video, “What’s Left of Me.” Vanessa recalled to Billboard that “[The] video, which was on TRL, was the beginning of our relationship. That’s what made it no longer friends and it got romantic. To the point that if you go back and look at the video, when he came to premiere it, I was so nervous and so crushing him that I didn’t show up for work that day. I called in sick,” she said.

View this post on Instagram



Nick proposed to Vanessa in November 2010 and the couple announced their engagement in a joint statement. “We’re excited and incredibly happy about our engagement and we look forward to a wonderful future together,” they wrote, according to People. The pair tied the knot on July 15, 2011, in an intimate island ceremony at Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

Who are Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s kids?

View this post on Instagram

Camden John Lachey

Birthday: September 12, 2012

@NickSLachey and I are honored and humbled to introduce you to the new Love of our lives, Camden John Lachey. pic.twitter.com/lnIr83KD — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) October 1, 2012



Nick and Vanessa welcomed their eldest son, Camden John Lachey, on September 12, 2012. “@NickSLachey and I are honored and humbled to introduce you to the new Love of our lives, Camden John Lachey,” Vanessa wrote in a tweet introducing Camden. On the day of his birth, the couple issued a statement to People: “Born today at 6:54 p.m., he came into this world at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and 21 inches. Love has truly been redefined for both of us.”

View this post on Instagram



In December 2022, Nick shared an Instagram photo alongside his 11-year-old son and celebrated him for scoring touchdowns in his flag football championship game. “Great football Sunday!! #Bengals beat the Chiefs and Cam scores 4 TDs in a playoff double header to head to the flag football championship game. #prouddad #whodey.”

Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey

Birthday: January 5, 2015

View this post on Instagram



On January 5, 2015, Nick and Vanessa welcomed their second child, daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey. A few months after Brooklyn was born, Vanessa celebrated her first Mother’s Day as Brooklyn’s mom. “This is our first Mother’s Day together and I will cherish it and every one after. I will cherish every moment we have together. Every smile, laugh and tear. I am you and you are me. I will forever and always be your Mama,” she expressed in the post. “On this Mothers Day, I want to thank YOU and your brother for allowing me to find myself and my heart and realize what this life has in store for us as a family. Your Daddy and I love you both very much… today and EVERY day.”

View this post on Instagram

Brooklyn celebrated her eighth birthday in January 2023. Nick posted an Instagram montage of photos from throughout Brooklyn’s life. He celebrated her love for her family, others and animals. “Where do I even begin with this little angel? I always knew I wanted to have a little girl, but I am so happy that I got to have THIS little girl. Brooklyn, I am so proud of the person you’re growing up to be,” he said. “You have gotten so big and grown up so much in what seems like the blink of an eye. I couldn’t love you more or be more proud of you. No matter how old you get, you will always be my little girl. Please keep being you!!! Happy 8th Birthday sweetheart. Daddy loves you always.”

Phoenix Robert Lachey

Birthday: December 31, 2016

View this post on Instagram



Vanessa and Nick had their youngest child, Phoenix Robert Lachey, on December 31, 2016. He was born 10 weeks prematurely, and Vanessa opened up about the scary experience on Phoenix’s sixth birthday. “It was 2:34am on December 24th 2016. I had been in the hospital for 10 days already because my water broke 11 weeks early and we were trying to do all we could to keep him healthy and in my womb for a few more weeks. Well, he had different plans. I went to the restroom and when I stood up I realized my umbilical cord was coming out, an umbilical cord prolapse. Immediately I was taken to an emergency delivery,” she recalled in the Instagram post. “6 years later, you’d never know he was a premie! And when I tell him his birth story, he says, “Mama, I came early because I didn’t want to miss Christmas!” she added.

View this post on Instagram



Nick also shared a sweet Instagram post celebrating his son’s birthday. “What can I say about this little guy……always the life of the party!! Never a dull moment, even the way he came into the world 10 weeks early! His love for life is as undeniable as our love for him. Phoenix Robert, Happy 6th Birthday. Our family wouldn’t be complete without you in it! You truly were the best Christmas gift EVER!!!”

The couple talked about their “all hands on deck” approach to parenting for People’s annual World’s Most Beautiful issue. “That was one of the things I think that really drew us to each other is we both really value family and how important family is,” Nick said. He added that “we both knew we wanted a family” and said at this point in their lives “it’s their biggest priority.”

Nick explained that the family spends a lot of time together going to the park, getting ice cream and doing other fun stuff. He described his and Vanessa’s parenting style as “moderate.” “I don’t think we turn away and say, ‘Hey! Let the kids do whatever they want,’ ” he described, “but we also don’t want to be helicopter parents where we’re constantly berating and berating, and after a while I think it just falls on deaf ears.” Vanessa added that they are strict about a few things in particular. “I believe things that are important to us, we’re strict about. For example, manners,” she added.

View this post on Instagram



Ultimately, the couple said that they have grown as parents. “I think by the time [you have] your first one, everything is so surreal and you’re so precious and paranoid about everything as first-time parents,” Nick also told People. “And then by the second one, you’ve been down that road once, so you’re a little bit more prepared for what’s going to come, so you’re a little bit more relaxed. And then by the third, I think you let down your guard even a little bit more, but it’s all in a positive way.”

Although Vanessa told Us Weekly in 2020 that her third pregnancy would be her last, she told Distractify in January 2023 that she’s had a change of heart since then. “I always consider it,” Vanessa said. “I have been very lucky to be able to have three beautiful, healthy, crazy-at-times children. And if I do have another then it’s just a blessing that I will accept with open arms… But man, I tell you, when I see a baby, my ovaries get on fire,” she said with a smile.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

