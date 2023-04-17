Credit: ©Hallmark Entertainment/Courtes

As one of Hallmark’s newest heartthrobs, it’s understandable why viewers are curious to know who Beau Mirchoff is dating and if he has a girlfriend.

Ride is Hallmark Channel‘s drama series following a rodeo dynasty in Colorado as they try to save their family ranch. Mirchoff plays Cash McMurray, the middle son of Isabell McMurray, the matriarch of the McMurray family who leads the clean’s ranch after the death of her husband. “My experience in ‘Ride’ has been fantastic and overwhelmingly positive,” Mirchoff told Digital Journal in March 2023. “I genuinely love this series, the whole family can watch it, which is nice. It’s a fun and interesting family drama, and I hope people enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

He continued, “I am drawn to Cash’s complexity. I love Cash, he is the middle child who always had a lot to prove, with his brother leading the way in this life. His brother was loved by all and he was a high bar to live up to. This is all too much for Cash so he joins the military to kind of escape and serve his country, and for a lot of other reasons as well. He has a bit of PTSD and he misses his connection with his family.”

So who is Beau Mirchoff dating now and does he have a girlfriend? Read on for what we know about his love life.

Who is Beau Mirchoff dating now?

Jenny Meinen (2020 – Present)

Beau Mirchoff announced his relationship with psychologist Jenny Meinen in May 2020 with a photo of them on Instagram. “For the few that still recognize and celebrate weekends, happy Friday! #picnicfuntimes,” he captioned the post. Meinen followed Mirchoff with her own Instagram post in June 2020. “..to the moon and back,” she captioned a series of photos of Mirchoff kissing her on a cheek while the couple were outside in Idyllwild, California.

Mirchoff and Meinen got engaged at in Paris, France, in August 2021. Mirchoff announced the news in an Instagram post of Meinen showing off her engagement ring while the two embraced front of the Eiffel Tower. “The love of my life said oui!” he captioned the photos. Meinen shared the same photos on her own Instagram account. “Yes to a lifetime of love with you,” she captioned her post, which also included her and Mirchoff riding in a horse-drawn carriage after their engagement. The post also included a video of Meinen and Mirchoff snuggling on a blanket in front of the Eiffel Tower as she showed off her engagement ring. “First video as fiancés. Oh my God. And we’re Paris,” she said in the video.

The two went red carpet official at the premiere of Hallmark Channel’s TV series Ride — in which Mirchoff stars as Cash McMurray, the middle son of Isabelle McMurray — in Los Angeles in March 2023.

Meinen is a psychologist and mental health coach based in Los Angeles, California. “Helping clients improve their mental health and love life by overcoming and recognizing toxic patterns,” her Linkedin reads. Before her current job, she worked as a behavioral therapist and a clinical psychologist and case manager for the non-profit organization A Bridge Fro Kids.She graduated from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Psychology. She also received a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Psychology from MSH Medical School Hamburg in Germany in 2016. She received a Master of Science in Clinical Psychology from the same university in 2017. “empowering women to level up their mindset, self love, emotional wellness & spirituality,” her Instagram bio reads.

Jeanine Mason (2011 – 2018)

Beau Mirchoff and actress and dancer Jeanine Mason were first linked in 2011. Mirchoff revealed in an interview with Glamour magazine in 2011 that he and Mason met at an acting studio after she won So You Think You Can Dance Season 5 and reunited at a party soon after. “She won So You Think You Can Dance season five. We met at our acting studio, but we were never in the same class,” he said. “I saw her at the party, and I asked this guy, ‘Who is that?’ Then I mustered up the courage to go up and talk to her.” He continued, “She was talking with these guys. I was a goofball that whole night, so I walked right into her conversation and just started laughing! She thought it was endearing, even though it probably looked like crazy behavior. I asked her to lunch the next day, and she said yes. So we went to lunch the next day! I was in sandals and it was pouring rain.”

As for what attracted him to Mason when they first met, Mirchoff told Glamour, “She was laughing a lot and smiling. She’s the opposite of ditzy. She’s young but has a very womanly quality about her that I found very attractive.” When asked when he knew he wanted to see Mason again, Mirchoff told the magazine, “It’s not something I really thought about. I just loved her personality. She was smart, fun, and cool, and we had similar likes. I didn’t really even think about it, I just knew I wanted to see her again.”

Mirchoff also told Glamour that he had never met anyone like Mason before he dated her. “Here’s the thing about Jeanine…I had never met anyone else like her,” he said. “She’s smarter than anyone I’ve ever met, and she thinks a little differently than I. You know how you complement each other like that? We’re both smart, but she has a different perspective on things, which I like. That complements me nicely, so I like that. She’s also so talented, which is so attractive. She graduated from UCLA, she’s an amazing world-class dancer, and yet she’s a better actor than she is a dancer. All that…that’s very attractive.” When asked if Mason was his type, Mirchoff told the magazine, “She’s Cuban. She’s very exotic. She’s from Miami. Opposites attract! So that was cool. I like that flair that she has. She says what’s on her mind. She doesn’t play games.'”

He also joked that Mason’s least favorite thing about him was his fashion sense. “I have no fashion sense, so I’ll go to the gym in wool socks with shorts, and she’ll say, “Who are you? What are you doing?” I’m just kind of clueless with these things,” he said. He also revealed the “mistake” he made when he gave Mason an Amazon gift card as a birthday present. “Something personal is always good, but never the gift card. I made that mistake once with Jeanine,” he said. “I got her a gift card to Amazon, and a year later she said, ‘You never give a gift card to someone.’ It’s tough! I don’t know. Take her to the movies? I don’t know? Yeah, just take them to dinner.”

Like Mirchoff, Mason is also an actor. In 2014, she made a guest appearance in an episode of MTV’s Awkward, in which Mirchoff played series regular Matty McKibben. Mason also made a guest appearance in NCIS: Los Angeles in 2014, as well as played Dr. Sam Bello in Grey’s Anatomy from 2017 to 2018. She starred in the lead role of Liz Ortecho in The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico from 2019 to 2022. After almost eight years of dating, Mirchoff and Mason quietly broke up in 2018.

Ride airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Channel. Stream Ride on Hallmark Movies Now.

