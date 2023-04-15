Credit: Getty Images

As the lead in Fire Country, Max Thieriot is a heartthrob on screen and in real life. Wondering if the actor is married? Keep reading to learn about Max Thieriot’s wife and how long the couple has been together.

Fire Country is the new CBS drama, which premiered in October 2022, that focuses on the personal and professional lives of firefighters at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (also known as Cal Fire), as well as the inmates who participate in the effort to reduce their prison time. Based on the success of the first season so far, Fire Country has already been renewed for Season 2. The show also stars Jordon Calloway, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Kevin Alejandro, Billy Burke, W. Tré Davis and more.

On the show, Max Thieriot portrays Bode Donovan (Bode Leone), a young convict who was sentenced for armed robbery. To lower his sentence, he joins the inmate firefighter program, and he eventually finds out that it’s based in his small hometown of Edgewater in Northern California. The season follows Donovan as he has to work alongside other firefighters, inmates and former friends and family. The 34-year-old actor explained why Fire Country isn’t your typical firefighter show. “I think the thing about this show is it’s a little unexpected for people. I say that because it’s really not your typical firefighting show,” he told TV Insider in January 2023. “We really lean into these character stories, and we really invest in these relationships and exploring the journey of all of these characters throughout the season, and I think people aren’t as used to that on network television.”

You might recognize Theiriot when he was a child actor in Catch that Kid and The Pacifier, as well as his roles in Nancy Drew, Jumper, House at the End of the Street and more. In his adult career, he starred as Dylan Massett in A&E’s thriller series Bates Motel and as Navy SEAL Clay Spenser in the CBS drama series SEAL Team. Keep reading to learn about Thieriot’s personal life, including who his wife is and how the pair met.

Who is Max Thieriot’s wife?

Who is Max Thieriot’s wife? Thieriot is married to Lexi Murphy, who is a private figure and currently works for Thieriot’s winery. The couple met when they were teenagers on vacation in the Caribbean and were high school sweethearts. (Check out this throwback photo of them together attending the junior prom.) He proposed to Lexi in 2012 in the Caribbean, where they first met, and they got married one year later in June 2013 in Arizona.

“Best weekend of my life. Married the most beautiful and amazing woman in the entire world,” he said a tweet after the wedding ceremony. Max and Lexi welcomed their first son, Beaux Thieriot (age seven), on December 7. 2015, and had their second son, Maximus Thieriot (age four), in January 2019.

After high school, Lexi attended Loyola Marymount University in 2010. According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management and human resources. After working for Heritage Wine Society as an Associate Manager, she left to work for her husband’s vineyard, Senses Wine. Max founded the vineyard in 2011 with his childhood friends, Christopher and Myles, and partnered with winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown. Senses Wines “has grown to include many coveted vineyard sites throughout northern California,” according to the company’s website.

While Lexi’s personal life is kept under wraps, Thieriot frequently posts photos of his wife and family on his Instagram, especially to commemorate milestones, including her birthday and their wedding anniversary. In a birthday post for his wife in August 2019, he wrote: “I’m reminded every day that I’m the luckiest guy in the world because the first thing I get to see when I open my eyes is your face. Happy birthday to you my queen! #shedrivesmewild #happybirthday #myrideordie.” For Valentine’s Day, he also posted a sweet picture with Lexi in the snow. “A walk on the beach or hike up a snowy mountain… it’s all paradise to me cause she’s by my side #queen #shesabadass #happyvalentinesday,” the caption said.

Fire Country airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

