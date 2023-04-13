Credit: Getty Images

Tensions are rising. After the lieutenant was passed up on interim captain in Season 6, Episode 12, could Robert Sullivan be leaving Station 19 as a result? Keep reading to find out if Boris Kodjoe is exiting the show in Season 6.

Station 19 is ABC’s firefighter-centered drama series that follows the personal and professional lives of firefighters on Seattle Fire Station 19 in Seattle, Washington. It’s the second spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, following Private Practice, and premiered in March 2018. Actor Boris Kodjoe has played the role of Robert Sullivan, the current lieutenant and former Battalion Chief of the Seattle Fire Department, since Season 2. In an interview with Popculture.com in August 2019, Kodjoe spoke about how great it is to work so closely with the Grey’s Anatomy cast on Station 19. “It’s amazing. I mean, to be able to work with all these different actors on two different shows, it’s getting the best of both worlds,” Kodjoe said. “It’s such a huge franchise that’s been so powerful worldwide and people love it, just to be associated with that and be able to live in that universe is just a tremendous honor.”

On the show, Sullivan was briefly married to fellow Station 19 Lieutenant Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), as well as the late Claire Sullivan (Trinecia Moore-Pernell), who died in a car accident in season 2. But it’s Sullivan’s “secret” relationship with Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge), the fire chief for the Seattle Fire Department, that’s impacted his character the most in recent episodes. The pair were romantically involved when Ross was in the Marines, and they rekindled their relationship when Sullivan was chief of the SFD.

Ahead of the premiere of Season 6, Kodjoe teased a love triangle between his character, Ross and Andy. “Leaving off of what happened in season five, I think there might be a love triangle that’s developing,” he told PureWow in September 2022. “There might be something going on with the new chief, and then [with] Andy, there’s still something there. It’s going to be really exciting to find out how that’s gonna play out.” However, his romantic history could be a cause of contention as Sullivan is passed up for advancement opportunities at Station 19 at the hands of Ross.

As new problems arrive for Kodjoe’s character in Season 6, is Robert Sullivan leaving Station 19 as a result? Read on to learn more about the firefighter’s fate on the popular Grey’s Anatomy spin-off.

Is Robert Sullivan leaving Station 19?

Is Robert Sullivan leaving Station 19? The answer is no, Robert Sullivan is not leaving Station 19 despite arising problems for his character. However, this could very well change in the future since we know that exits are especially common in Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy (we will keep you updated on the latest news).

Tensions for Sullivan’s character started in Season 6, Episode 12, when Chief Ross named Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) as interim captain over Sullivan after Sean Beckett unexpectedly left to seek help for his alcoholism (more on that below). Sullivan was an obvious choice for the job as an experienced firefighter and his ex-wife, Andy, even told Ross that Sullivan should get the promotion. Ross and Sullivan’s relationship likely played a role in why Ross passed him on captain, especially because their romance has not been disclosed and could be considered inappropriate. In Season 6, Episode 13, Sullivan was frustrated with Ross’ decision and pushed back against Theo’s orders out of retaliation. There is concern that Sullivan’s prior drug addiction could return as he faces new challenges in the workplace and in his personal relationship with Ross.

The fate of Fire Captain Sean Beckett is also on the line, and Josh Randall could be leaving Station 19 after his character got in big trouble in Season 19, Episode 11. Beckett left Station 19 after he was under investigation after a training incident gone bad. The investigation was routine to figure out what happened and to make sure it doesn’t happen again. But everyone on the team thought Beckett was already guilty and was drunk during the fatal training exercise. In the final scene of the episode, Beckett packed his things and admitted to Ross that “he needs help.” “I spoke to my union rep and I’m taking a leave of absence,” he said while handing in his badge. Beckett has not returned to Station 19 since.

Could this incident between Ross, Sullivan and Theo drive Sullivan to leave Station 19? Only time will tell, so you’ll have to tune into Season 6, Episode 14, of Station 19, which airs on April 13, 2023, to see what happens with Sullivan’s character.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

