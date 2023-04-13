Credit: Courtesy of Paramount Network

A hot new Yellowstone romance is in the works! We just learned that Yellowstone‘s Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are dating in real life and on the show as Walker and Laramie. Learn more about their relationship and how the couple confirmed they are together.

Yellowstone is Paramount’s highly-rated Western drama that follows the Dutton family, who own and operate the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch located in Montana. The TV series premiered in 2018 and follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner), his family members and fellow ranchers as they protect the Yellowstone ranch from outside forces. The show continues to perform extremely well on TV and streaming platforms. The season 5 simulcast premiere across Paramount, CMT, Pop, and TV Land brought in nearly 16 million viewers, according to Deadline. Yellowstone captured the title as the most-watched show on TV for 2022 and was the most-watched cable premiere since The Walking Dead in 2017.

Ryan Bingham, the Grammy-winning singer and actor, plays the role of Walker, a cowboy on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch who was formerly a convicted felon. Bingham first appeared in Season 1, Episode 8, “The Unravelling: Part 1,” when Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) brought Walker to the ranch after he was released from prison. It’s no question that his character has brought drama to the bunkhouse on numerous occasions, usually for upsetting Rip, John Dutton’s right hand. He frequently performs music for the ranch and started seeing Laramie, a barrel racer and friend of Mia (the barrel racer who used to date Jimmy Hurdstram, played by Jefferson White). Laramie is portrayed by Texas-born actress Hassie Harrison, who’s also known for her roles in Tacoma FD and The Iron Orchard.

On Yellowstone, Walker and Laramie were first romantically linked in the Season 3 finale, when she woke up in Walker’s bed (which deeply upset longtime cowboy Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith), who had a short fling with Laramie in earlier episodes). Their relationship was stalled when Rip decided that women should not be in the bunkhouse, and Laramie and Mia were forced to leave the ranch. In Season 5, Episode 3, we saw Laramie return (although, we’re not sure how permanent the arrangement is considering Rip’s dislike for Walker and his previous feelings about women in the bunkhouse).

Keep reading to learn about Bingham and Harrison’s off-screen romance and see the new photo of the Yellowstone couple taking the internet by storm.

Are Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison dating in real life?

Are Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison dating in real life? The answer is yes! Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are officially dating in real life and so are their characters on Yellowstone.

Bingham shared an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, of him and Harrison kissing in front of a bonfire wearing camouflage jackets. “More than a spark @hassieharrison,” he wrote in the caption. Harrison commented on the post, writing: “i love you, cowboy.” Our hearts are seriously melting. Commenters approved the relationship, with one user writing: “This is sooo rad! TV romance turned into real life love! Eeeekkkk my heart can’t take it! Love this! #poorlloyd.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Bingham (@ryanbinghamofficial)



Bingham was previously married to his ex-wife, film producer Anna Axster, for 12 years until they got divorced in June 2021. The former couple has three children and occasionally worked together on Bingham’s music videos. Meanwhile, Harrison previously dated her costar on The Iron Orchard and One Tree Hill alum Austin Nichols until 2020. We’re not sure when Bingham and Harrison started seeing eachother, but we can assume that the couple met on the set of Yellowstone during Season 3 (which premiered in 2020) and developed a fling after.

Their relationship comes amid the uncertainty of Yellowstone’s future and whether Kevin Costner is leaving the show. The final six episodes of Season 5 are supposed to air sometime this summer, but filming delays might push the timeline. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023 that the second part of Yellowstone was set to start filming in March 2023, but the date was pushed due to drama surrounding Costner’s exit.

At the same time, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on March 28, 2023, that Matthew McConaughey will be starring in a Yellowstone extension series, which will “move forward regardless of whether Costner returns to the original.” A report by Deadline in February 2023 also stated that some of the Yellowstone cast will shift to the new McConaughey-led show, although it’s still unclear who that will be and whether Walker and Laramie will be included.

You can watch Yellowstone, 1883, and 1932 on the Paramount Network, which is available to stream on services including Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Hulu+ With Live TV. The first four seasons of Yellowstone are also available to stream on Peacock.

Want to meet the real-life partners of your favorite Yellowstone stars? Check out the gallery below!