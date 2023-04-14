Credit: Disney General Entertainment Con

She may be one of the most talented surgeons to ever operate at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital, but to Kelly McCreary’s child, she’s just mom.

Grey’s Anatomy is ABC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of attending surgeons and interns at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. McCreary plays Dr. Maggie Pierce, a cardiothoracic surgeon and the half-sister of Dr. Meredith Grey. Maggie — whose biological parents are Richard Webber and Meredith’s mother, Ellis Grey — was introduced in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 10 finale before McCreary was promoted to a series regular in Season 11. McCreary starred on Grey’s Anatomy for nine seasons before her exit in Season 19 in 2023.

“After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family,” McCreary told E! News in a statement at the time.”It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy. I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support.”

She continued, “To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera.” She concluded, “Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.”

McCreary’s exit came less than two years after the birth of her first child. So how many children does Kelly McCreary have? Meet her family ahead.

How many children does Kelly McCreary have?

Kelly McCreary has one child with her husband, Pete Chatmon. McCreary — who played Dr. Maggie Pierce on Grey’s Anatomy from Seasons 1 to Season 19 — announced she was pregnant with her first child in August 2021. “We are really excited to share that my husband and I are expecting our first little one,” McCreary told People at the time. “I actually screamed in shock when I saw pregnant. I mean, I just wasn’t expecting it. I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked.” She added, “You know, on the Clearblue test, it spells out very clearly: pregnant. Like, make no mistake, you are PREGNANT.”

McCreary — who described her pregnancy as “really empowering and really grounding — confessed that her husband wanted to start a family more than she did at first and that she “took some persuading” because of the career moves she wanted to take before she became a parent. Still, she called Chatmon the “best” at supporting her through her decision. “I’m very lucky to have a partner who is just rah, rah, eager for this child to come into our life and find out all of the ways that being parents will disrupt and challenge everything that we have planned,” she said. “But because we are doing it together, we will be able to roll with it. And because this child is so desired and so loved, whatever happens will be the right thing, and we’ll make it work.”

McCreary also told People at the time about how she and Chatmon were preparing for their child. “My husband and I each made a shortlist of the top five things we would want to impart,” McCreary said. “And, you know, I think on the top of that list is total self-love and self-acceptance. It’s all the stuff I would tell my younger self.” She continued, “It’s such a mystifying process. I think I’ve ordered maybe like 15 to 20 books already. And I’m learning so much about just such a broad scope of things. I’ve just been diving in. I’m really eager to learn.”

As for her Grey’s Anatomy co-stars, McCreary also told People that many of her cast mates who are moms — including Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and Caterina Scorsone — have given her advice on how to be a parent while working full-time on the series. “They’re tremendously helpful, supportive resources,” she said. “I really couldn’t be in a better workplace environment to have this experience. It’s such a parent-friendly and pregnant person-friendly environment.”

McCreary and Chatmon welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Indigo Wren Chatmon, on October 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. She confirmed the pregnancy in an Instagram post in December 2021. “Our everything… Indigo Wren Chatmon is here,” she captioned a photo of her daughter in bed. McCreary revealed to People at the time that her daughter arrived “several weeks early.” “We had planned a lovely, intimate home birth, but my bag of waters broke several weeks early, so I wound up delivering in the hospital,” she said. “Like many birthing people, about the only thing that went according to our birth plan was that the baby came out! I was just so relieved that we both made it through safely. Indigo had to spend some time in the NICU to finish cooking, but fortunately, there were no other complications. She is home and healthy!”

She continued, “As stressful as it was to have Indigo in the NICU, it also meant we had a lot of parenting support in the early days. We were able to enter into parenthood with a little more sleep and a lot more knowledge than we might have otherwise had thanks to the incredible medical professionals at Cedars Sinai”

McCreary — who was back on the set of Grey’s Anatomy for the Season 18 midseason finale— also detailed the emotional “roller coaster” she was on after the early birth of her baby. “Emotionally, it has been a roller coaster, of course. Mostly highs, but also many moments of self-doubt and worry and guilt,” she said. “I am grateful for an incredibly supportive family and community and so lucky to have several close friends who are also new moms and are sharing this journey with me. I want to model wellness and mindfulness for Indigo, so I’m also integrating as much of those practices back into our schedule as I can, which is good for us both.”

Who is Kelly McCreary’s husband?

Who is Kelly McCreary’s husband, Pete Chatmon? McCreary and Chatmon, a director, met on the set of Grey’s Anatomy in 2017, according to People. They dated for two years before marrying in May 2019. McCreary announced the news at the time with a series of Instagram posts of her wedding. “Married, yo! In our favorite place, surrounded by beloved family and friends, and under the new moon. I am besieged by blessings. I love you,” she captioned a photo of her and Chatmon walking down the aisle after saying their “I do’s.” McCreary also shared another Instagram post of her and Chatmon in their wedding outfits after their nuptials. “Forever,” she captioned the picture, along with a red heart emoji.

Chatmon is a director, writer and producer with more than 30 credits, according to his IMDb. He’s directed four episodes of Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15, Episode 16 “Blood and Water”; Season 16, Episode 6 “Whistlin’ Past the Graveyard”; Season 17, Episode 6 “No Time for Despair”; and Season 19, Episode 2 “Wasn’t Expecting That.” He’s also directed one episode of Grey’s Anatomy‘s spin-off Station 19: Season 3, Episode 14 “The Ghosts That Haunt Me.”

Along with Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, Chatmon has also directed episodes of shows like Black-ish, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Love Life, You, Blindspotting, All Rise, Mixed-ish, Grown-ish, A Million Little Things and The Flight Attendant, which he was nominated for an NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series category. Chatmon is also in development for an upcoming Showtime series titled The Education of Matt Barnes, and has served as an executive producer on the series Reasonable Doubt. “With a deft ability to balance both half-hour single camera comedies and one-hour dramas, Pete Chatmon has directed over 50 episodes of television,” his IMDb biography reads.

Chatmon is also the president and creative director of the digital production studio TheDirector, which he founded in 2017, according to his Linkedin. He also works as a professor at New York University, where he graduated from in 1999 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in filmmaking directing and writing.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

