His person. Taylor Kinney and his girlfriend Ashley Cruger’s relationship is just as romantic as Stellaride on Chicago Fire (and maybe more.)

Kinney and Cruger, a model, were first linked in April 2022 after they were photographed together on the red carpet of an event in Park City, Utah. They went Instagram official with their relationship in June 2022, and walked their second red carpet together (where they were photographed showing major PDA) a month later. In September 2022, Cruger made a cameo in the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire, in which Kinney has starred as Lieutenant Kelly Severide since Season 1.

Chicago Fire is NBC’s primetime drama following the personal and professional lives of firefighters, paramedics and other emergency responders at Firehouse 51 in Chicago, Illinois. The series — which has led to two spin-offs: Chicago P.D. in 2014 and Chicago Med in 2015 — stars Kinney as Kelly Severide, a Lieutenant at Firehouse 51 and the officer in charge of Squad 3. Severide, who has been somewhat of a “ladies’ man” throughout Chicago Fire‘s run, started dating his now-wife, Stella Kidd in Season 4. They get engaged in Season 9, and marry in Season 10.

Kinney joked to Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that he lived “vicariously through Severide’s love life. “My dating life is through Chicago Fire,” he said. “I live vicariously through my character.” Years later, it seemed like Kinney has found the one. Read on for what we know about Taylor Kinney and his girlfriend, Ashley Cruger.

Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger’s dating timeline

When did Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger start dating? Read on for their relationship timeline.

April 2023: Ashley Cruger confirms she and Taylor Kinney are still together

Ashley Cruger confirmed she and Taylor Kinney were still together with a tweet in April 2023. The tweet included a photo of Cruger, Kinney and their friends at a restaurant. “So happy to see you and Taylor out with friends,” a Twitter user commented. Cruger also confirmed she and Kinney were still together later that month with a series of photos on Twitter of them celebrating Easter, which included a shot of them kissing. “Happy Easter,” Cruger captioned the photos.

January 2023: Taylor Kinney temporarily leaves Chicago Fire

Taylor Kinney temporarily left Chicago Fire in January 2023, according to Deadline, which reported that the actor was taking a “leave of absence” from the series to deal with a “personal matter.” Kinney’s last episode was Season 11, Episode 14 “Run Like Hell.” The next episode, Season 11, Episode 15 “Damage Control,” saw his character, Lieutenant Kelly Severide, leave Firehouse 51 to join an arson investigation program. Deadline confirmed that the cast and crew of Chicago Fire were informed of Kinney’s leave on January 20, 2023, and that Season 11 was rewritten to accommodate for his absence.

September 2022: Ashley Cruger makes a guest appearance on Chicago Fire Season 11

Ashley Cruger made a guest appearance as an extra in Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 1, “Hold on Tight,” which saw her toasting firefighters from Firehouse 51 at Molly’s Bar. (Kinney’s character, Lieutenant Kelly Severide, was not in the scene.) Cruger confirmed the cameo in an Instagram Story at the time. “First episode of Chicago Fire aired last night and I got to sneak on,” she wrote. “Ily @taylorkinney111.”

July 2022: Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger show PDA at the Monte Carlo TV Festival

Taylor Kinney kissed Ashley Cruger on the cheek at the opening ceremony of the 61st annual Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Photos from the red carpet showed Kinney kissing Cruger on the cheek as she smiled and laughed.

June 2022: Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger go Instagram official

Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger went Instagram official in June 2022 when Cruger shared a photo of them together in Nice, France. A month later, Cruger also wished Kinney a happy 41st birthday (though she joked it was his 30th) with an Instagram post with an Instagram post in July 2022. “Celebrating his 30th birthday for the 11th time! KEA, LGSIO. I love you,” she captioned a photo of them together.

April 2022: Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger make their red carpet debut

Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger made their red carpet debut at an event for the charity Operation Smile in Park City, Utah, in April 2022. The couple were also photographed skiing at the event before the red carpet earlier in the day, where Kinney was seen lifting Cruger up as she wrapped her arms around his shoulder.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

