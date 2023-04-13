Credit: Getty Images

Moneymaker. Taylor Kinney is one of the highest-paid actors in Chicago Fire (and we can certainly see why). He’s been a mainstay on the Dick Wolf-produced series since the very first season and has appeared in several TV shows and films. Below, we’re breaking down Taylor Kinney’s net worth and his reported salary per episode on Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire is NBC’s top-rated drama that follows the firefighters and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department’s Firehouse 51. Taylor Kinney has played heartthrob and Firehouse 51 Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the pilot episode premiered in 2012. He’s one of a handful of original cast members who have remained since the first season while others have departed over years, including Jesse Spencer (as Matthew Casey) Yuri Sardarov (as Otis), Monica Raymund (as Gabby Dawson) and more. The show is currently in its 11th season.

Ahead of the Season 5 finale in 2019, Kinney reminisced on his half-decade on the firefighter-centered TV series. “It’s tough to see the forest through the trees. Maybe over hiatus I can take a good step back and take it all in,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “But to think that we started that long ago, and especially network shows, most of these don’t even see the light of day from the pilot.”

So, what is Taylor Kinney’s net worth and how much does he make per episode of Chicago Fire? Keep reading to learn if Severide is the top-paid character on the show.

What is Taylor Kinney’s net worth?

What is Taylor Kinney’s net worth? Taylor Kinney’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to Chicago Fire, Taylor Kinney has appeared in a variety of film and TV shows, including Zero Dark Thirty, Shameless, The Vampire Diaries, The Other Woman and Chicago Fire’s two spinoff shows, Chicago PD and Chicago Med. He is also a model.

His acting career started in 2006 when he starred as Luke Gianni on the nighttime soap opera, Fashion House, followed by a lead role in NBC’s Trauma. Kinney’s fame rose immensely when he started dating pop singer Lady Gaga in 2011 (the pair got engaged in 2015 but split a year later in 2016). The duo met when Kinney was the love interest in the music video for her hit song, “You and I.” The actor has also guest starred on CSI: NY, What About Brian, Bones and Rizzoli & Isles.

The Pennsylvania native currently lives in a lavish home in California, which he moved to after his cottage in San Diego burned down. “I had an old cottage, this kind of old 1940s beach bungalow. This guy comes rapping on the window in the kitchen and he bangs on the window. He’s like, ‘Your house is on fire, look!’ So, I go outside, and sure enough, the whole top of the roof [was on fire]. It was ridiculous,” he told The Jam TV Show in September 2019. The Chicago Tribune reported that Kinney bought a condo in Chicago in the New East Side neighborhood for $2.75 million in 2022. He also purchased a $1.2 million eight-bedroom mansion for his mother in his hometown of Lancaster, Penn, in 2019, according to Radar Online.

What is Taylor Kinney’s Chicago Fire salary per episode of Chicago Fire?

What is Taylor Kinney’s salary per episode of Chicago Fire? It’s estimated that Taylor Kinney makes about $24,000 per episode, according to Meaww, although this number is not verified. If this is true, it means that Taylor Kinney is likely the highest-paid actor in Chicago Fire after Jesse Spencer’s exit in 2021 (Spencer was in long-running series like Neighbours and House and his net worth is also estimated to be around $8 million).

In January 2023, our sister site Deadline reported that Kinney would be “taking a leave of absence” and leaving Chicago Fire to deal with a personal matter. Sources also told the publication that cast and crew were informed of Kinney’s leave on January 20, 2023, and that future scripts will be written to accommodate his absence from the series. We’re not sure when Kinney will be returning to his role as Severide on Chicago Fire – and because there are only a few episodes left until the season finale sometime in May 2023 – we might not see Kinney again until season 12. (Thankfully, Chicago Fire was recently renewed for another season by NBC, so we hopefully won’t have to say goodbye Severide just yet).

Kinney has remained largely silent on social media during his hiatus from Chicago Fire. But, we finally saw a glimpse of the Chicago Fire star in an Instagram post shared on Taylor Kinney’s girlfriend Ashley Cruger’s profile on Easter Sunday. He photo showed the pair kissing while celebrating the holiday.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

For more about Severide, check out our photo gallery of Chicago Fire stars and their real-life loves.