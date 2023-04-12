Credit: CBS via Getty Images

Just like the show he’s on, FBI: International star Luke Kleintank’s kid is also international. (His daughter was born in Budapest while he was filming.)

FBI: International is CBS’ crime series following the professional and personal lives of the members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s international “Fly Team,” a group of elite Special Agents headquartered in Budapest, Hungary (where FBI: International also films), who locate and neutralize threats against the United States around the world. Kleintank plays FBI Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester, the head of the International Fly Team.

In an interview with Parade in May 2022, Kleintank confirmed that he and most of his cast moved their families to Budapest to film FBI: International. “When we started this show, it was a big step for the majority of us. Taking a big jump over here because we were leaving our families and everybody, but it’s been a real blessing so far to be honest,” he said.

Kleintank also told the site about the logistics of filming in multiple countries. “We haven’t done a lot of moving this year because of logistical reasons and production reasons because we started late in the season. But we went to Croatia for the finale,” he said. “We went to Prague for an episode. They’ve done some exterior things in France and some in Austria as well. Our art department’s amazing. They’ve been able to convert Budapest into a lot of these different places. And I know from the producers next year we plan to go to a different country every three to four episodes. For me, it’s amazing. It’s a blessing I get to go see a new country that I’ve never seen in my life.”

Like CBS’ show, Kleintank’s family is also international. Read on for what we know about Luke Kleintank’s kid and how his daughter was born (and conceived) in the same city he films FBI: International.

How many kids does Luke Kleintank have?

How many kids does Luke Kleintank have? Kleintank has one child, a daughter named Ruby Roland Kleintank, who was born in October 2022. Kleintank shares Ruby with his wife, Christina Vignaud. In an interview The List in May 2022, Kleintank revealed that his Vignaud got pregnant in Budapest, Hungary, while he filmed FBI: International Season 1. “I feel very blessed. I’m having a baby, myself, with me and my wife. She actually got pregnant here at Budapest, and she came to move out here with me,” he said. “One of the things we all talked about, there was a big celebration for everything, so… my child’s going to be born in Budapest. It’s amazing. It feels like a huge blessing. I’ve never spent much time in Europe in my life, and to be able to experience different cultures and see all that, it’s different, but it’s also, I feel like I’m living a dream, to be honest.”

FBI: International‘s creator Derek Haas — who also created FBI and FBI: Most Wanted — explained to Give Me My Remote in December 2022 that Kleintank was on paternity leave at the start of filming FBI: International Season 2, which is why his character, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester, was missing from a few episodes. “Luke had a baby — he’s an awesome guy and an awesome dad,” Haas said. “And we planned this arc around the fact that [with] a newborn, he would want some time to be a dad. And, of course, as a father myself, and as anyone who works at this company will attest, we’re a big family; we’re a family-friendly organization.”

He continued, “We figured out, OK, for the episodes he’s gonna be off, let’s do two things: One we can enhance all the other characters and let them have some episodes where they can shine on their own. And two, put Forrester’s career in jeopardy. He’s being bounced around and not working with the Fly Team and he’s going to want to know why. This is going to lead to a major second half character arc.”

Who is Luke Kleintank’s wife?

Who is Luke Kleintank’s wife? Kleintank is married to Christina Vignaud, the daughter of former Ambassador of Argentina, Juan Carlos Vignaud. Kleintank and Vignaud got engaged on December 4, 2018, and married on May 2, 2021, according to Vignaud’s Facebook page.

In an interview with Parade in May 2022, Kleintank revealed that Vignaud speaks six languages. “It’s funny, my wife speaks six languages, and she makes me feel really stupid,” he said. “Hungarian, I think it’s the top three of the hardest languages to learn. It’s really hard. I’m trying, but I’m not good at it. I have to learn things phonetically, and then they just go out the door. Like they just go in one ear, out the other.”

Before his relationship with Vignaud, Kleintank was linked to to his Man in the High Castle co-star, Alexa Davalos. The two were photographed arm in arm at the Season 1 premiere of The Man in the High Castle in November 2015, as well as the premiere of the second season in December 2016. Davalos went on to star alongside Kleintank in the FBI franchise. She made her debut as Special Agent Kristin Gaines in FBI: Most Wanted, a spin-off of FBI and FBI: International, in Season 3.

FBI: International airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

