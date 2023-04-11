Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty I

With five months on the air and more than a dozen episodes each season, it can be hard to know if 9-1-1: Lone Star is a rerun or a new episode. So… is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight? Well, we have the answer.

9-1-1: Lone Star is FOX’s procedural drama following the personal and professional lives of first responders — police officers, paramedics and firefighters — at the fictional Station 126 in Austin, Texas. The series — which was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and. Time Minear (the same minds behind shows like Glee and American Horror Story — premiered in 2020 and is a spin-off of 9-1-1.

In an interview with Assignment X in 2020, Minear and executive producer Rashad Raisini explained why they wanted to set the spin-off in Texas. “I’m from Texas, and I grew up a brown person in Texas, and so this show has a particular resonance for me, because I think, as people were talking about, there’s a lot of preconceptions about people in Texas, and how they react to people of color, and people of different religious backgrounds, and political backgrounds,” Raisini said. “And I think there’s always some truth to stereotypes. So we play that, we don’t shy away from that, but the most important thing about this show is about people, as they do in Texas, and everywhere, and as I hope that we do more as a country, is putting aside our political differences, or our cultural differences, for the greater good, which is what all of these first responders do every day.”

Minear also explained how 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star have a different feel from each other. “You almost have to see the first couple of episodes to answer that for yourself. Because 9-1-1: Lone Star, the concept of it is born from pain and loss and recovery in a way that we get to in 9-1-1. Lone Star almost has a little bit of a heavier, darker feel in some ways. I mean, we’re looking for the fun as well,” Minear said. “Like I said on the panel, is that, it’s built the opposite of 9-1-1, which started with frivolity and built to character, and Lone Star is starting in this grounded character place, and building to the insane cases and the frivolity. At some point, we’ll hit the sweet spot of both shows.”

Raisini added, “Procedural differences – just by the fact that we’re in Texas, for example, we have an episode where a bull gets loose. The chances of the 9-1-1 L.A. crew ever having to deal with that situation, it’s a very different thing. We’ll always call our fire guys and say, ‘OK, here’s the situation. A bull is loose. What do you do?’ In Texas, they have procedures for these kinds of things that just aren’t as prevalent in L.A.”

But back to this season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. So… is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight? Read on to find out.

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight?

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight? The answer is yes. A new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star — Season 4, Episode 11 “Swipe Left” — airs tonight on April 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

When is the next episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star?

When is the next episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star? The next new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star — Season 4, Episode 13 “Open” — airs on April 18, 2023, at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Where is 9-1-1: Lone Star filmed?

Where is 9-1-1: Lone Star filmed? 9-1-1: Lone Star is set in Austin, Texas, but primarily films in Los Angeles, California. “We have shot in Austin. We sort of split the production, but we’re based primarily here,” 9-1-1: Lone Star creator Tim Minear said at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour. Minear also explained why the creators decided to set the spin-off in Austin. “The thing that I think works so well on 9-1-1 is that kind of combination of blue sky and urban, like L.A. gives you everything, and Austin does as well,” he said. “You have sort of the hipster culture. You have sort of Blue America in the middle of Red America. You have Red America around Blue America.” He continued, “It sort of has it all, and we just thought we would do a barbecued flavor version of the show. It’s A Taste of 9-1-1.“

Minear also told reporters at the time that he didn’t want to do a 9-1-1 spin-off until the creators found a show that had “something to say.” “The idea is to have the brand grow in a way that feels organic and natural. We didn’t want to jump into a new iteration of 911 until we felt like we had something that was part of the universe but unique and had something else to say,” he said. “And Lone Star was sort of built differently than 911 was built because … we sort of started with a spectacle with 9-1-1. With Lone Star we felt like we’d earned the good graces of our audience, and we build from character and we build to the cases. Whereas on 9-1-1, we sort of started with the cases and built to the characters. So we’re sort of doing the inverse here, and it feels different, but it still feels like it’s part of the same brand.”

Minear also maintained that all scenarios in 9-1-1 were based on real-life 911 calls as a response to viewers who claimed the scenarios were too unrealistic. “What we usually say is if you can’t believe it, it’s probably based on a real thing,” he said. “That’s been the case on 911. A lot of our cases are based on real things.”

Executive producer Rashad Raisani also confirmed that a scene in the 9-1-1: Lone Star pilot of a baby who was thrown from their car — still in their car seat — into a tree was based on a real case.“The real particular case was a driving storm and the car rolled, and it was just as we played it,” he said. “The hypothermia was the thing, and they were scrambling to find this kid. And fortunately for us, we got to play what they really did, was somebody had the idea, ‘Don’t look down. Look up.’ And they found the kid up in a tree.”

Who’s in the 9-1-1: Lone Star cast?

Who’s in the 9-1-1: Lone Star cast? The 9-1-1: Lone Star cast is led by Rob Lowe, who plays Owen Strand, a firefighter captain at Station 126 who was diagnosed with lung cancer as a result of being a first responder to the September 11 attacks in New York City. The 9-1-1: Lone Star cast also includes Liv Tyler as Michelle Blake, a paramedic Emergency Medical Services captain who left after Season 1; and Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, a mother of two who replaced Blake as the station’s EMS captain after her exit.

In addition to the cast, Rob Lowe’s brother, Chad Lowe, has also directed episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star. His eldest son, John Owen Lowe, has also written episodes of the series. “I’m so happy and proud and it makes coming to work even more fun than it usually is,” Rob told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 of working alongside his family. Chad added, “I can’t stop smiling. I have directed Rob before and we’ve always had so much fun and it feels a little bit like we’re drawing out plays in the backyard for a touch football game. So there’s that kind of creative energy that we bring to it.”

Rob also told Entertainment Tonight that the main benefit of working with family is “how much I trust them as peers and collaborators.” “We can have a full conversation about a scene or a sequence and I’ll forget that it’s my son and I’ll forget that it’s my brother and I’ll be like, man, those guys really knew what the hell they were doing!” Rob said. John Owen added, “It’s rare you get to be best friends [with someone] and also look up to someone and, you know, we work in the same industry, so I get to not only look up to him on an emotional level but also a career level, which is amazing for me.”

9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

