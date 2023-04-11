9-1-1’s Ryan Guzman Has Two Kids With His Fiancée: ‘Would Dance With You For the Rest of My Life’
As one of the hottest firefighters on primetime television, it’s understandable why fans are curious to know who 9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman is dating now and if he has a girlfriend.
9-1-1 is FOX’s procedural drama following the personal and professional lives of first responders — police officers, paramedics, firefighters and dispatchers — in Los Angeles. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — the creators behind shows like Glee and American Horror Story — 9-1-1 stars Guzman as Edmundo “Eddie” Díaz, a firefighter and paramedic with the Los Angeles Fire Department and a former army medic who served in Afghanistan. Eddie also has a son, Christopher, with his late wife, Shannon.
“We already know that Christopher is Eddie’s whole life. Now we’re kind of diving a little deeper into that,” Guzman told HollywoodLife in 2020 of Eddie’s lead episode “Eddie Begins.” “Aside from that one factor, we actually get to shed light on the trauma that he’s been through and empathizing towards this character now and seeing why he’s so closed off in a lot of areas of his life and why he chooses to help others rather than allowing others to help him.”
Guzman continued, “When I started diving a little deeper into the trauma that Edie went through, I started to really understand that when he came home he fought a completely different war than he did in Afghanistan. I think for me, it was easier to fight the physical war in Afghanistan rather than the emotional war that he fought when coming back home.”
Since he joined 9-1-1 in Season 2, it’s clear that Eddie has become one of the fan-favorite firefighters at Station 118, especially with his dramatic relationships. But who is Ryan Guzman dating now? Read on for what we know.
Who is Ryan Guzman dating now?
Chrysti Ane (2018 – Present)
Ryan Guzman and actress Chrysti Ane were first linked in July 2018 made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Equalizer 2 in Los Angeles. Guzman and Ane announced they were expecting their first baby together in September 2018. “2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises. New jobs, new lives, and new love. Each one getting better than the next. As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn’t get any better. We were wrong! The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on it’s way. To living our BEST lives!” Guzman captioned an Instagram post of Ane holding her baby bump.
Later that month, Guzman revealed that he and Ane were expecting a son with a video from their gender reveal. “It’s a Boy!!! Thank you for all of the birthday wishes as well as everyone who made the trip to Sacramento for our gender reveal. I can’t wait to meet my son and see my love @chrysti_ane hold him for the first time. It’s been a weekend I’ll never forget. #BestBirthdayPresentEver #Mateo #CantWaitToMeetYouSon,” he captioned an Instagram video of him punching a boxing glove worn by Ane, which released blue powder, indicating that their baby was a boy.
Guzman announced in an interview on The Real in September 2018 that he and Ane were engaged after he proposed to her on their roof, where they also had their first date. Their child, a son named Mateo, was born a month later on January 24, 2019. Guzman’s brother, Stevie Guzman, announced the news in an Instagram post. “Mateo Lopes Guzman. When I saw you I had tears of pure happiness and knew my life just got better. I promise to love you until the day I die and be the best Tio you could ever dream of. Only thing I don’t like about you is that you’ve easily taken the throne of cutest Guzman alive. 1-24-19 is a proud day for us all,” he wrote. Guzman and Ane welcomed their second child, a daughter named Genevieve “Gigi” Valentina Guzman, was born on January 7, 2021. “Well world, I think it’s time I make a confession….I’ve been pregnant for basically this entire quarantine. We welcomed our little lady Genevieve Valentina Guzman into the world today at 3:50 pm. Ry and I decided to be a little selfish this time around and keep this journey between us. I’m so happy we did that. It was so special,” Ane captioned an Instagram post at the time of her and Guzman at the hospital.
Guzman confirmed he and Ane were still together with a black-and-white Instagram post of them in October 2022. “10/10 would dance with you for the rest of my life,” Ane commented on the post. Ane is an actress who is best known for starring as Sarah Thompson / the Pink Ninja Steel Ranger in TV show Power Rangers Ninja Steel from 2017 to 2018. Ane also starred in the TV movie A Housekeeper’s Revenge and the TV series Malhação.
Melanie Iglesias (2013 – 2015)
Ryan Guzman and model Melanie Iglesias made their red carpet debut at a People magazine event. Guzman opened up about her relationship with Iglesias in an interview with Latina that same month. “We had been talking on Skype for three or four months while I was filming [Step Up All In] in Vancouver. That’s a long freaking time to be doing that Internet type deal. So, after three or four months of talking through the computer, we finally got to see each other face-to-face,” he had shared. “We felt like we had known each other our whole lives, which is kind of amazing. I never would have thought that would happen.”
A week later, Guzman confirmed on Twitter that he and Iglesias had broken up. Since everyone will eventually find out anyway, unfortunately I’m single again…” he wrote in a tweet at the time.
9-1-1 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.
