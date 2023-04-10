Where Is Nutsa From on American Idol? She Already Won The X Factor in Her Home Country
American Idol contestant Nutsa Buzaladze (known as Nutsa) continues to wow judges and audiences in the popular singing competition. But you might be wondering: Where is Nutsa from on American Idol? Keep reading to learn more about Nutsa’s nationality.
American Idol is ABC’s popular singing competition that was rebooted on March 28, 2018, after running for 15 seasons on FOX. The show, created by Simon Fuller, follows unknown artists from across the country who are critiqued by a panel of professional judges and compete for a recording contract and $250,000. The winner of the show is determined by American viewers who can vote for their favorite artists. The current judges on Season 21 are Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest returned as host.
Nutsa auditioned for American Idol in the episode that aired on February 26, 2023. For her first audition song, she performed “Lady Marmalade” by Patti LaBelle. She received acclaim from all three judges and a standing ovation from Perry. For her second audition song (requested by Perry), she sang “Greatest Love of All” by Whitney Houston, which solidified three yeses from the judges.
She advanced to the Hollywood round, which started on April 2, 2023. In the most recent episode of American Idol on Sunday, April 9, 2023, the 26-year-old singer sang Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.” However, Nutsa got into a bit of drama the previous week, which led her to apologize to Perry last night. During the duet round, her partner Carina DeAngelo told the judges before their performance that “We had a couple of issues last night… some people wanted to sleep instead of working.” Because Nutsa allegedly slept through rehearsals, DeAngelo felt that they were unprepared for the performance. Ultimately, DeAngelo was sent home by the judges and Nutsa continued on.
“I want y’all to know that I took a 17-hour flight to get to LA, just 1.5 days before the shooting. As scheduled, every day our shooting started at 7 am and lasted till 3-4 am sometimes,” Nutsa further clarified in an Instagram caption. “After the official rehearsals I did not know that we had additional vocal rehearsals, probably I missed this information, my bad.” You can read the full statement in her Instagram post.
Nutsa secured her spot on the Top 24 and will continue onto the main competition. Read on to learn more about Nutsa Buzaladze and where the American Idol star is from.
Where is Nutsa from on American Idol Season 21?
Where is Nutsa from on American Idol Season 21? Nutsa Buzaladze is from the country of Georgia in Eastern Europe, but currently lives in Dubai.
Before entering her audition, Nutsa told Seacrest that “It has been my dream to be here since I was eight years old…My dream city to live in has been Hollywood.” Then, during the singer’s official American Idol audition, the judges asked Nutsa where she was from after hearing her accent. “Georgia,” she responded, to which Luke Bryan jokingly replied, “Me Too.” (Nutsa is from the country Georgia, while Bryan is from the U.S. state of Georgia).
“My name is Nutsa. I’m 25 years old. I’m from Georgia, originally, but now I live in Dubai,” the contestant said just before her mesmerizing audition. “I was flying for 17 hours…But it was totally worth it. But I cannot believe I am here, really.” She is the first foreign contestant not from North America to become a semifinalist.
Georgia is a country at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia. It borders the Black Sea to the west, Russia to the northeast, Turkey to the southwest, Armenia to the south and Azerbaijan to the southeast. Georgia has a population of 3.7 million people. The capital city of Tbilisi is the largest in the country and is home to roughly a third of the Georgian population.
Nutsa is already popular in her home country of Georgia. She won X Factor Georgia in 2015 and appeared in a slew of singing and dancing competitions, including The Voice Turkey, All Together Know and Dancing With The Stars Georgia. The American Idol contestant hails from a musical family; her mother is a pianist, and her father is a composer and a singer.
American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
