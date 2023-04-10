9-1-1’s Oliver Stark Moved in With His Girlfriend After Never Meeting Her in Real Life — She’s a Marvel Actress
We’re no strangers to seeing Buck’s dating life play out on 9-1-1. But when it comes to the real actor’s love life, we’re all dying to know: Who Oliver Stark is dating now and what do we know about his girlfriend? Keep reading to learn more about the British heartthrob’s dating life.
9-1-1 is FOX’s popular TV series that follows firefighters, paramedics and other emergency personnel at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s fictional Station 118 in Los Angeles, California. Oliver Stark plays the role of Evan “Buck” Buckley, a dedicated firefighter and the brother of 911 operator Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt). Stark has portrayed Buck on the top-rated TV series since the pilot episode debuted in 2018. As of April 2023, the show has not yet been renewed by FOX for a seventh season. The cast of 9-1-1 also includes Angela Basset, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi and more.
Born in London, England, Stark first started acting in 2011 when he was cast in David Alexander’s short film, Follow, for the UK Film Council. “I came to the US when I was 24. I’d already been working for a few years as an actor back home, but it certainly wasn’t something I wanted to do as a kid. I was much more interested in being a football (soccer?) star back then!” the actor told Haute Living in November 2022. Stark went on to guest star on the British TV shows, Luther and Casualty. Before landing the role of Buck in 9-1-1, he was best known in America for playing Ryder on the American martial arts series, Into the Badlands, and appearing in the film, Underworld: Blood Wars.
In an interview with Hello! Magazine in September 2022, Stark explained how he related to his rookie character when he first assumed the role of Buck in 9-1-1. “Our journey has really mirrored each other because when we start the show Buck is brand new, he is the rookie, and for me, coming on to a show of this size meant I was the rookie,” Oliver said. “I found my own value as an actor and understood what I bring to the table and my own worth at the same time that the same thing is happening with Buck. I really believe we’re on this journey together.”
From Stark’s very first episode, he has quickly become a fan-favorite character amongst viewers. From his heroic rescues to his devotion to his family and his overall personal growth, it’s hard not to love Buck and appreciate how far he’s come on 9-1-1. Read on to learn more about the British actor’s real-life relationship and who he is dating now in 2023.
Who is Oliver Stark dating now?
Who is Oliver Stark dating now? His current girlfriend is Hannah Gottesman (also known as Hannah Harlow), a fellow actress and model who appeared as Sovereign Chambermaid in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and guest starred in one episode of NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 8, Episode 5).
Stark opened up about his relationship to People Magazine in March 2018. He told the outlet that he first met Gottesman on Instagram and became official when Oliver relocated from London to L.A. “I lied to my parents and told them I had met her before,” he recalled. “Basically, I’d been stalking her for about an entire year, liking photos — totally creepy. And then eventually she followed me back. But I still didn’t want to message her because I was like, there’s no way for a guy to message a girl on social media without sounding creepy. Eventually, she sent me a message and said, ‘Are you going to like my photos or are you going to say hello?’”
Stark said that their initial conversations turned into texting, FaceTiming and finally, a trip to the U.S. for the couple to meet in real life. “I came here for about three weeks and then never went home,” Stark also told People. “We met at the airport and moved in together.” He continued: “There’s every chance that it wasn’t going to work, and we wouldn’t like each other in person, but we just passed our two-year anniversary, so things are good.”
Stark compared Buck’s evolution from “playboy to responsible adult” on 9-1-1 to his own relationships and growing up. “I think that journey is one well-trodden for people in their twenties — certainly something that I experienced, finding out who you are through relationships, rather than maybe spending that time by yourself and working it out on your own terms,” he told Entertainment Weekly in September 2022. “It’s always nice, as an actor, to dig into yourself and almost be an archeologist and excavate some of your own experiences and explore yourself. It is been quite therapeutic for me to be able to dig this stuff up about myself through Buck.”
