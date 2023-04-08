Credit: Getty Images

Number one dad. He may be known for fighting blazes in the new CBS drama Fire Country, but to Max Thieriot’s kids and family, he’s just a devoted husband and father.

Fire Country follows the men and women firefighters at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (also known as Cal Fire) and the inmates who join the effort to reduce their prison time. Max Thieriot plays Bode Donovan (aka Bode Leone), a young convict who was sentenced for armed robbery. He decides to join the inmate firefighter program, which returns him to his small hometown of Edgewater in Northern California. He has to work alongside resident firefighters, other inmates and former friends as they put out huge fires throughout the region.

The freshman series premiered in October 2022 on CBS and Theiriot also serves as an executive producer on the series. The show has been so successful, it’s already been renewed for a second season on CBS, according to Variety. In an interview with TV Insider in January 2023, the actor talked about why Fire Country isn’t your typical firefighter show. “I think the thing about this show is it’s a little unexpected for people. I say that because it’s really not your typical firefighting show…We really lean into these character stories, and we really invest in these relationships and exploring the journey of all of these characters throughout the season, and I think people aren’t as used to that on network television,” he explained in the interview.

When the first episode aired, Theiriot recalled questions from friends and family asking if he was excited, which continued after the second episode came out. “It’s funny, in the beginning, people kept asking me, whether it was family, friends, or whoever, Are you so excited?’ After episode one aired and the numbers came out, and then again after episode two, I got the same question,” he explained in a January 2023 interview with Collider. “Both weeks, my first response was, ‘Yeah, I’m excited, but in front of that is a sense of relief.’ I know the show is good. I know what we have. I know we have incredible actors. I know the scripts are awesome.”

Theiriot made his professional acting debut with Catch that Kid and The Pacifier, followed by Nancy Drew, Jumper, House at the End of the Street and more. He also starred as Dylan Massett in A&E’s thriller series Bates Motel and as Navy SEAL Clay Spenser in the CBS drama series SEAL Team, before joining Fire Country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Thieriot (@maxthieriot)



So, who are Max Thieriot’s kids with Lexi Murphy? Read on for what we know about the actor’s kids and family and how old they are now.

Who are Max Thieriot’s kids with Lexi Murphy?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Thieriot (@maxthieriot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Thieriot (@maxthieriot)

Beaux Thieriot

Birthday: December 7, 2015

Max and Lexy welcomed their first son, Beaux Thieriot, on December 7. 2015. Max shared a photo with his newborn on Instagram on February 19, 2016, with the caption: “Me and my boy goin for a walk. #prouddad #beauxthieriot #boysdayout @noxxaz @ergobaby.” Beaux is currently seven years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Thieriot (@maxthieriot)

Maximus Thieriot

Birthday: January 2019

The couple welcomed their second son, Maximus Thieriot, in January 2019. A few months after Maximus was born, Max posted a throwback photo from his newborn days. He captioned the photo: “His fingerprints are everywhere I just look down and stop and stare #tbt #throwbackthursday #maximusdeyoung #isawgodtoday #georgestrait #dadlife.” Maximum is currently four years old.

Thieriot posts photos regularly with his sons, whether they’re exploring the outdoors, going pumpkin picking or attending the county fair. “If [sic] had lots of jobs’ in my life but nothing compares to this one #dad #idadsohard #mylife #bestjobever #myheart,” he wrote in sentimental post holding his sons in both arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Thieriot (@maxthieriot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Thieriot (@maxthieriot)

Who is Max Thieriot’s wife?

Who is Max Thieriot’s wife? Thieriot is married to Lexi Murphy. The couple first met when they were teenagers on vacation in the Caribbean. They were high school sweethearts (Thieriot shared this throwback photo of them together attending the junior prom). He proposed to Lexi in 2012 and they tied the knot one year later in June 2013 in Arizona. “Best weekend of my life. Married the most beautiful and amazing woman in the entire world,” he wrote in a tweet following the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Thieriot (@maxthieriot)



Thieriot also features Lexi frequently on his Instagram, especially to commemorate milestones, such as her birthday and their wedding anniversary. In a birthday post for his wife in August 2019, he wrote: “I’m reminded every day that I’m the luckiest guy in the world because the first thing I get to see when I open my eyes is your face. Happy birthday to you my queen! #shedrivesmewild #happybirthday #myrideordie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Thieriot (@maxthieriot)



Fire Country airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

For more on Fire Country, check out our photo gallery on who’s who in the cast.