Since his debut on daytime television more than 20 years ago, fans have been interested in who Shemar Moore is dating now and his current and past relationships.

Moore starred as Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless from 1994 to 2005. After that, he played Derek Morgan on CBS’ Criminal Minds from 2005 to 2016 before taking on the lead role of Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on the network’s S.W.A.T. in 2017. S.W.A.T. is a procedural action series that follows Hondo, a former Marine and a sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department, who has been tapped to lead a new Special Weapons and Tactics unit with the LAPD. The show exists in the same universe as FX’s The Shield.

In an interview with BET in 2013, Moore opened up about his longtime life as a bachelor. “It’s no accident that I’m not married and don’t have kids yet. Because despite what I’ve achieved in my career, I’m always wondering when somebody’s gonna tap me on the shoulder and say, ‘OK, the gig is up,'” he said. “I don’t mind being uncomfortable. In fact, I like being uncomfortable, picking up and moving, and all that. But, it’s not exactly the best scenario for a family. Of course, I want to be able to share that with somebody one day. When I do tie the knot, it will be one time, for good.” So who is Shemar Moore dating now? Read on for his dating history.

Who is Shemar Moore dating now? Meet his current and ex-girlfriends ahead.

Jesiree Dizon (2022 – Present)

Shemar Moore and model Jesiree Dizon were first linked in January 2023 after he announced he was expecting his first child on The Jennifer Hudson Show. He revealed that his baby’s due date was February 8, 2023, the three-year anniversary of his mother Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore’s death. “I’m Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he said. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Hudson told Moore that his mother was “smiling down on him from heaven.” “I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed,’ kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up.” He continued, “It’s going to be the best part of — my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

Though Moore didn’t confirm who the baby’s mother was in the interview, he revealed in an Instagram video of the baby shower in January 2023 that Dizon was the mother. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life,” he captioned the post. Moore and Dizon welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on January 24, 2023. “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy,” a representative for Moore told People at the time. (Dizon also has a daughter, Charli, with actor Stephen Bishop, and a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.)

Dizon is a professional model, who is signed by Wilhelmina Models, MGM Germany, Renew Artists Hawaii and NTA Talent, according to her Instagram biography. Like Moore, she’s also an actor and has starred in shows like Days of Our Lives, Hawaii Five-0 and True Blood, according to her IMDb page. She also works as a makeup artist under the Instagram handle @j_birdbeauty.

Anabelle Acosta (2018)

Shemar Moore and actor Anabelle Acosta, who is best known for playing Natalie Vasquez in Quantico, were linked in January 2018 after they walked the red carpet at the 60th annual Grammy Awards together. In an interview on the Steve Harvey show in March 2018, Moore revealed that his and Acosta’s first date was at the Grammys. “It’s cool,” he said of his and Acosta’s relationship. “She said to me, ‘Whatever the attraction is, the interest is there, but let’s work on being friends… Let’s get to know each other. Let’s vibe it out. Let’s not speed through it because you are cute, I am cute.’ We’re taking our time.” Along with Quantico, Acosta has also starred in shows like Chicago P.D. and Supernatural.

Shawna Gordon (2015 – 2016)

Shemar Moore and professional soccer player Shawna Gordon were first linked in January 2015 after they were seen on a date in Los Angeles. When asked by TMZ which female athlete had the best body, Moore named Gordon, who was sitting in his car at the time. “My girlfriend Shawna Gordon because she’s a professional soccer player. If she stands up and turns around, you might just faint. Look her up,” he said.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 46th annual NAACP Image Awards in February 2015, and attended an Arsenal Football Club event in July 2016. Gordon plays as a midfielder for Sky Blue FC in Harrison, New Jersey. She previously played for the Boston Breakers in Boston, Massachusetts; the Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Australia, and Umeå IK in the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

Halle Berry (1997 – 1998)

Shemar Moore and Halle Berry from 1997 to 1998, and walked the red carpet together at the 54th annual Golden Globe Awards in January 1997, which Berry was a presenter at. Moore opened up about the relationship in an interview with BET in 2013 in which he revealed that he “fell hard” for Berry.

“She was the first woman to really knock my socks off,” he said. “I fell hard for Halle. A lot of people now know we dated, but we had to keep it hush-hush at the time because she was fresh off her divorce from David Justice. I’m still grateful for that relationship. I was smitten not just because of who she was, but because we were so similar in so many ways. She was biracial, she was kind of going through the same things I was in Hollywood. Toni [Braxton] was a fun ride, but Halle was a necessary experience. It made me much stronger as a man, and knowing the caliber of woman I want in the future.”

When asked if he had any regrets about their relationship, Moore told BET, “No, none at all. She’s a tough cookie. I’m glad she’s got a family now. If this love she’s got with this guy is real, then that’s what she needs.”

Toni Braxton (1994 – 1995)

Shemar Moore and Toni Braxton dated from 1994 to 1995, and walked the red carpet together at the ninth annual Soul Train Music Awards in March 1995. In an interview with BET in 2013, Moore revealed that he and Braxton met through his agent. “[She] was my first Hollywood relationship. I was a baby, I did not know s—t. I had just graduated from college, I had no money and I was on Young and the Restless. She called my agent when she was shooting a video in Miami, and it just went from there. I was like the little kid who found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. It was a wild ride with Toni. She would never sing for me, though. That always bothered me.” Moore also called Braxton a “fun ride.”

