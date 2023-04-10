Who Is Milo Ventimigilia Dating Now? His Ex-Girlfriends Include 2 Former Co-Stars
Milo Ventimiglia is no stranger to playing a heartthrob on TV. His most recent character, Charlie Nicoletti on The Company You Keep, has an ultra-steamy relationship with CIA Officer Emma Hill (Catherine Haena Kim). Naturally, we all want to know: Who is Milo Ventimiglia dating in real life?
The Company You Keep is ABC’s new primetime drama starring Ventimiglia and Kim that debuted in February 2023. The show follows Charlie Nicoletti, a con man from an Italian American crime family that owns a Baltimore bar as a front. While conducting his family business, he meets undercover CIA agent Emma Hill and the two hit it off instantly. The show follows the pair as their personal and business lives intertwine. Ventimiglia also serves as an executive producer on the series. From 2016 to 2022, the actor played Jack Pearson on the hit NBC series, This Is Us. He’s also known for his roles on the TV shows Gilmore Girls, Heroes, Mob City and The Chosen and the films Rocky Balboa, Creed II, The Art of Dancing in the Rain and Second Act.
In February 2023, Ventimiglia talked about what he looks for in a partner on Watch What Happens Live. “Honesty, authenticity, intellect,” Ventimiglia told the show’s host Andy Cohen. He admitted that his first celebrity crush was Cindy Crawford and described himself in bed in three words as “Not wearing much.” The actor also said he’s is a big cuddler (he gave himself a 20 on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the cuddliest).
So, who is Milo Ventimiglia dating now and who has he been linked to in the past? We’ve got the inside scoop on Ventimiglia’s dating life, below.
Who is Milo Ventimiglia dating now?
Who is Milo Ventimiglia dating now? It looks like Ventimiglia is currently not dating anyone and has decided to solely focus on his career. The actor said that he was single in a May 2021 interview with Haute Living. “I mean, I’m a 43-year-old single guy, you know. I’ve lived on my own for 25, almost 26 years.” Ventimiglia also revealed in the interview that his career comes before everything — including his love life.
“Everything is second position to work — everything. I’ve had friendships and relationships that definitely had a hard time with that. I’d get home from work and a girlfriend would want to spend time together, and I’d have to make sure I did spend time with her, sit down and eat, maybe turn on a movie for 20 minutes.” He continued: “But when my bowl is empty, I’ve got to go into my office and close the door and work for another two hours, so my lines are spot on and I’m ready to be on set the next day, so I’m not wasting time for the crew. You kind of have to dedicate yourself to it in a greater way, and some things are going to be sacrificed while others can run concurrently.”
Keep reading to learn about Ventimiglia’s short, but sweet, dating history that he’s largely kept under wraps.
Alexis Bledel (2002-2004)
Ventimiglia dated his Gilmore Girls’costar Alexis Bledel on-screen and in real life. Romance rumors between the two started in 2003, shortly after Ventimiglia joined the cast. They reportedly dated for four years before calling it quits in 2006. In September 2017, he expressed that he was proud of Bledel after she won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work in The Handmaid’s Tale. “I’m very happy for her. She’s always been a great actor and I think as long as she’s been in the business [it’s time] for her to be recognized. I’m very happy for her,” he told Bravo TV. The former lovebirds reunited for the Gilmore Girls reunion miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in 2016.
Hayden Panettiere (2007-2009)
In 2006, Ventimiglia and Actress Hayden Panettiere co-starred on the NBC sci-fi show, Heroes. They started dating in 2007 and were together for two years before splitting in 2009. Ventimiglia was 29 and Panettiere just turned 18 when they started going out — and their relationship was frequently covered in the tabloids.
Ventimiglia previously reflected on his relationship with Panettiere in an interview with Mr. Porter in September 2017. He said he would “never do it again,” adding that “There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are. Everything I’ve been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things.” He continued: “It wasn’t until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you. But I wouldn’t change a thing. When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective.”
Isabella Brewster (2009-2012)
In December 2009, Ventimiglia was spotted getting cozy with Isabella Brewster in Santa Monica, but the romance fizzled when Brewster started dating Russell Brand, according to US Weekly. Brewster was a talent agent at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and is the younger sister of actress Jordana Brewster (who made her debut in daytime soap operas). She eventually married NBA player Baron Davis in January 2014, a few years after her brief romance with Ventimiglia. Brewster and Davis are now divorced.
Kelly Egarian (2016-2017)
Ventimiglia’s last serious relationship was with marketing professional Kelly Egarian. In March 2017, In Touch Weekly reported that he had been secretly dating Egarian for five months. “He is very protective of her and their relationship,” a source told the magazine. “He’s wanted to be private about it because she’s not a celebrity.” The couple made their public debut together at the 2017 Emmy Awards. According to her LinkedIn, Egarian works as the Senior Director of Client Experience and Retail at Goop. Egarian also previously dated NSYNC alum JC Chasez, the The Daily Mail reported.
Diane Guerrero (2019)
The last person Ventimiglia was spotted with was Orange is the New Black and Encanto star Diane Guerrero. In October 2019, they were photographed having lunch together at Los Angeles’ Mexican restaurant Escuela Taqueria and The Milk Shop for dessert. Entertainment Tonight later reported that the two were just friends.
The Company You Keep airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. on ABC.
